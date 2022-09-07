ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag confirms forward Cristiano Ronaldo is 'ready to start' for Manchester United in their Europa League clash with Real Sociedad, as he considers recalling the Portuguese star

Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo is fit to start for Manchester United as he considers naming the Portugal star in his line-up to face Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday night. Ronaldo has started just one of United's six Premier League games this season - the disastrous...
Marcus Rashford
Erik Ten Hag
Daily Mail

Fans brutally mock Trent Alexander-Arnold's defending in a series of memes... as the right-back is slammed for his performance in Liverpool's crushing 4-1 defeat to Napoli in the Champions League

Football fans have brutally mocked Trent Alexander-Arnold after his dismal performance during Liverpool's 4-1 Champions League loss to Napoli. Jurgen Klopp's side were blown away in Naples, conceding two first half penalties and going 4-0 down after 47 minutes. Liverpool kept fighting, and Luis Diaz hit back with a consolation...
BBC

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time

Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Ronaldo, Villarreal play outside Champions League

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Cristiano Ronaldo pushed for a move away from Manchester United in the transfer window so he could play for a team in the Champions League. After failing to secure a transfer, he’ll have to get used to playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2002 with Sporting Lisbon. Indeed, the Europa League might be Ronaldo’s likeliest route to substantial game time at United this season. He is in line for a recall to United’s team for its opening group match against Real Sociedad after being a substitute for the last four Premier League games. United manager Erik ten Hag is likely to start his fringe players in the match at Old Trafford and that is what Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire have become after making big changes following the team’s woeful start to the season. Sociedad’s team could include David Silva, who was a long-time star of Manchester City. Arsenal is England's other big hope in the competition and the Premier League leaders start off at Zurich. Roma visits Bulgarian club Ludogorets with center forward Tammy Abraham expected to be on the bench because of a shoulder issue. With Feyenoord visiting Lazio, Italian authorities have banned the Dutch club’s fans from traveling to Rome after its supporters clashed with police and damaged a historic fountain during a 2015 trip to face Roma.
FOX Sports

Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
Yardbarker

Gary Neville criticises Casemiro’s Manchester United start

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has been left unimpressed by Casemiro start to life at Old Trafford. The Brazilian international completed a £70m move from Real Madrid to the Premier League giants in the final days of the Premier League transfer window. However, despite arriving in Manchester with...
Yardbarker

Club Director Opens Up On Failed Transfer For Manchester United Star

Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has opened up on reported talks about a move with Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The Portugal international wanted to leave his current club in the summer transfer window after enduring a disastrous season with the Red Devils which saw the club finish in the sixth place in the Premier League and get relegated to the UEFA Europa League.
Sports
SB Nation

Premier League, WSL fixtures postponed

The Premier League and WSL have postponed all matches this weekend to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. That means the Arsenal men’s match at the Emirates on Sunday against Everton has been delayed, as well as the Arsenal women’s match against Manchester City later that evening.
ESPN

Teenager Sylla earns Club Brugge winning start in Group B

Teenager Abakar Sylla scored the only goal just before half-time as hosts Club Brugge beat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday. The 19-year-old scored in the 42nd minute when his flicked header from a corner to the near post was caught by Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, but he fell back over the line with ball in hand to give the Belgian champions a winning start to their Group B campaign.
