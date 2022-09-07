ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Power Rankings: Bills, Rams top the list heading into Week 1

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BJ2Yx_0hlP1jcx00

The 2022 NFL season is finally here.

All of the talk from the last seven months is about to be rendered moot as the NFL transitions from being played in print to being played on the gridiron.

Part of the game with words involves power rankings, which can be like the oil pressure gauge on a 1987 Monte Carlo SS: maybe it’s accurate, maybe not, but it nevertheless gets you thinking.

The Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills kickoff the 2022 season on Thursday night. Where do they compare with the rest of the league? Find out in these early Week 1 power rankings.

32. Seattle Seahawks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ywoej_0hlP1jcx00
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

When Geno Smith is winning your quarterback battle, you know you’re in for a bumpy season. The watch in Seattle all year will be to see if Pete Carroll pulls a Bum Phillips and just resigns in the middle of the year.

31. Chicago Bears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WN8rF_0hlP1jcx00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears are retooling their roster, and rookie coach Matt Eberflus is laying the foundation to be competitive eventually. Second-year quarterback Justin Fields will take his lumps, but the hope is they stay out of the thirties in power rankings by the end of the season.

30. Atlanta Falcons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Nvte_0hlP1jcx00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons have some offensive weapons, but the issue of signal caller is what may handicap Arthur Smith’s squad. The defense is also going through a retooling period.

29. Carolina Panthers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YdBmO_0hlP1jcx00
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers are going with Baker Mayfield, and Matt Rhule is putting his faith in new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo. If the Panthers are able to get a renaissance year out of running back Christian McCaffrey, they should get out of the bottom-5.

28. New York Jets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t6KbS_0hlP1jcx00
(AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

When Joe Flacco is the solution for your quarterback problems, you’re in trouble. The Jets will be in this position until Zach Wilson can come back from his knee injury.

27. Detroit Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gjFg9_0hlP1jcx00
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Head coach Dan Campbell has instilled an attitude with the Lions, but the talent is slowly catching up. Their spot in the power rankings could be the lowest they see all season as the Lions should steadily improve throughout the year.

26. Jacksonville Jaguars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39k0Qb_0hlP1jcx00
(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

The Jaguars will benefit from Trevor Lawrence entering his second season under center, and Doug Pederson has to be the biggest upgrade at coach since Doug Marrone’s magical 2017 campaign. If the defense can be ferocious, Jacksonville should start getting out of the morass.

25. Houston Texans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sE32N_0hlP1jcx00
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston is banking it all on Davis Mills, but he may actually have a running game to complement him. Lovie Smith is now coach, but they will still play a ballhawking defense. The Texans could go anywhere in the rankings from here.

24. New York Giants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y55gk_0hlP1jcx00
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants are still committed to Daniel Jones, and the hope is new coach Brian Daboll will be able to pull the Josh Allen out of him. If nothing else, there is optimism the organization is headed in the right direction for the first time in a while.

23. Cleveland Browns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DpOPO_0hlP1jcx00
Jeff Lange-USA TODAY NETWORK

With the Browns experiencing availability issues at starting quarterback, this may be the highest the team finds itself for a while unless they can catch a winning streak.

22. Denver Broncos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ddmsv_0hlP1jcx00
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

One way to address the quarterback problem is go get a Super Bowl winner, which is what the Broncos did. Russell Wilson will be playing for rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was partially responsible for Aaron Rodgers’ continued success with the Green Bay Packers. It may take the Broncos a month to form cohesion, but they should find their way and start challenging in the AFC West.

21. Washington Commanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nxv02_0hlP1jcx00
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Washington technically went the Broncos route by solving their quarterback problem with a Super Bowl winner, which Carson Wentz technically is. However, Washington’s defense isn’t at full strength with Chase Young out for the first month. They could be tough to face later in the year, but not in September.

20. Miami Dolphins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZSyFd_0hlP1jcx00
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Tua Tagovailoa is running a system that should benefit him with new coach Mike McDaniel. Starting out, the Dolphins may take some lumps, but should be able to put it together to get out of the twenties in the power rankings.

19. Arizona Cardinals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FeTWC_0hlP1jcx00
(AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Kyler Murray won’t have DeAndre Hopkins to throw to for the first six games, which takes away from their firepower. If the Cardinals are able to overcome what curtails them, Arizona should be comfortably stay out of the bottom teens.

18. New Orleans Saints

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ON0ac_0hlP1jcx00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints may not have Sean Payton, but they still have cohesion with much of the coaching staff still in place. Dennis Allen coached in place of Payton during some COVID absences, and Pete Carmichael is still running the offense. The Saints also have one of the best reserve quarterbacks in the NFL in Andy Dalton.

17. Baltimore Ravens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vo9ub_0hlP1jcx00
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens still have a playmaker at quarterback with Lamar Jackson, and they still have weapons with running back J.K. Dobbins and tight end Mark Andrews. Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton should provide some splash plays in the secondary as the Ravens rebound from missing the playoffs in 2021.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r3Qjy_0hlP1jcx00
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers have the defense, they have the running back, but their quarterback situation is reminiscent of the days of Bubby Brister and Neil O’Donnell. As soon as the Steelers can figure out how to bring stability to the quarterback situation, they should be a formidable draw.

15. Minnesota Vikings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lWMAY_0hlP1jcx00
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota still has Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook to take the load off, and Adam Thielen to provide a consistent target in the passing game. If Kevin O’Connell can be the latest Sean McVay disciple to have success early, the Vikings should start challenging for the NFC North.

14. San Francisco 49ers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Cm0v_0hlP1jcx00
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers have the roster; they may not have the quarterback. Trey Lance still has to prove he can be the guy under center for San Francisco. As soon as the question is answered, given their roster, the 49ers ought to be a top-10 team the rest of the season.

13. Indianapolis Colts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sXHQO_0hlP1jcx00
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts still have a dangerous roster and a dynamic running back with Jonathan Taylor. As has been the case since the 2020 offseason, Indianapolis got a proven signal caller who may have one good year left. If Matt Ryan looks like his old Atlanta self, the Colts should own the AFC South.

12. Philadelphia Eagles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32tPiT_0hlP1jcx00
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles looked at the NFC East champions and answered them in terms of impactful players on the roster. Jalen Hurts has a target in A.J. Brown, and the defense has a formidable cornerback in James Bradberry. However, there are still questions Hurts has to answer, which is why they are a tad behind their rivals.

11. Dallas Cowboys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ukixV_0hlP1jcx00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Micah Parsons and the Cowboys’ defense have it locked down, but the offense is the dubious unit now. With instability at left tackle, quarterback Dak Prescott may be running for his life. The Cowboys could dramatically rise or fall based on the first five games of their schedule.

10. Los Angeles Chargers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GzCD7_0hlP1jcx00
(Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

The Chargers were a prolonged overtime period away from going to the playoffs last season, and Justin Herbert should only get better in his third year. The Chargers have an identity and direction with coach Brandon Staley, and they should remain in the top-12 throughout the year.

9. Tennessee Titans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JloUH_0hlP1jcx00
(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Losing Harold Landry was the hit that knocked Tennessee down a bit to start. Derrick Henry is starting to show wear and tear. Ryan Tannehill may have exterminated the turnover bug in training camp that has plagued him the past few seasons.

8. Las Vegas Raiders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16yCys_0hlP1jcx00
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders got Derek Carr a brilliant offensive mine in Josh McDaniels and a superb target in receiver Davante Adams. Maxx Crosby is still a force for opposing passers. Las Vegas should have the tools to keep pace with Kansas City for the division.

7. New England Patriots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06mAo9_0hlP1jcx00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The offensive side lost Josh McDaniels, but the overall coaching staff still has Bill Belichick roaming the sidelines. Mac Jones entering his second year doing it the Patriot Way can only lead to better things in New England, if the questionable coaching duo of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge don’t muck things up on the offensive side of the ball.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MJ5KQ_0hlP1jcx00
(AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

As long as the Buccaneers have one of the best in the game under center, they should be a threat to be one of the NFL’s best teams. Tampa Bay still has the weapons for Tom Brady and also a stout enough defense to protect leads. New coach Todd Bowles should fare better in Tampa Bay than he did with the New York Jets from 2015-18.

5. Green Bay Packers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Evz7g_0hlP1jcx00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers lost a little bit on the offensive side of the ball, but Aaron Rodgers remains the most consistent element on the team. As such, Green Bay is a constant threat. Their placement in the power rankings is immaterial as they will fluctuate throughout the top-10 as the season goes along.

4. Cincinnati Bengals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dvfvU_0hlP1jcx00
(AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

The Bengals did everything they could this offseason to fortify an offensive line that was truly… well, offensive in 2021. If that unit can keep Joe Burrow upright in the new season, combine that with Burrow’s weapons and an underrated defense, and the defending AFC champs will be a formidable opponent every week.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gE3Zo_0hlP1jcx00
Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs will look different on both sides of the ball this year, with the departures of receiver Tyreek Hill (via trade) and do-it-all defensive back Tyrann Mathieu (via free agency). But there’s still Patrick Mahomes, and perhaps with a less dynamic receiver corps, but a more consistent and sustaining offense, Mahomes won’t be quite as up-and-down as he was last season.

2. Los Angeles Rams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MXwQ9_0hlP1jcx00
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams will endeavor to become the first team since the 2003-2004 Patriots to successfully defend their Super Bowl title. Matthew Stafford now has a full season with Sean McVay, Aaron Donald is the NFL’s best player, and Cooper Kupp has firmly established himself as a WR1 in any universe. Issues at cornerback beyond Jalen Ramsey, and along the offensive line with Andrew Whitworth’s retirement, loom large, but don’t bet too contrarily against the defending champs. Thursday night’s opener against the Bills will tell us a lot.

1. Buffalo Bills

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03PiYe_0hlP1jcx00
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

And then, there was one. The 2021 Bills lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Chiefs in the divisional round, but with the addition of Von Miller to an already promising defensive line, and Josh Allen firmly established as the offense’s alpha dog, it’s easy to see why an already great team is the trendy pick just about everywhere to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the 2022 season.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Adrian Peterson interested in playing for 3 NFL teams

Adrian Peterson is preparing for his upcoming boxing match against Le’Veon Bell, but the star running back has not closed the book on playing in the NFL. He is still hoping to sign with a team at some point during the 2022 season, and he has a few in mind that he would like to play for.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'The worries are valid': Troy Aikman says Cowboys have regressed, could still succeed

The most decorated quarterback in Cowboys history just said what most of the fanbase has been thinking all offseason. Despite a few promising prospects picked up in the draft and several overachievers who have beaten the odds to make the squad as undrafted walk-ons, America’s Team is nearly universally considered to have taken a step back in the grand scheme of things since the disappointing end to their 2021 postseason.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets can be first team to start a game with a quarterback and tackle age 37 or older

The Jets will certainly be trotting out the old guard on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. According to ESPN Stats and Info, via ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini, the Jets can become the first team since the beginning of ESPN Stats and Info’s data in 1950 to have a starting quarterback and starting offensive tackle age 37 or older. Both Joe Flacco and Duane Brown are 37. If Brown plays, that is, as he is dealing with a shoulder injury and did not practice Wednesday.
NFL
College Football HQ

Monday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season

Monday Night Football will look a lot different in the 2022 NFL season. This year, ESPN hired former Fox Sports duo Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to call MNF games on the four-letter network in addition to other important broadcasts. ESPN is set to broadcast 18 games under the Monday Night Football ...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN analyst thinks Bears' Justin Fields should demand a trade for ridiculous (and incorrect) reasons

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. But another NFL analyst believes quarterback Justin Fields should demand a trade because the Bears are trying to ruin him. It’s been a popular viewpoint throughout the offseason as Chicago has received plenty of criticism for how they’ve chosen to surround Justin Fields with receivers and the offensive line.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubby Brister
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Panthers WR Torrey Smith tweets sad reminder about Cam Newton's career

Carolina Panthers great Cam Newton doesn’t even have to play a snap of football to trend worldwide. All it takes is another guy to just kinda play like him. That happened last night, when Josh Allen led his Buffalo Bills to a 31-10 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Rams. The fifth-year quarterback completed 26 of his 31 throws for 297 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another 56 yards and a score in a do-it-all, Newton-esque performance.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers elevate WR, S from practice squad for Week 1

The 49ers on Saturday announced a couple roster moves before Sunday’s season opener in Chicago. They elevated wide receiver Malik Turner and safety Tashaun Gipson from the practice squad to the active roster, so both will be available for San Francisco. Turner was a player some pegged to make...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

JuJu Smith-Schuster gave advice to Chiefs rookie WR Skyy Moore ahead of Week 1

The Kansas City Chiefs return to the field for a game that will count against the standings beginning this Sunday. The team will travel west to battle the Arizona Cardinals with a healthy mix of veterans and rookies on both sides of the ball. One of the newest veterans on the team is wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster readying to play his first official game as a member of the Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Power Rankings#Dolphins#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Underdogs to watch in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season

As the 2022 NFL regular season gets underway, there are a few under dogs who are bound to stand out in week one. It’s no fun to point out the Pro Bowl players or elite starters who have already made a name for themselves. Instead, there are some under-the-radar starters and second-string players who will have a chance this week to prove their dominance. Whether it’s a favorable matchup versus their opponent or continuing their performance from preseason, these are a few guys to keep our eyes on.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Week 1 Saints roster moves: DT Christian Ringo elevated from practice squad

Here we go: we’ve got the first New Orleans Saints single-game roster moves of 2022, with the black and gold taking the opportunity to elevate players from the practice squad while swapping others around. Teams are allowed to elevate two of their sixteen practice squad players each week, making them eligible to suit up for games, but there are some restrictions we’ll get to shortly. Here’s what you need to know going into Sunday’s Week 1 kickoff with he Atlanta Falcons:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
196K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy