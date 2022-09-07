Texans start out No. 25 in Touchdown Wire NFL power rankings

The Houston Texans may still be in the bottom-10 of league-wide power rankings, but they aren’t in the thirties anymore.

According to Mark Lane from the Touchdown Wire, the Texans are No. 25 in the latest NFL power rankings as the advent for the 2022 season heats up.

Houston is banking it all on Davis Mills, but he may actually have a running game to complement him. Lovie Smith is now coach, but they will still play a ballhawking defense. The Texans could go anywhere in the rankings from here.

Across the rest of the AFC South, the Jacksonville Jaguars were a spot behind the Texans at No. 26, and the two teams may be swapping places for third and fourth in the division throughout the season. The Indianapolis Colts, who the Texans face in Week 1, were No. 13. The Tennessee Titans were No. 9.

The best team in the power rankings were the Buffalo Bills. The Seattle Seahawks brought up the rear for the entire league at No. 32.