ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
ScreenCrush

Rights To ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Franchise Sold

Embracer Group is on a buying spree recently, and it seems they've made The Lord Of The Rings and The Hobbit the next part of their portfolio. With the upcoming series The Rings Of Power on its way to Amazon’s Prime Video, many were left wondering what the acquisition could mean for the future of the show. Luckily, it won't actually have any effect on the production or release of the show.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Rhys Davies
POPSUGAR

Who Is the Man in the Meteor in "The Rings of Power"? We Have a Terrifying Theory

The first two episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which were released by Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 1, have one pretty huge mystery that could have major repercussions for the whole series. The first episode ends with a giant meteor sailing over Middle-earth and landing not far from where the Harfoots have made their camp. Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and her friend Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) travel to the site where the meteor crashed in curiosity, where they're met with a strange sight: at the center of the broken, flaming meteor is a very tall man, played by Daniel Weyman.
TV SERIES
Polygon

The Stranger in Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power isn’t who you think

Ever since its announcement, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been a subject of mass debate. It’s based on the appendices of Tolkien’s trilogy, as opposed to the trilogy itself, and set during the Second Age, an era for which we have a detailed chronology of historical events but far less knowledge of how said events transpired. And alongside well-loved characters like Elrond and Galadriel, it is introducing its own original players with Arondir, Bronwyn, and more.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Movies#The Lord Of The Rings#Rings Of Power
Collider

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Are Harfoots Hobbits?

Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Rings of Power and Tolkien's Middle-earth lore.The story of the Harfoots taking place in The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, a few thousand years before Bilbo and his adventure. While halflings have indeed been around since the first age, there is very little documented history of Hobbits in any records written by man, dwarf, or elf until the Third Age. Hobbits are far better storytellers than record keepers, until Bilbo that is. They generally tend to stick to themselves, sometimes going to great lengths to stay hidden from the other races, which is why so little was recorded of their history outside their small tribes. What we do know is that many migrations and resettlements take place between the ages that bring Hobbits as we know them to their comfortable Hobbit holes in the Shire.
ENTERTAINMENT
Collider

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': What Is Galadriel's Relationship to Elrond?

Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Rings of Power and Tolkien's Middle-earth lore.Two of the most recognizable elves in all of J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings have returned in Prime Video's new show The Rings of Power. Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), the Lady of the woods of Lothlórien, and Lord Elrond of Rivendell (Robert Aramayo) are back in this serised based on Tolkien’s original work. Despite not interacting much at all in the original film trilogy, these two characters have a rich history together. The first two episodes we’ve seen have given us a great first look at how these characters regarded each other in their younger days. Tolkien put an amazing amount of work into building the world of Middle-earth, and the appendices to his books provide a lot of history surrounding these two characters and the details behind how they’re related to each other.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
Distractify

Why Is the Casting for 'The Rings of Power' Causing Controversy?

Wait, why is a fantasy show about elves, dwarves, and evil orcs causing major controversy on the internet? Is it because The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the most expensive television show ever made? Are fans upset over plot changes made from J.R.R. Tolkien's novels? The fact that Princess Disa's (Sophia Nomvete) beard isn't as prominent as her male dwarf counterparts'?
TV SERIES
NBC News

A new ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel quietly confronts an uncomfortable legacy

J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels are often seen as a rebuke to fascism. But like other fascist rebukers of his day, Winston Churchill for example, his “Middle-earth” fantasy world is not free from racist philosophy. The new Amazon Prime series, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” which is based on Tolkien’s work, makes a deliberate effort to quietly confront that uncomfortable legacy through its casting choices. It’s an admirable decision, but it’s limited by the deeply ingrained ideas of racial difference and racial determinism in Tolkien’s world.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Rings of Power’ episode 3 recap: Mysteries pile up as Númenor is revealed

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power episode 3, ‘Adar’. For decades, The Lord of the Rings fans have been clamoring to see the story of Númenor depicted in live-action. Now, with The Rings of Power finally beginning its run a week ago, we get the opportunity to bear witness to the Land of the Star in all its glory.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': The Rock Breaking Rite of Sigin-tarâg Explained

The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 2.Hugo Weaving’s version of Elrond in The Lord of the Rings is a regal, secluded, and often morose character that fears for the future of Middle Earth. Elrond believes that the Elves have no role to play in the future of mankind, and must return to the distant lands of Valinor for eternity. However, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes a slightly different direction with the character. In his younger days, Elrond (Robert Aramayo) is a charismatic politician who warmly converses with Galadriel (Morfyyd Clark) and befriends Dwarven princes like Durin IV (Owain Arthur).
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

What Did Finrod Whisper to Galadriel in ‘Rings of Power?’ Explained

Galadriel’s brother Finrod serves a major purpose in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and his words would carry great meaning for her journey ahead. The story begins with young Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) building a paper sailboat in the scenic land of Valinor before darkness came. She places her makeshift boat in a stream and as it sails, wondrous flaps open up. Fellow elven children follow after it and a boy throws a stone, sinking the boat despite young Galadriel’s pleas. This angers her and she attacks him, but her brother Finrod (Will Fletcher) stops her from going too far. He tells her that a ship floats because it looks at the light instead of the depths of the sea. She asks him how can she know the difference when the water reflects the light, and Finrod whispers something that at this time cannot be heard.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ComicBook

Rings of Power Has Secretly Introduced Mordor

Spoilers follow for this week's episode of The Rings of Power! As many fans have speculated for some time, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has secretly been taking place (at least partially) within the realm of Mordor without telling us. The first episode of the series revealed one major location, The Southlands, which many had sleuthed out on the map of Middle-earth as being the spot where Mordor will eventually be. Another lingering thread introduced in the first episodes is the symbol of Sauron, with its meaning confirmed in The Rings of Power episode 3, which has outright confirmed that Sauron's main realm has been in front of us all along in the Prime Video series.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy