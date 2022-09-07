Read full article on original website
Rights To ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Franchise Sold
Embracer Group is on a buying spree recently, and it seems they've made The Lord Of The Rings and The Hobbit the next part of their portfolio. With the upcoming series The Rings Of Power on its way to Amazon’s Prime Video, many were left wondering what the acquisition could mean for the future of the show. Luckily, it won't actually have any effect on the production or release of the show.
Who Is Adar? 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Character Explained
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has introduced a new character to Middle-earth, one that viewers will no doubt take immediate interest in.
‘Rings of Power’: How Old Is Elrond in ‘The Lord of the Rings’?
Tolkien outlined Elrond's age so we can figure out how old he is in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.' The show's creators discuss how different young Elrond is in this era.
epicstream.com
Elon Musk Isn't Thrilled With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: "Tolkien is Turning in His Grave."
The world premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power may have blown away a lot of critics but not everyone seems impressed with the new Amazon Prime Video series like the business magnate Elon Musk who isn't thrilled about the show saying, "Tolkien is turning in his grave."
Who Is the Man in the Meteor in "The Rings of Power"? We Have a Terrifying Theory
The first two episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which were released by Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 1, have one pretty huge mystery that could have major repercussions for the whole series. The first episode ends with a giant meteor sailing over Middle-earth and landing not far from where the Harfoots have made their camp. Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and her friend Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) travel to the site where the meteor crashed in curiosity, where they're met with a strange sight: at the center of the broken, flaming meteor is a very tall man, played by Daniel Weyman.
Polygon
The Stranger in Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power isn’t who you think
Ever since its announcement, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been a subject of mass debate. It’s based on the appendices of Tolkien’s trilogy, as opposed to the trilogy itself, and set during the Second Age, an era for which we have a detailed chronology of historical events but far less knowledge of how said events transpired. And alongside well-loved characters like Elrond and Galadriel, it is introducing its own original players with Arondir, Bronwyn, and more.
TV Fanatic
Original Lord of the Rings Cast Supports Rings of Power Stars After Racist Attacks
The original cast of the Lord of the Rings movies are speaking out about the racism leveled at the cast and creators of the TV adaptation The Rings of Power. Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, and Dominic Monaghan took to social media to share photos to stand up for diversity on the series.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Lord of the Rings’ explained: Was Gandalf a Maia or Istari?
Gandalf is one of the most enigmatic figures in J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings, but the character’s mythological origins have always been more humble than many would presume. The iconic wizard and main protagonist has gone by many names over his 2,000 years of physical existence...
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Are Harfoots Hobbits?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Rings of Power and Tolkien's Middle-earth lore.The story of the Harfoots taking place in The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, a few thousand years before Bilbo and his adventure. While halflings have indeed been around since the first age, there is very little documented history of Hobbits in any records written by man, dwarf, or elf until the Third Age. Hobbits are far better storytellers than record keepers, until Bilbo that is. They generally tend to stick to themselves, sometimes going to great lengths to stay hidden from the other races, which is why so little was recorded of their history outside their small tribes. What we do know is that many migrations and resettlements take place between the ages that bring Hobbits as we know them to their comfortable Hobbit holes in the Shire.
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': What Is Galadriel's Relationship to Elrond?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Rings of Power and Tolkien's Middle-earth lore.Two of the most recognizable elves in all of J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings have returned in Prime Video's new show The Rings of Power. Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), the Lady of the woods of Lothlórien, and Lord Elrond of Rivendell (Robert Aramayo) are back in this serised based on Tolkien’s original work. Despite not interacting much at all in the original film trilogy, these two characters have a rich history together. The first two episodes we’ve seen have given us a great first look at how these characters regarded each other in their younger days. Tolkien put an amazing amount of work into building the world of Middle-earth, and the appendices to his books provide a lot of history surrounding these two characters and the details behind how they’re related to each other.
Karl Urban Said the ‘Earth Was Shaking’ Filming 1 ‘Lord of the Rings’ Battle
Among 'The Lord of the Rings' complicated scenes on all three movies, Karl Urban noted one particular battle scene that was literally earthshaking.
Collider
'My Policeman' Images Show Multi-Decade Love Triangle in Harry Styles' Romance Drama
Prime Video has released a new set of images for My Policeman, the upcoming queer romance drama starring Harry Styles. The film is set to hit theaters on October 21 before making its way onto Prime Video on November 4. The new set of images shows the three lead characters...
'Lord of the Rings' Legends Slam Take That 'Rings of Power' Is Too 'Woke'
The stars of the "Lord of the Rings" franchise are promoting merch that reads in Elvish: "You All Are Welcome Here."
Why Is the Casting for 'The Rings of Power' Causing Controversy?
Wait, why is a fantasy show about elves, dwarves, and evil orcs causing major controversy on the internet? Is it because The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the most expensive television show ever made? Are fans upset over plot changes made from J.R.R. Tolkien's novels? The fact that Princess Disa's (Sophia Nomvete) beard isn't as prominent as her male dwarf counterparts'?
A new ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel quietly confronts an uncomfortable legacy
J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels are often seen as a rebuke to fascism. But like other fascist rebukers of his day, Winston Churchill for example, his “Middle-earth” fantasy world is not free from racist philosophy. The new Amazon Prime series, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” which is based on Tolkien’s work, makes a deliberate effort to quietly confront that uncomfortable legacy through its casting choices. It’s an admirable decision, but it’s limited by the deeply ingrained ideas of racial difference and racial determinism in Tolkien’s world.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ episode 3 recap: Mysteries pile up as Númenor is revealed
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power episode 3, ‘Adar’. For decades, The Lord of the Rings fans have been clamoring to see the story of Númenor depicted in live-action. Now, with The Rings of Power finally beginning its run a week ago, we get the opportunity to bear witness to the Land of the Star in all its glory.
Where to Stream ‘The Lord of the Rings’ Movies
With 'The Rings of Power' making its debut, fans may be wondering where they can stream the 'Lord of the Rings' movies. They're currently available on two platforms.
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': The Rock Breaking Rite of Sigin-tarâg Explained
The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 2.Hugo Weaving’s version of Elrond in The Lord of the Rings is a regal, secluded, and often morose character that fears for the future of Middle Earth. Elrond believes that the Elves have no role to play in the future of mankind, and must return to the distant lands of Valinor for eternity. However, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes a slightly different direction with the character. In his younger days, Elrond (Robert Aramayo) is a charismatic politician who warmly converses with Galadriel (Morfyyd Clark) and befriends Dwarven princes like Durin IV (Owain Arthur).
wegotthiscovered.com
What Did Finrod Whisper to Galadriel in ‘Rings of Power?’ Explained
Galadriel’s brother Finrod serves a major purpose in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and his words would carry great meaning for her journey ahead. The story begins with young Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) building a paper sailboat in the scenic land of Valinor before darkness came. She places her makeshift boat in a stream and as it sails, wondrous flaps open up. Fellow elven children follow after it and a boy throws a stone, sinking the boat despite young Galadriel’s pleas. This angers her and she attacks him, but her brother Finrod (Will Fletcher) stops her from going too far. He tells her that a ship floats because it looks at the light instead of the depths of the sea. She asks him how can she know the difference when the water reflects the light, and Finrod whispers something that at this time cannot be heard.
ComicBook
Rings of Power Has Secretly Introduced Mordor
Spoilers follow for this week's episode of The Rings of Power! As many fans have speculated for some time, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has secretly been taking place (at least partially) within the realm of Mordor without telling us. The first episode of the series revealed one major location, The Southlands, which many had sleuthed out on the map of Middle-earth as being the spot where Mordor will eventually be. Another lingering thread introduced in the first episodes is the symbol of Sauron, with its meaning confirmed in The Rings of Power episode 3, which has outright confirmed that Sauron's main realm has been in front of us all along in the Prime Video series.
