Nick Kroll Jokes About Experiencing ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premiere Drama ‘As Just a Supporting Actor’

He's not worrying. Nick Kroll seemingly weighed in on the drama surrounding his Don't Worry Darling costars after the film debuted at the 2022 Venice Film Festival .

"POV: pulling up to the @dontworrydarlin premiere as just a supporting actor," the Big Mouth star, 44, teased in a TikTok video on Tuesday, September 6, sharing a glimpse of his perspective from his arrival at the festival.

Kroll filmed fans watching with their phones at the ready as his vehicle pulled up to the event. "Not who you want, ladies," he joked in the clip. "Sorry, not Harry, not Olivia, not Florence. ... Hi, you don't know me. Nope, nope, nope."

The comedian arrived with costar Sydney Chandler , who tried to stay positive as onlookers peered into the car windows. "But hey, [we're] Nick and Syd!" she said. "Pretty f--king cool. You don't know [us], but we're pretty f--king cool."

The pair star alongside Harry Styles , Florence Pugh and Chris Pine in Olivia Wilde 's Don't Worry Darling , which hits theaters later this month. For several months, the film's alleged behind-the-scenes drama has raised eyebrows among fans — and the speculation only continued to grow after the Monday, September 5, premiere in Italy.

Pugh, 26, did not attend the press conference before the screening due to scheduling conflicts, but Wilde, 48, sang her praises despite her absence. "Florence is a force, and we are so grateful that she's able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune ," the House alum gushed. "I know, as a director, how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I'm very grateful to her, to [ Dune director] Denis Villeneuve for helping us. And we're really thrilled we'll get to celebrate her work tonight. I can't say enough how honored I am to have her as our lead. She's amazing in the film."

The director went on to address the rumored tension between her and Pugh. A source recently told Us Weekly that the women "had several disagreements personally and professionally" during filming , which prompted the Little Women actress to avoid doing press. However, Wilde downplayed any issues between her and the British star.

"As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, the internet feeds itself. I don't feel the need to contribute; I think it's sufficiently well-nourished," she said on Monday.

The Midsommar actress later turned heads on the red carpet in a sheer Valentino gown, with Pine, 42, and Kroll snapping their own pics of their leading lady's arrival. Inside the theater, the Kroll Show alum shared a kiss with Styles, 28, who has been romantically linked to Wilde since January 2021 — but the Grammy winner's playful PDA wasn't what had fans talking.

As Styles took his seat beside Pine before the screening, some social media users believed it appeared as though the "Watermelon Sugar" singer spit on his costar . "This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation," Pine's rep told Us in a statement as the clip went viral. "Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."