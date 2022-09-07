Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Safety concerns for students riding PRT buses to and from school
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — KDKA-TV is doing a deeper dive into the fight between Pittsburgh Public School students waiting for a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus in Squirrel Hill. That fight on Tuesday led to police using a taser to break it up. KDKA-TV wanted to know, does this lead to a push for more school buses to be used?One of the biggest problems is the shortage of school bus drivers that every district is dealing with. Thousands of students rely on PRT buses, so why can't they have specialized routes for just students? Well, it's not that simple. After that fight earlier this week,...
Residents near Saltsburg Road, Almar Drive construction feeling effects of heavy traffic
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Car after car turned around at the intersection of Saltsburg Road and Almar Drive due to construction, but neighbors say it is dangerous and that more signs should be posted ahead. “I like to get out and walk, but I’m afraid to walk anymore,” said...
URA sells Larimer property to Steel City Squash to build new recreation, education facility
Pittsburgh’s Urban Redevelopment Authority Board has voted to sell land in the city’s Larimer neighborhood to a local nonprofit that will build a recreation and education center on the site. The board unanimously voted to sell the property on Larimer Avenue to Steel City Squash, a nonprofit that...
pghcitypaper.com
Gas firm and residents clash over plans to drill near a public school in Elizabeth
A public hearing process over an application for a permit to build another gas well in Elizabeth is shaping up to be a weeks-long affair. The applicant, Canonsburg-based Olympus Energy, wants to build a well pad and an interconnect pad off route 51 in Elizabeth, a township that already houses 38 gas wells. To move forward with the plans, the firm needs to obtain a conditional use permit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
philasun.com
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians ‘will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth’
Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by State Rep. Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg recently to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
Crews still cleaning flooded yards and basements after water main break in Beaver County
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — A precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted for more than 8,000 customers in Beaver County following a water main break in Beaver Falls on Labor Day. Several people who live near the intersection of 26th Street and 10th Avenue where the break happened are...
Explainer: Here’s what to know as Shell’s new plant in Beaver County nears completion
PITTSBURGH — After more than a decade in development, the Shell Polymers petrochemical plant in Beaver County is poised to begin producing plastics products any day now. The company has said for months that it expected to begin commercial production sometime by the end of the year and possibly the early fall, which looks more likely now that the plant and its components have or soon will have completed the requisite safety checks.
beavercountyradio.com
Center Township Supervisors Discuss Beaver Valley Mall Boulevard Project
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Center Township Supervisors held a work session Tuesday afternoon. During the work session the supervisors were updated on the Beaver Valley Mall Boulevard ‘s resurfacing project. Engineer Ned Mitrovich said the project is nearly complete. In other business the Supervisors Chairman Bill DiCioccio,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtae.com
Water company threatens to cut off fire hydrants after township fails to pay water bills
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A water company has threatened to cut off service to fire hydrants after a Washington County municipality failed to pay thousands of dollars in water bills. Action News Investigates: Watch the report in the video player above. Records show Pennsylvania American Water sent Union Township...
Pittsburgh Brewing Co. settles into its state-of-the-art new home of Iron City Beer in East Deer
The makers of Iron City Beer are now brewing on a large scale in the Alle-Kiski Valley. The Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is settling in at its state-of-the-art brewery in the Creighton neighborhood of East Deer. It’s more than 150,000 square feet. Brandon Mayes, director of brewing and quality, watched Thursday as 400 cans of beer per minute rolled through the automated production line.
Repairs underway on water main break at busy intersection in Monroeville
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Crews are working to repair a water main break at a busy intersection in Monroeville. The break happened around 1:51 a.m. along Old William Penn Highway at William Penn Highway/Route 22. Dispatchers told Channel 11 that water has since been restored to everyone, including the hospitals...
wtae.com
Small corridor along Route 30 seeing gas prices tumble
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — While the average price for a gallon of gas in the Pittsburgh-area remains around $4 per gallon, a small stretch of gas stations along Route 30 is lowering the bar. Watch the report in the video player above. Three locations along Route 30 in North...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
Lane closures set to begin on I-68, will last for more than 6 months
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There will be lane closures on Interstate 68 eastbound and westbound for several miles in Monongalia County beginning on Monday. The lane closures are scheduled to be between mile markers 10 and 15 in both directions for milling, paving, pavement repair and shoulder work, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
Residents of Penn Hills apartment building remain displaced weeks after parking lot collapse
PENN HILLS, Pa. — On July 26 around 6:15 p.m. a Penn Hills parking lot collapsed, dropping several feet, leaving a woman trapped in her car and tenants fleeing out the back exit of the apartment. Now nearly two months later, those same residents say they have nowhere to go.
navalnews.com
HII Begins Fabrication for the 2nd San Antonio-class Flight II LPD
LPD 31 will be the 15th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship and the second ship built in the LPD Flight II configuration. Continuity of LPD Flight II production configuration is intended to fulfill Navy and Marine Corps requirements to lift troops, aircraft, landing craft, vehicles, and cargo. This milestone...
wtae.com
Meal delivery service shuts down abruptly
SHARPSBURG, Pa. — A meal service quickly gained popularity at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but then suddenly, customers of Dinner by Heather say deliveries stopped. Several customers on the Facebook page "Dinner by Heather" stated they ordered meals from the business. They say they want refunds because they never got their food.
wtae.com
Greater Pittsburgh Community Foodbank resumes walk-in food distributions
PITTSBURGH — Over the summer, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank resumed walk-in food distribution events. This comes after the COVID-19 pandemic forced food distributions to go to a drive-up style, where volunteers and National Guard troops would place pre-packaged boxes in people's trunks. It was a socially-distanced way to quickly get food to families, at a time when many found themselves in need.
The Milkshake Factory joins tenant lineup at The Piazza in South Fayette
SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. — For those who will be visiting The Piazza at South Fayette for a bite to eat at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Primanti Bros. or Raising Cane’s, look no further for dessert. Burns Scalo Real Estate, the developer behind the new shopping and dining destination...
wvpublic.org
Encore: What Is Appalachia? We Asked People From Around The Region. Here's What They Said
This week, we’re revisiting our episode “What Is Appalachia?” from December 2021. Appalachia connects mountainous parts of the South, the Midwest, the Rust belt and even the Northeast. The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) defined the boundaries for Appalachia in 1965 with the creation of the Appalachian Regional...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Expect closures through November for road work on Verona Road in Penn Hills
Road work will begin on Verona Road in Penn Hills beginning Sept. 12. PennDOT announced the construction, happening between Saltsburg Road and Second Avenue, on Tuesday. The work will be done by A. Folino Construction Inc. of Oakmont as part the $7.3 million 2022 Capital Roads contract. Work includes milling and paving, base repairs, reconstruction of an intersection, drainage improvements, shoulder work and guardrail replacement.
Comments / 3