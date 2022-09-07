ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fillmore County, MN

KROC News

Rochester Police Department Swears in 10 New Officers

The officers took the oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony Wednesday at the Rochester Police Department’s north precinct. Police Chief Jim Franklin gave opening and closing remarks at the ceremony. Members of the new officers' families were on hand to watch the ceremony and pin the badges on...
ROCHESTER, MN
Fillmore County, MN
Government
KAAL-TV

Level 3 predatory offender changes Rochester residence

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) in accordance with Minnesota’s Community Notification Act are releasing information regarding a Level 3 predatory offender’s change of residence. Matthew Ryan Judy, 34, changed his residence to the 1300 block of 4th St. SE in Rochester on September...
ROCHESTER, MN
kbhbradio.com

South Dakota found guilty in voter violation lawsuit, settlement announced

PIERRE, S.D. — Voter registration applications that were never processed; misleading directions on where and how to register; registered voters turned away at the polls. It sounds like examples of the alleged voter fraud (eventually disproved) that some claimed occurred in the 2020 election. Except this all happened in...
POLITICS
KIMT

Dodge Co. man found deceased at bottom of cliff in South Dakota

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - A 24-year-old Mantorville man's body was found at the bottom of a cliff in South Dakota. Alex Verburg has been identified as the person whose body was found after a report from the Rapid City Police Department regarding a missing person. "The ensuing investigation led local...
RAPID CITY, SD
WEAU-TV 13

Coon Valley man facing contractor theft charges

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Coon Valley man is accused of contractor theft. Court records show 33-year-old William Ross of Coon Valley is facing a charge of theft by contractor >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim, and a charge of theft -movable property >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim.
COON VALLEY, WI
myaustinminnesota.com

Austin woman sentenced to prison time on felony unemployment benefits charge in Mower County District Court

An Austin woman currently serving a 57-month prison sentence at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee on a felony 3rd degree drug possession charge stemming from a search of her residence by authorities on September 16th, 2020 has now also been sentenced to prison time on a felony unemployment benefits charge in Mower County District Court.
AUSTIN, MN
Politics
cityofwinona.com

Winona Police Department Congratulates New Sergeants & Officers

On Tuesday, September 6, 2022 Officers Doug Inglett, Anthony Wurst and Wade Anderson were ceremoniously recognized for their promotions during a pining ceremony at the Law Enforcement Center. Doug Inglett has served on the department since 2014 and was promoted on June 25th. Anthony Wurst has served the department since 2012 and was promoted on July 23rd . Wade Anderson has served on the department since 2014 and was promoted September 3rd.
WINONA, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota House Republican’s name appears on Oath Keepers membership roster

The names of 514 Minnesotans appear in a leaked membership roster of the Oath Keepers, a violent extremist group thought to play a key role in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a new report released by the Anti-Defamation League. Among those names: Six law enforcement officers, three members of the […] The post Minnesota House Republican’s name appears on Oath Keepers membership roster appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
