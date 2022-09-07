Read full article on original website
Huge Damage Award For Minnesota Brewery Worker Hurt at Workplace
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago. A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35...
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
The Very Drunkest City In Minnesota, Iowa, And South Dakota
You'd better keep your head up and be careful if you are driving through these Drunkest Cities in Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota. Folks in the midwest have been known to party a lot. There is nothing wrong with having a few drinks if that is your thing. But there...
Rochester Police Department Swears in 10 New Officers
The officers took the oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony Wednesday at the Rochester Police Department’s north precinct. Police Chief Jim Franklin gave opening and closing remarks at the ceremony. Members of the new officers' families were on hand to watch the ceremony and pin the badges on...
Six Minnesota Cops On Oath Keepers Membership List?
For those that are unaware of the far right extremist group known as the Oath Keepers, they are best known for their participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol January 6th, 2021 and are known to be associated with the militia movement. According to fox9.com, a data leak exposed...
Level 3 predatory offender changes Rochester residence
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) in accordance with Minnesota’s Community Notification Act are releasing information regarding a Level 3 predatory offender’s change of residence. Matthew Ryan Judy, 34, changed his residence to the 1300 block of 4th St. SE in Rochester on September...
South Dakota found guilty in voter violation lawsuit, settlement announced
PIERRE, S.D. — Voter registration applications that were never processed; misleading directions on where and how to register; registered voters turned away at the polls. It sounds like examples of the alleged voter fraud (eventually disproved) that some claimed occurred in the 2020 election. Except this all happened in...
Scott Jensen’s tax plan is bad for Minnesota; would unfairly burden lower income individuals
Of all the ill-conceived ideas advanced in this year’s political campaign, few are worse than Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen’s proposal to phase out Minnesota’s personal income tax. Jensen’s proposal would destabilize the state’s tax structure, make it more regressive (meaning that lower income taxpayers would shoulder...
Dodge Co. man found deceased at bottom of cliff in South Dakota
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - A 24-year-old Mantorville man's body was found at the bottom of a cliff in South Dakota. Alex Verburg has been identified as the person whose body was found after a report from the Rapid City Police Department regarding a missing person. "The ensuing investigation led local...
Holmen village board member appears on list of elected officials with alleged ties to extremist group
According to the Anti-Defamation League, Holmen Village Board member Rodney Stanek appears on a database of individuals believed to have signed up or paid membership dues for the Oath Keepers, an anti-government extremist group accused of playing a role in the January 6 Insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Man Arrested For Shooting in St. Paul That Left 3 People Dead
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A man has been arrested in a weekend shooting in Minnesota's capital city that left three people dead and two others wounded, officials say. Police and the FBI arrested the 41-year-old Minneapolis man in Chicago on Wednesday in the shooting in St. Paul, authorities said.
Coon Valley man facing contractor theft charges
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Coon Valley man is accused of contractor theft. Court records show 33-year-old William Ross of Coon Valley is facing a charge of theft by contractor >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim, and a charge of theft -movable property >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim.
Three Different Suspects Flee Dodge County Deputies Over Labor Day Weekend
Dodge Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three different suspects attempted to flee deputies in Dodge County over the long holiday weekend, and two of the drivers traveled at speeds over 100 mph. Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose said one of the incidents occurred early Saturday when a deputy observed a...
Did The Queen Of England Own A Lake House In Minnesota?
Yesterday, Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96 after a 70-year reign. Now, I'm not obsessed with the Royal family like a lot of people, but I am kind of a history nerd, so I did watch a lot of news and read a lot of articles yesterday. I...
Austin woman sentenced to prison time on felony unemployment benefits charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin woman currently serving a 57-month prison sentence at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee on a felony 3rd degree drug possession charge stemming from a search of her residence by authorities on September 16th, 2020 has now also been sentenced to prison time on a felony unemployment benefits charge in Mower County District Court.
Minnesota DNR shares changes to upcoming deer hunting season
The fall season is a welcomed time of year for many. Minnesota deer hunters will soon don camo and blaze orange as they head into the woods for the 2022 hunting season. However, before they do, there are a few changes to make a note of for the upcoming deer hunting season.
Winona Police Department Congratulates New Sergeants & Officers
On Tuesday, September 6, 2022 Officers Doug Inglett, Anthony Wurst and Wade Anderson were ceremoniously recognized for their promotions during a pining ceremony at the Law Enforcement Center. Doug Inglett has served on the department since 2014 and was promoted on June 25th. Anthony Wurst has served the department since 2012 and was promoted on July 23rd . Wade Anderson has served on the department since 2014 and was promoted September 3rd.
Minnesota Man Arrested After Leaving ID Behind At Crime Scene
This is quite a story. Let's just say that a Minnesota man may take the prize of "dumbest criminal" so far this year. That is saying a lot considering there have been some very strange crime stories out of the state. In late August, a woman from Rochester made headlines...
Minnesota House Republican’s name appears on Oath Keepers membership roster
The names of 514 Minnesotans appear in a leaked membership roster of the Oath Keepers, a violent extremist group thought to play a key role in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a new report released by the Anti-Defamation League. Among those names: Six law enforcement officers, three members of the […] The post Minnesota House Republican’s name appears on Oath Keepers membership roster appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
'Is it a killer cloud?’ 1992 benzene leak blanketed and terrorized portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin
In the early morning hours of June 30, 1992, Duluth’s newly minted police chief, Scott Lyons, answered a phone call that would turn an otherwise pleasant summer day into a nightmare. In the minutes before 3 a.m., as Minnesota's Northland slept, a freight train carrying hazardous materials just south...
