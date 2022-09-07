Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Turnto10.com
New stroke research: Better outcomes for patients triaged to level 1 stroke centers
(WJAR) — Research out of Rhode Island Hospital, which has the only comprehensive stroke center in Southern New England, now has eye opening documentation of the difference between getting an acute patient to the closest hospital versus the most appropriate hospital. "Every minute lost can cost the patient a...
The Best-Ranked Colleges in Massachusetts for the Ultimate Party Experience
Thankfully, my college partying days are in the rearview mirror, but the memories will always be there. I had my college debut at UMass Dartmouth back in 2005, but that chapter was short-lived. From 2006-2010, Lyndon State College in Vermont was home for me, and let me tell you, it was quite the ride.
RI doctor gives advice ahead of more normal return to school
Students returning to the classroom will feel as close to normal as possible after spending the last almost two years dodging COVID-19.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fallriverreporter.com
Operator of 21 skilled nursing facilities in Massachusetts resolve allegations they turned away patients on Opioid Use Disorder meds
BOSTON – The U.S. Attorney’s Office reached an agreement with Next Step Healthcare, LLC, the operator of 21 skilled nursing facilities in Massachusetts, to resolve allegations that Next Step violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by turning away patients who indicated they were prescribed medications for Opioid Use Disorder.
Medical license revoked from Massachusetts doctor who sent explicit photos to patient
The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine has revoked a medical license of a physician who allegedly sent sexually suggestive messages and photos to a patient.
Rhode Island-Based CVS Looks to Revive Doctor House Calls
When many of us were kids, a doctor's examination often occurred at home rather than in the doctor's office. House calls were common back then, before HMOs and massive medical clinics and conglomerates became the norm. Wikipedia says, "In the early 1930s, house calls by doctors were 40 percent of...
rimonthly.com
A West Coast Photographer Shines Light on Creative Capital Landmarks
Mike Cohea’s photographs are truly eye-opening. The panoramic visuals — distinctive, radiant, infused with dazzling colors — make Providence look magical. His work inspires a sense of wonder. The photographer is enamored with the capital city and documents its splendor with a fresh perspective. “Providence has been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC6.com
Providence College student falls from 5th floor dorm window
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence College student fell from a dorm window early Thursday morning. Providence police said they responded just after midnight to Davis Hall on the campus. The school told ABC 6 News that the man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital after “falling from a...
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - September 9, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes never responsible Nellie, Ed for life, and rockin' the U.S. Open. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we...
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
Valley Breeze
Chaos Farm representing Lincoln at Big E
LINCOLN – Lincoln’s favorite alpaca farm will be representing Rhode Island at the upcoming Eastern States Exposition, or the “Big E,” a massive multi-state fair in western Massachusetts this fall. It’s a dream come true for farm owner Emily Bonci, whose young family (including the alpaca...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rhode Island Primary: What you need to know
Voters in Rhode Island will have one more chance to cast their ballots on Primary Election this upcoming Tuesday.
ABC6.com
Teamsters pepper sprayed during strike against transportation company
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Members of Teamsters Local 251 were pepper sprayed while on strike against Northeast Transportation Services in Pawtucket Friday. The union has been on strike with the company since June 22, after what they described as “unfair labor practices.”. The workers said the strike is...
ABC6.com
Cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline to open in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — “Clementine,” a new cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline, will open in Providence. Cicilline, who’s a former Providence mayor, named the bar after his great-grandmother, Clementine. The bar will take a creative spin on classic cocktails, also serving non-alcoholic drinks and...
nrinow.news
The weekend: 31 things to do in northern Rhode Island
Northern, RI – We know there’s a world outside of northern Rhode Island where towns offer festivals, fairs and fun all their own…. but wouldn’t you rather stay close to home?. Welcome to The Weekend, where we list all you can find to do in a...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Last municipal landfill in Rhode Island to close in coming months
With a two-year extension period ending, the only municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island is gearing up to start its closure process by the end of November, reports The Herald News. The Tiverton Landfill in Tiverton, Rhode Island, was originally slated to begin its closure and capping process in 2020;...
Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently broke ground on the $36 million I-295 paving project. “Our Administration has a plan, and historic federal funding, to finally tackle Rhode Island’s worst roads and bridges,” Gov. Dan McKee said on Sept. 7. “This is a plan that will help mitigate extreme weather events like we […] The post Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project appeared first on Transportation Today.
iheart.com
Local Lawyer Tom Sparks Dies
(Providence, RI) -- A high-profile Rhode Island personal injury lawyer known for his offbeat TV ads and billboards has died. His office says Tom Sparks' death was unexpected and sudden. The cause of death has not been released.
Turnto10.com
New COVID-19 boosters coming to Rhode Island
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Health announced updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available in the state this week and next. These comprehensive, bivalent booster doses were authorized and recommended by federal health officials and are meant to target two strains of COVID-19, according to the Department of Health.
Comments / 0