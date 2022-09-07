Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
'Hamilton', 'Les Miserables' Twitter Accounts Confuse Fans Online on Queen's Death Tribute
The West End Productions of "Hamilton" and "Les Miserables" are under fire on Twitter for their "ironic" tributes to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The two musicals, which are both centered on fighting the monarchy, have taken the likely route to honor the late queen - in a statement expressing their sadness.
musictimes.com
Did Lil Kim Shade Nicki Minaj? 50 Cent Stirs Up Drama On New Megan Thee Stallion Remix
Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Kim have dropped the bomb on their new remix for Meg's "Plan B" - and right off the bat it is making waves already, but all for the wrong reasons. In one of the bars, 50 Cent claims that Lil Kim was dissing Nicki Minaj, including his son, Papa Bear.
musictimes.com
How To Watch The Primetime Emmys 2022: Host, Streaming Links, John Legend Performance?
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards is right around the corner and if you want to watch it on Monday night, there are a lot of ways to do so!. As the highly-anticipated big night for television is only days away, more special guests - including John Legend and Zedd were recently announced.
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift Quitting Music To Do THIS? Popstar Reveals Next Step After HUGE VMAs Win
It would seem like Taylor Swift has found a new passion aside from making music - filmmaking. This was further amplified during her panel discussion at the Toronto Film Festival where she premiered the first 35mm screening of "All Too Well: The Short Film." Coming with her is the film's...
RELATED PEOPLE
musictimes.com
Simon Cowell Defends Harry Styles Behaviour on Venice Film Festival: Did He Spit on Chris Pine?
Over the past few days, Twitter was at a hot debate about whether Harry Styles actually spit on his co-star Chris Pine's lap moments during the premiere of their film "Don't Worry Darling." Although the allegations have already been turned down, many are still believing that Styles did do it.
musictimes.com
Mel C Suffered THESE Things After Worldwide Success of Spice Girls
Mel C is one of the most iconic members of Spice Girls as she had taken over television as a judge on several talent competitions recently. With her new autobiography coming in the next few weeks, the former Spice Girl shared one of the scariest moments in her life that came after the worldwide success of the girl group.
musictimes.com
'Beauty and the Beast' 30th Anniversary Recruits New Leads: Josh Groban, Rita Moreno, MORE!
The upcoming "Beauty and the Beast" 30th Anniversary Special is now recruiting a more star-studded cast than ever. Josh Groban, Rita Moreno, and Joshua Henry join the pack playing significant roles in the special celebration. The special production of the beloved movie musical is making history as GRAMMY and Oscar-winning...
musictimes.com
The 1975’s Matty Healy Once Turned Down a BIG Request From Ed Sheeran; Here’s Why
Ed Sheeran is undoubtedly one of the biggest singers in the world today, but not all of his wishes will be granted in an instant as explained by Matty Healy when The 1975 was offered to open for him on tour; what happened?. In an interview with The New Yorker,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
musictimes.com
Kid Cudi Receives Support From These Rappers Amid Mike Dean Beef: 'I Love Them Forever'
Kid Cudi has been the subject of shady tweets and Instagram posts lately. In August, Kanye West had some things to say about the 38-year-old rapper because of his association with Pete Davidson. Now another one is after the Cudi. After getting taken out of Cudi's forthcoming Moon Man's Landing...
musictimes.com
Eminem Reveals Long Recovery After Near-Death Experience: What Happened?
Eminem, who recently bagged his very first Emmy Award, recalled a particular moment in his life when his one foot is already at the door. His longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, was a key person at that point in time - weary if one of the greatest rappers would finally succumb to death. Elsewhere in the interview, he pointed out a particular song in which he thought Eminem suffered significant damage.
musictimes.com
Dave Mustaine ‘Did Everything’ in Metallica, Disagrees That Bandmates Were Alpha Males; Here’s Why
Before leading Megadeth, Dave Mustaine was popularly known for being one of the members of Metallica and in a recent interview, he didn't hold back with his personal thoughts regarding his bandmates, saying he did everything when his good pals were labeled as "alpha males." Speaking to Classic Rock Magazine...
musictimes.com
Ozzy Osbourne Collab With Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi IMPOSSIBLE — Here's Why
Ozzy Osbourne just could not imagine having an album with his former Black Sabbath bandmate, Tony Iommi. Osbourne and Iommi put an end to their fans' waiting game when they played together again during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, last month. This granted the public's wish to see them in one stage again although Geezer Butler missed it.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
musictimes.com
YouTube Billion Views Club: 'Marshmello and Bastille & Sean Kingston Hits Join Mean List
Thursday, the "Beautiful Girls" music video by Sean Kingston officially crossed 1 billion views on YouTube (Sept. 8). The same happened with Marshmello and Bastille's "Happier." They're not new hits, but the fact that they are still being listened to or watched to date, is certainly a mean feat. Kingston's...
musictimes.com
Meghan Trainor New Music 2022: Singer Sings About Making Life of a 'Working Mom' Look Easy
"Don't I Make It Look Easy," the latest track from Meghan Trainor's forthcoming album "Takin' It Back," is a brilliant homage to her work-life balance. Actually, what she wants to say about being a mom and a career woman at the same time can be glimpsed from the title. She does make it look easy - but this is of course, not the case in real life, as other career parents would attest.
musictimes.com
Elton John Emotional: Legend Makes Touching Tribute for Queen Elizabeth During Toronto Concert
Elton John has been a big part of British pop culture for decades as he's considered to be one of the country's most iconic stars. The singer had been invited to some of the biggest events hosted by the Royal Family including the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year. Recently, Queen...
musictimes.com
Chance The Rapper Opens Up About His 'Legacy,' Upcoming Album: 'I Always Wanted To Be The First'
Chance The Rapper has not released an album in a while, two years to be precise, and he wants his next album to be very special. For his forthcoming album "Star Line Gallery," Chance has been busy making collaborations with artists of all disciplines. In an interview with Complex, he...
musictimes.com
Opeth New Drummer Finally Revealed Months After Martin Axenrot Exit
Opeth's drumkit has been vacant for almost a year since Martin Axenrot left the band in 2021, but the group has finally announced that they found his replacement; who could be the new drummer?. According to Loudwire, Sami Karppinen of Therion has been playing with the group as a temporary...
musictimes.com
How Does Live Caption Work on TV?
Live captioning is a speech-to-text service that provides real-time captions for live events. It is typically used for events that are streamed online, such as webinars, conferences, and lectures but is also used on live events like festivals and sporting events. The Live Captioning system uses automatic speech recognition (ASR)...
musictimes.com
Julian Lennon’s New Album Is a Reflection of How He Dealt With Childhood Trauma
Julian Lennon has been associated with his father John Lennon since he was a kid. Today, he is set to release an album that he considers a reflection of how he dealt with the trauma that he experienced since he was a child. According to Do You Remember, the singer's...
musictimes.com
Jennifer Hudson On EGOT Status: 'I Did Not Fully See It Coming'
Multi-hyphenated singer Jennifer Hudson opened up about her recent Tony Awards win, making her an EGOT awardee, with Gayle King of CBC Mornings in a sit-down interview. "I did not fully see it coming. I went there to celebrate the cast for getting 11 nominations, and I don't feel like I've been present," she recalled.
Comments / 0