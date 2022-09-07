Oil mustered a late comeback after dropping to six-month lows this week as a softer dollar bolstered trader demand across assets. West Texas Intermediate settled above $86 a barrel, finishing a tumultuous week nearly flat with the prior seven days. At the start of the week both benchmarks, WTI and Brent, slipped to lows not seen since the start of year. Extended Covid lockdowns in China are deepening concerns that demand for oil will shrink The dollar rallied for much of the week, adding another headwind to commodities priced in the currency. However, a sharp reversal Friday lifted oil and other riskier assets.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO