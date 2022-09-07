Read full article on original website
Mubadala Petroleum Rebrands
Abu Dhabi headquartered international energy company Mubadala Petroleum has unveiled a new brand name - Mubadala Energy. The new brand reflects a fresh strategic direction which will see Mubadala Energy build on its contribution to the energy transition by expanding its gas-weighted portfolio in areas such as LNG while exploring new energy sectors including blue hydrogen and carbon capture, the company noted in a statement posted on its website.
McDermott Scores FEED Deal For Gunvor Hydrogen Project
McDermott has been awarded a FEED contract from Gunvor Petroleum Rotterdam for the Green Hydrogen Import Terminal project. — International engineering firm McDermott, together with its storage business CB&I, has been awarded a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract from Gunvor Petroleum Rotterdam for the Green Hydrogen Import Terminal project.
Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
Capricorn Trims Operational Loss, Revises Production Guidance
Capricorn Energy has cut its operational loss to $37.3M for the first half of the year, from $47.4M in the corresponding period in 2021. — Capricorn Energy has cut its operational losses for the first six months of the year, but has also cut down on its production outlook. The company reported operating loss of $37.4 million, down from $47.4 million reported in the first six months of 2021.
Delfin Midstream Inks LNG Parnership With Devon Energy
Delfin Midstream has entered into a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export partnership with Devon Energy. — Delfin Midstream and Devon Energy have entered into a liquefied natural gas export partnership that includes an executed Heads of Agreement for long-term liquefaction capacity and a pre-Financial Investment Decision strategic investment by Devon in Delfin.
Oil Rebounds as Softer Dollar Boosts Trader Demand
Oil mustered a late comeback after dropping to six-month lows this week as a softer dollar bolstered trader demand across assets. West Texas Intermediate settled above $86 a barrel, finishing a tumultuous week nearly flat with the prior seven days. At the start of the week both benchmarks, WTI and Brent, slipped to lows not seen since the start of year. Extended Covid lockdowns in China are deepening concerns that demand for oil will shrink The dollar rallied for much of the week, adding another headwind to commodities priced in the currency. However, a sharp reversal Friday lifted oil and other riskier assets.
Industry Body Welcomes Truss Decision
Industry body UK Onshore Oil and Gas (UKOOG) has welcomed UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’ decision to lift the moratorium on hydraulic fracturing in England. “UKOOG welcomes the decision to lift the moratorium on hydraulic fracturing in England, given the new geopolitical realities,” UKOOG Director Charles McAllister said in an organization statement.
Wood Forecasts 20 Percent Hike in UK Engineering, Technical Roles
'We're committed to attracting and retaining the critical skills that will help energy assets realize their fullest potential'. — Wood has revealed that it is forecasting a 20 percent increase in headcount across technical and engineering roles in its UK operations, equating to around 300 new positions by the end of the year.
Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea
Energy traders and power utilities are storing more liquefied natural gas at sea, an unusual move to hoard supply for winter as the market faces a severe shortage. Energy-starved utilities in Europe are parking LNG shipments off the coast in a scramble to replace Russian pipeline gas this winter. They can’t simply import the fuel into onshore storage because terminals are maxed out, and so are choosing to pay to keep the ship nearby.
Saipem Moves Up In ENR Rankings
Saipem has moved up a couple of places in the Top 250 International Contractors Engineering News-Record (ENR) ranking. Italian contractor Saipem has confirmed its spot among Italian companies represented in the Top 250 International Contractors Engineering News-Record (ENR) ranking, the leading US magazine for construction and engineering industry professionals. ENR’s...
EU Move to Replace Gas With Hydrogen Held Up by Red Tape
A number of green hydrogen projects in Europe have already been put on hold or delayed by regulatory uncertainty. — Europe’s move to green hydrogen, a potential substitute for natural gas, is being held up by European Union proposals relating to its production, according to an industry group.
Chesapeake Says Tremendous Interest in Eagle Ford Assets
Chesapeake Energy Corp. said its assets in the Eagle Ford Shale have drawn a “tremendous amount of interest” as the US company pursues a sale in order to become a pure-play natural gas producer. The company has fielded data requests from prospective buyers, and the process could result...
Falling Yuan Threatening Global Commodities Prices
Add the rapid drop in the value of the yuan to the litany of challenges facing global commodities prices. — Add the rapid drop in the value of the yuan to the litany of challenges facing global commodities prices. China, the biggest importer of many raw materials, has already...
Oil Caught a Technical Recovery Wave Thursday
Oil rebounded from an eight-month low as the market shrugged off a US report showing swelling crude stockpiles and slumping demand. West Texas Intermediate advanced 2% in a move traders characterized as a technical correction following crude’s descent into oversold territory. The jump came even as US oil inventories rose 8.85 million barrels last week and one measure of gasoline demand plunged below seasonal 2020 levels.
Halliburton Wraps Up Exit From Russian Operation
Halliburton has completed the sale of its Russia operations to a Russia-based management team made up of former Halliburton employees. U.S. engineering giant Halliburton has completed the sale of its Russia operations to a Russia-based management team made up of former Halliburton employees. Halliburton said that, as a result of...
Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
The last time this pattern was recognized was February 25th, 2020, which was followed by a plunge of 77 percent over the ensuing two-month period. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
