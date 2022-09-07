City Commission Delays Considering Removal of Portraits at City Facilities of Individuals Involved in Campaigns of Racial Segregation

Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Councilmember Hampton Wants Former Mayor’s Portrait Removed From City Hall
A City Councilmember told Pasadena Now on Wednesday that a former mayor’s portrait should be removed from City Hall for his role in a plan to stop African Americans from obtaining property. Former Mayor A.I. Stewart and Herbert Hahn, a partner in the prestigious law firm Hahn and Hahn...
pasadenanow.com
Two-Time Former City Manager Cynthia Kurtz Looks at ‘Pasadena Then and Now’
Cynthia Kurtz, former Pasadena City Manager turned former City Manager yet again, returned to familiar territory Wednesday to have lunch with more than fifty friends at the weekly meeting of the Pasadena Rotary Club. A longtime Pasadena resident, Kurtz was city manager for Pasadena from 1998 to 2008. In fact,...
pasadenanow.com
Two Candidates Turn in Required Papers for District 3 Seat Consideration
Two candidates have turned in the required paperwork for the vacant District 3 seat and one of them has qualified. Pastor Lucious Smith has turned in the required paperwork, paid the fees and qualified to appear before the City Council to make his case to become the next City Councilmember to represent District 3.
beverlypress.com
Roxbury home’s destruction raises preservation questions
Demolition has begun on the 1940s-era home located at 1001 Roxbury Drive. The house was the center of a contentious battle between preservation activists and the property’s owner, StubHub co-founder Eric Baker. The City Council deemed in a 4-1 decision on June 21 that the home did not meet the city requirement for historic preservation, which allowed a certificate of ineligibility to be issued to the property owner. Baker plans to build a new home on the site, and he also owns two other properties in the Beverly Hills Flats.
thefulcrum.us
Los Angeles has never elected a woman mayor. Karen Bass hopes to change that.
LOS ANGELES — For 36 hours in September 1915, Los Angeles Councilmember Estelle Lawton Lindsey served as the city’s acting mayor when the sitting mayor and city council president left town — the first woman to ever do so. One hundred and seven years later, Los Angeles has yet to elect a woman mayor, a streak Rep. Karen Bass hopes to change in a November runoff election.
pasadenanow.com
New York Chicken and Gyro: Opening Doors and Giving Back
Lines began forming early Friday morning outside the newest location of New York Chicken and Gyro, where three Queens, New York brothers—Moe, Sam, Hafiz and their father Habib Mehirdel—opened their third location, on East Green Street in Pasadena. It didn’t hurt that the restaurant was celebrating its opening by offering free lunches to the first 100 customers in line.
westsidetoday.com
Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority Releases 2022 Homeless Count Results
Results show a small increase countywide in homeless and a decrease on the Westside. The Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority (LAHSA) has released the results of the 2022 homeless count showing a small increase countywide in homeless and a decrease on the Westside. This year’s count was LA County’s first...
myburbank.com
International School of Los Angeles Closes Escrow on West Half of Pickwick Property
The International School of Los Angeles (Lycée International de Los Angeles – LILA) has announced that they have closed escrow on the purchase of the west half portion of the Pickwick property, known as Parcel 2. Parcel 2 includes the Pickwick Gardens banquet area, the ice rink, and...
californiaglobe.com
LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass’ Free USC Degree Has Landed Her In a Federal Corruption Case
Los Angeles Mayoral candidate and Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA) found herself in a growing scandal Thursday amid allegations that a corrupt former Dean of University of Southern California (USC) had given her a $95,000 scholarship in exchange for helping pass legislation for more federal funding. The dean in question, Marilyn...
This Renegade California Developer Wants To Build a 2,300-Unit Megaproject in a NIMBY Stronghold
Shortly after news broke that Los Angeles developer Leo Pustilnikov was intent on acquiring and converting an aging power plant in the beachside community of Redondo Beach, California, into new shops and apartments, a business acquaintance offered him a strange form of congratulations. "You must be smarter than me," the...
pasadenanow.com
National Non-Bank SBA Lender Opens Office in Pasadena to Better Serve Small Business Community
VelocitySBA, a non-bank lender licensed directly by the U.S. Small Business Administration to originate, fund and approve SBA loans to small businesses, has opened a new hub office in Pasadena. When asked about what types of businesses could immediately benefit from the SBA loan programs offered by VelocitySBA in Pasadena,...
myburbank.com
Burbank Teachers Association Files Grievance After Not Receiving Retroactive Raises
MyBurbank received a copy of a letter by the Burbank Teachers Association President, Diana Abasta, that the Association has taken the first step in the grievance process against the District after retroactive wages were not given to teachers during the time frame that was negotiated. According to the letter, the...
2urbangirls.com
Former LA Controller deems leading candidate for seat unfit for public office
LOS ANGELES – Laura Chick, a former Los Angeles city controller and councilwoman, sharply criticized the frontrunner in the race for controller Tuesday as unfit for public office, calling Kenneth Mejia an “extremist” in an open letter. But Mejia dismissed the attack as “desperate lies” orchestrated by...
Skipping OC’s Election: Whopping 86 Candidates to Automatically Win After Drawing No Challengers
There’s a special class of leader coming to OC later this year – those who get to skip having to run for office. They’re candidates who didn’t draw a challenger. In many cases, they won’t even appear on the ballot. And it means controlling majorities...
statepress.com
ASU spent hundreds of thousands of dollars lobbying California's State Legislature
ASU spent over $400,000 lobbying in support of bills in the California State Legislature that could open access to Pell grants and other federal financial aid to students attending the ASU California Center in downtown Los Angeles. The ASU California Center opened last fall as a higher education opportunity for...
pasadenanow.com
Political Gumbo: Photographic Memories
I’d imagine some people will have a lot to say about taking down portraits at City Hall, and plaques for that matter, of former Mayors and others that engaged in racist behavior in days gone by. I’m not really sure where I come down on this one. So...
citywatchla.com
Another Chance to Stop the Glendale Biogas Project
Hopefully, a majority of the Councilmembers will oppose this purchase. Because once taxpayer money is spent it will be MUCH more difficult for Glendale to walk back from continuing down the path towards this irresponsible use of taxpayer dollars on a plan that will cost far more than any possible return.
coloradoboulevard.net
PUSD School Celebrates Name Change
Washington Middle School will never be the same. From now on, it will be known as Octavia E. Butler Magnet. The name change – evident by comparing their original mural and new logo – became official at a ceremony at the school on September 8. “This evening isn’t...
nypressnews.com
Caruso describes Bass’ USC scholarship as ‘corruption’; US attorney says Bass not subject of probe
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Things are starting to get ugly in the race for L.A. mayor. Rick Caruso and Karen Bass exchanged sharp criticisms Thursday over a scholarship Bass received to attend USC’s School of Social Work. Caruso attacked Bass after a newspaper report revealed that the nearly-$100,000...
Canyon News
Local Landlords, Management Company Placed On Criminal Diversion
SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica reported on its website that on July 29, a judge for the California Superior Court placed defendants Adam Shekhter, MySuite, LLC., 1238 10th Street, LLC., and 1433 Euclid Street, LLC., on a 12-month diversion program in connection with misdemeanor criminal charges of tenant harassment, public nuisance, and zoning violations at apartment buildings in Santa Monica owned or managed by the defendants. Terms of diversion require the defendants to pay $80,000 to the city for tenant protection enforcement and outreach, $20,000 to a former tenant, and $2,000 to a current tenant.
