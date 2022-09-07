City Commission Delays Considering Removal of Portraits at City Facilities of Individuals Involved in Campaigns of Racial Segregation

Demolition has begun on the 1940s-era home located at 1001 Roxbury Drive. The house was the center of a contentious battle between preservation activists and the property’s owner, StubHub co-founder Eric Baker. The City Council deemed in a 4-1 decision on June 21 that the home did not meet the city requirement for historic preservation, which allowed a certificate of ineligibility to be issued to the property owner. Baker plans to build a new home on the site, and he also owns two other properties in the Beverly Hills Flats.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO