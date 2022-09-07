Read full article on original website
Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU
The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
wegotthiscovered.com
Here’s your first look at the Ironheart armor in ‘Black Panther 2’
So much of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been shrouded in secrecy, and fans have been reliant mostly on leaks to get glimpses at the new film. Well, Today is no different. Marvel is going big on the legacy heroes, with Sam Wilson replacing Steve Rogers as Captain America, She-Hulk...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing
It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
epicstream.com
Ant-Man Star Michael Peña Addresses MCU Return After Co-Stars Got Axed from Quantumania
There's no denying that Michael Peña's character Luis has become an integral part of the Ant-Man franchise and while he doesn't exactly possess his own super abilities, he's proven time and time again that his goofy facade shouldn't be taken lightly and that he's a valuable asset to Scott Lang's team. Over the years, Luis has gained a huge following all thanks to his hilarious recap of the pint-sized hero's story in the MCU.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans are predicting who will take on the Iron Man role in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’
Avengers: Endgame saw Tony Stark/Iron Man making the greatest sacrifice to defeat Thanos and save the day, and now fans are dying to learn who, if anyone, could do the same in Avengers: Secret Wars. Saving the biggest dramatic moment for Tony Stark felt right considering he kickstarted the universe...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
Avengers: Endgame Director Anthony Russo Addresses Fans Complaining About The Quality Of MCU Phase 4
Phase Four of the MCU has gotten some criticism regarding its overall direction.
ComicBook
Marvel Fan Art Transforms Superman Actor Henry Cavill Into the X-Men’s Beast for the MCU
Marvel Studios has just started dropping hints of mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ms. Marvel and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Ms. Marvel is revealed as the first mutant in the main MCU, with the Doctor Strange sequel giving us a multiversal version of Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart). The studio even has been developing a third Deadpool film that will also be set in the MCU. With all that being said, fans really want to see the rest of the X-Men interact with the Avengers and some even have ideas of who they want to play who. With rumors of this actor potentially appearing in a Marvel Studios project, one fan has created a cool piece of fan art that shows Superman actor Henry Cavill as Hank McCoy aka Beast.
digitalspy.com
Thor: Love and Thunder theory totally changes how you watch MCU movie
Thor: Love and Thunder split opinion when it arrived in cinemas earlier this summer and you might not fancy a rewatch on Disney+, but a new theory might give you a reason to take a second look at the MCU movie. The movie brought back Thor, Valkyrie and Korg to...
IGN
British Actress Jodie Comer Rumored To Be Playing Sue Storm in MCU Fantastic Four Flick
The casting for MCU's Fantastic Four movie might be the biggest question that fans have had regarding the future of Marvel films. With Kevin Feige confirming the film's release in 2024 as part of Phase 6, fans are eagerly waiting for the producer to unveil the cast of actors, who will play the likes of Reed Richards, Johnny Storm and more.
'Thor: Love and Thunder' Introduces the MCU to the Embodiment of the Universe (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder. It’s the biggest day of the year! No, it’s not Christmas … It's Disney Plus day! This means that some of our favorite movies and television shows are making their premiere on Disney Plus, and we can celebrate by watching them. One such movie is Thor: Love and Thunder, which was first released in theaters around the world earlier this year. And to many casual at-home MCU fans, the character Eternity inspires some questions.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU’s ‘Thunderbolts’ fan trailer teases exciting adventure
Ever since Kevin Feige announced that The Thunderbolts will be introduced in the MCU by the end of Phase Five, fans went nuts, and they’re keen to know who will be in it. Viewers looked at previous and recent Marvel content to see who could be in it. There were theories and predictions about what the film could be about. Sadly, there’s been no news, not even the casting or any leaked images that could give a tiny glimpse of Marvel’s future anti-hero film. Fans decided that they should do it themselves.
wegotthiscovered.com
Intriguing MCU theory connects ‘Shang-Chi’ to ‘Thor: The Dark World’
In a turn of events nobody could have seen coming, Thor: The Dark World is no longer the worst-reviewed solo movie starring Chris Hemsworth’s Asgardian. Widely derided for close to a decade as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s weakest installments, Alan Taylor’s troubled production now sits a solitary percentage point above Taika Waititi’s Love and Thunder on Rotten Tomatoes.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 strongest female Marvel comic characters, ranked
The incredible and vast Marvel comics are filled with some of the most powerful characters ever created, from gods to mutants and more. While the male characters are well-known, there are several powerful female characters that can more than hold their own against the toughest adversaries and heroes out there. Whether heroes or villains, the Marvel comics have provided a tough roster of unbelievably strong women with some of the most amazing abilities and skills.
CNET
'Morbius' Post-Credits Scenes, Spider-Man Links Explained as Marvel Movie Hits Netflix
Marvel vampire Morbius swooped into theaters in April and landed on Netflix on Wednesday, with Jared Leto turning himself into a creature of the night as he tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease. Sony's Spider-Man spinoff also includes a pair of post-credits scenes that may leave fans wondering what they just saw.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘National Treasure’ team looking to channel ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ if Nicolas Cage returns
After lying dormant for 15 years, it’s all systems go for the National Treasure franchise once again, with Disney Plus sequel series Edge of History recently being confirmed for a December 14 premiere. Not only that, but producer Jerry Bruckheimer also indicated that a script for a third feature...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fan ‘predicts’ the ‘She-Hulk’ spinoff announcement we all want to see from D23
Following Thursday’s Disney Plus Day, this weekend marks the studio’s D23 Expo at which the Mouse House is expected to drop a ton of major new Marvel announcements. But while we were geared up for some Fantastic Four and Secret Invasion goodness, now folks can only think about how much they want a certain She-Hulk: Attorney at Law spinoff after the latest episode of the series introduced an instant favorite.
ComicBook
Fantastic Four Movie Rumored to Cast Jodie Comer as Marvel's Sue Storm
Jodie Comer is rumored to be playing Sue Storm in Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot film – the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe rumor to drop as we head into D23 2022. According industry scoopers, Comer (best known for Killing Eve and Free Guy) has been tapped to play Sue Storm in the MCU, and we'll most likely get confirmation of her casting (and some key other ones) during a Marvel's D23 presentation.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just introduced an Avenger’s long-lost sibling, and nobody noticed
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot going on, from the whole Abomination plotline to Wong’s cameo to Jennifer Walters twerking with Megan Thee Stallion. So maybe fans are forgiven for overlooking the fact that the latest chapter of the Disney Plus series just low-key introduced an Avenger’s long-lost relative in plain sight.
wegotthiscovered.com
With the MCU now in mutants-have-always-been-here land, these characters can be retconned as Homo Superior
It is now beyond obvious that the MCU is setting up the stage for the arrival of mutants. If the alternate universe’s Professor X’s appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness wasn’t enough, the way Ms. Marvel kept switching the source of Kamala’s powers just so it could say that a “mutation” in her DNA is allowing her to harness the powers of the bangle is proof enough. This majorly altered method of alluding to the presence of mutants is what is fueling our latest brainstorming session.
