Fort Worth, TX

The Community News

Ladycats win against scrappy Waco Midway

The Aledo Ladycats ended their lead-up to district play this week with a match that looked like it was going to be a sweep — before it became a battle. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Ladycats hosted Waco Midway. The two teams played fairly evenly in the first set.
ALEDO, TX
The Community News

Bearcat/Ladycat golfers looking for state return with new head coach

Golf success is a long-standing tradition in Aledo, with both the boys and girls advancing to state with regularity — including each squad last season. This season the Bearcats will have plenty of familiar faces playing, while they welcome a new head coach. Brian Mourning will coach both boys and girls.
ALEDO, TX
The Community News

Bearcats seek another run to state

It’s really not that far from Aledo to Round Rock. And if you follow the path the Aledo Bearcats cross country team took last season, it gets even shorter. With four members returning from last season’s team that advanced to the Class 5A Boys State Cross Country Meet at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock, optimism is high for more success in 2022.
ALEDO, TX
The Community News

Aledo tennis still perfect in district

The Aledo team tennis squad improved to 3-0 (9-2 overall) in District 5-5A after easily disposing of Saginaw 18-1 on Tuesday, Sept. 6. In boys doubles, the No. 1 duo of Hogan Posey/Will Beyer won 6-1, 6-0, as did Craig Mason/Ben Farmer (6-0, 6-0) and Jacob Heckathorn/Francois Britz (6-0, 6-1).
ALEDO, TX
The Community News

Beautiful Sunset

Although the outcome was not what was hoped, spectators were treated to a beautiful sunset and beautiful weather for the opening home game of the Aledo Bearcats on Sept. 2.
ALEDO, TX
The Community News

Offense: Young but Talented

Aledo’s offense has been a major factor in the success they have had over the past 30 years since head coach Tim Buchanan came to town. One of the most impressive stats over that time seems to be just how much the Bearcats have outscored their opponents. While many...
ALEDO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

AAYBA World Series pulls out of Flower Mound, nationally sanctioned championship coming

The Flower Mound Youth Sports Association announced Wednesday that a nationally sanctioned championship tournament will replace the American Amateur Youth Baseball Alliance (AAYBA) Texas World Series, beginning next summer. Flower Mound hosted the AAYBA World Series for two weeks every summer for the last 15 years. That tournament, though, “ran...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
WFAA

High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week

DALLAS — Two weeks of Texas high school football are in the books and the top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
DALLAS, TX
aisd.net

Expansion at Arlington High School kicks off this fall

Remember that gas station that was in Arlington High School’s front yard at the corner of Park Row and Cooper? It’s gone. Arlington ISD bought the Shell station and tore it down to make way for some major improvements and an expansion at the school. All that’s left right now is a grassy field.
ARLINGTON, TX
dmagazine.com

Meet the Teenage Wimbledon Champ Who Lives in McKinney

Liv Hovde, 16, is the best female junior tennis player in all of McKinney. And also the country. In July, she won the Wimbledon girls’ championship, becoming only the second American in 30 years to do so. She was rewarded with a pretty cool trophy, a dinner with Novak Djokovic, and the No. 4 ranking in the world. Next up was the US Open, which she lost in qualifiers to Chinese player Wang Qiang. It won’t be the last you see of her. (The interview below happened prior to the tournament.)
MCKINNEY, TX
The Community News

How the Dean Ranch sale developed

We gained respect because we knew our business. And we knew the business model. We knew it would work out here and we had the connections to the local community and the local people.”. The recent sale of the Dean Ranch was big news not only in east Parker County,...
ALEDO, TX
Sports
fwtx.com

Near Southside Brings Back Friday on the Green

Perhaps the event that finally signals the absolute end of the pandemic (knock on wood and keep your fingers crossed that it will last), Near Southside, Inc. announced they are bringing back ‘Friday on the Green.’. The popular, free event occurred monthly before Near Southside, Inc. understandably paused the...
FORT WORTH, TX

