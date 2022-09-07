Read full article on original website
The Community News
Ladycats win against scrappy Waco Midway
The Aledo Ladycats ended their lead-up to district play this week with a match that looked like it was going to be a sweep — before it became a battle. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Ladycats hosted Waco Midway. The two teams played fairly evenly in the first set.
The Community News
Bearcat/Ladycat golfers looking for state return with new head coach
Golf success is a long-standing tradition in Aledo, with both the boys and girls advancing to state with regularity — including each squad last season. This season the Bearcats will have plenty of familiar faces playing, while they welcome a new head coach. Brian Mourning will coach both boys and girls.
The Community News
Bearcats seek another run to state
It's really not that far from Aledo to Round Rock. And if you follow the path the Aledo Bearcats cross country team took last season, it gets even shorter. With four members returning from last season's team that advanced to the Class 5A Boys State Cross Country Meet at Old Settler's Park in Round Rock, optimism is high for more success in 2022.
The Community News
Aledo tennis still perfect in district
The Aledo team tennis squad improved to 3-0 (9-2 overall) in District 5-5A after easily disposing of Saginaw 18-1 on Tuesday, Sept. 6. In boys doubles, the No. 1 duo of Hogan Posey/Will Beyer won 6-1, 6-0, as did Craig Mason/Ben Farmer (6-0, 6-0) and Jacob Heckathorn/Francois Britz (6-0, 6-1).
The Community News
Beautiful Sunset
Although the outcome was not what was hoped, spectators were treated to a beautiful sunset and beautiful weather for the opening home game of the Aledo Bearcats on Sept. 2.
The Community News
Offense: Young but Talented
Aledo's offense has been a major factor in the success they have had over the past 30 years since head coach Tim Buchanan came to town. One of the most impressive stats over that time seems to be just how much the Bearcats have outscored their opponents. While many...
WATCH: Post-game interview with Aledo ISD head coach Tim Buchanan 'I've changed my socks, my pants, my shirt, everything I could change. It is good to get a win'
"We'll get better as the year goes on. We're going to have to if we want to achieve the goals we've set for ourselves."
The Community News
How the Dean Ranch sale developed
How the Dean Ranch sale developed

We gained respect because we knew our business. And we knew the business model. We knew it would work out here and we had the connections to the local community and the local people.". The recent sale of the Dean Ranch was big news not only in east Parker County,...
