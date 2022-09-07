ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rina Sawayama
musictimes.com

Mel C Suffered THESE Things After Worldwide Success of Spice Girls

Mel C is one of the most iconic members of Spice Girls as she had taken over television as a judge on several talent competitions recently. With her new autobiography coming in the next few weeks, the former Spice Girl shared one of the scariest moments in her life that came after the worldwide success of the girl group.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Santigold: Spirituals review – full of feeling and fervour

Santigold’s latest album is a lockdown project created in an attempt to return to her normal self after the pandemic. Although it’s been 14 years since her genre-bending, self-titled debut was met with praise and awe, time hasn’t affected the singer-songwriter’s ability to create rich, textured pop that reverberates beyond the dancefloor.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Eminem Reveals Long Recovery After Near-Death Experience: What Happened?

Eminem, who recently bagged his very first Emmy Award, recalled a particular moment in his life when his one foot is already at the door. His longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, was a key person at that point in time - weary if one of the greatest rappers would finally succumb to death. Elsewhere in the interview, he pointed out a particular song in which he thought Eminem suffered significant damage.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Concert#Frenzy#Dance#British#Vevo Studio Performance
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Collab With Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi IMPOSSIBLE — Here's Why

Ozzy Osbourne just could not imagine having an album with his former Black Sabbath bandmate, Tony Iommi. Osbourne and Iommi put an end to their fans' waiting game when they played together again during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, last month. This granted the public's wish to see them in one stage again although Geezer Butler missed it.
NFL
musictimes.com

Meghan Trainor New Music 2022: Singer Sings About Making Life of a 'Working Mom' Look Easy

"Don't I Make It Look Easy," the latest track from Meghan Trainor's forthcoming album "Takin' It Back," is a brilliant homage to her work-life balance. Actually, what she wants to say about being a mom and a career woman at the same time can be glimpsed from the title. She does make it look easy - but this is of course, not the case in real life, as other career parents would attest.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
musictimes.com

How Does Live Caption Work on TV?

Live captioning is a speech-to-text service that provides real-time captions for live events. It is typically used for events that are streamed online, such as webinars, conferences, and lectures but is also used on live events like festivals and sporting events. The Live Captioning system uses automatic speech recognition (ASR)...
TV SHOWS
musictimes.com

Opeth New Drummer Finally Revealed Months After Martin Axenrot Exit

Opeth's drumkit has been vacant for almost a year since Martin Axenrot left the band in 2021, but the group has finally announced that they found his replacement; who could be the new drummer?. According to Loudwire, Sami Karppinen of Therion has been playing with the group as a temporary...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Willow Smith Drops New Music 2022: 'Curious/Furious' Ahead Of Upcoming Album

Willow Smith, who simply goes by Willow, returns to the main stage with her newest single "Curious/Furious," just a few weeks before the release of her forthcoming album, "Coping Mechanism." The 21-year-old singer is returning to a more-conventional pop genre with "Curious/Furious," but with her own little twist to it.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Jennifer Hudson On EGOT Status: 'I Did Not Fully See It Coming'

Multi-hyphenated singer Jennifer Hudson opened up about her recent Tony Awards win, making her an EGOT awardee, with Gayle King of CBC Mornings in a sit-down interview. "I did not fully see it coming. I went there to celebrate the cast for getting 11 nominations, and I don't feel like I've been present," she recalled.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy