musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Collab With Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi IMPOSSIBLE — Here's Why

Ozzy Osbourne just could not imagine having an album with his former Black Sabbath bandmate, Tony Iommi. Osbourne and Iommi put an end to their fans' waiting game when they played together again during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, last month. This granted the public's wish to see them in one stage again although Geezer Butler missed it.
The Guardian

He played with Dylan, Clapton and Lennon: the unsung genius of guitarist Jesse Ed Davis

Three-quarters of the way through John Lennon’s stirring take on Stand By Me, a guitar sneaks into the mix with a solo so supple and sweet, it feels like a kiss. In Bob Dylan’s Watching the River Flow, it’s a wily slide guitar that seizes center stage with a sound both witty and free, while halfway through Jackson Browne’s Doctor My Eyes, a guitar solo winds up changing the entire trajectory of the song, making it soar from a chugging ballad to a flat-out rocker.
musictimes.com

Opeth New Drummer Finally Revealed Months After Martin Axenrot Exit

Opeth's drumkit has been vacant for almost a year since Martin Axenrot left the band in 2021, but the group has finally announced that they found his replacement; who could be the new drummer?. According to Loudwire, Sami Karppinen of Therion has been playing with the group as a temporary...
musictimes.com

Eminem Reveals Long Recovery After Near-Death Experience: What Happened?

Eminem, who recently bagged his very first Emmy Award, recalled a particular moment in his life when his one foot is already at the door. His longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, was a key person at that point in time - weary if one of the greatest rappers would finally succumb to death. Elsewhere in the interview, he pointed out a particular song in which he thought Eminem suffered significant damage.
guitar.com

Meet Sierra Levesque: Gen Z’s most ambitious new guitarist

It’s not often a 17-year-old has their career mapped out in front of them, with dreams blossoming into reality by the day, but rocker Sierra Levesque is one exception. When many people her age are struggling to find their course in life, Sierra’s teenage years have become one big stepping stone into professionalism, who’s been a performer since she was three. She began on stage as a theatre kid, but soon stumbled behind the curtain when she fell in love with song-writing and rock ’n’ roll.
musictimes.com

Elton John Takes Break After Tour, Ponders 'What's Next' For Him

Is this really the end of the Yellow Brick Road for the "Rocket Man," Elton Jonh? He's taking a hiatus following his final tour, Farewell Yellow Bright Road to figure out his next move. The 75-year-old singer appeared on the Hits Radio Breakfast show, hosted by Fleur East, and revealed...
Fatherly

New Beatles Album Re-Release Features Dark Alternate Version Of A Famous Song

The one Beatles song often cited as the most kid-friendly is without a doubt “Yellow Submarine.” There are kids’ books focused on that submarine, toys, and even pretty rad magnetic puzzles. But what if the most kid-oriented Fab song was actually super dark? In an upcoming re-released version of the 1966 album, Revolver, the world is about to get a dark, sad ballad version of the “Yellow Submarine” that might have been.
