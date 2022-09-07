Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Ozzy Osbourne Collab With Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi IMPOSSIBLE — Here's Why
Ozzy Osbourne just could not imagine having an album with his former Black Sabbath bandmate, Tony Iommi. Osbourne and Iommi put an end to their fans' waiting game when they played together again during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, last month. This granted the public's wish to see them in one stage again although Geezer Butler missed it.
NFL・
He played with Dylan, Clapton and Lennon: the unsung genius of guitarist Jesse Ed Davis
Three-quarters of the way through John Lennon’s stirring take on Stand By Me, a guitar sneaks into the mix with a solo so supple and sweet, it feels like a kiss. In Bob Dylan’s Watching the River Flow, it’s a wily slide guitar that seizes center stage with a sound both witty and free, while halfway through Jackson Browne’s Doctor My Eyes, a guitar solo winds up changing the entire trajectory of the song, making it soar from a chugging ballad to a flat-out rocker.
Paul McCartney Wrote a Song on the Spot for a Famous Actor and Put It on a Wings Album
Paul McCartney proved he could quickly craft a song when a famous actor asked him to improvise a number that ended up on a Wings’ album.
musictimes.com
Opeth New Drummer Finally Revealed Months After Martin Axenrot Exit
Opeth's drumkit has been vacant for almost a year since Martin Axenrot left the band in 2021, but the group has finally announced that they found his replacement; who could be the new drummer?. According to Loudwire, Sami Karppinen of Therion has been playing with the group as a temporary...
musictimes.com
Eminem Reveals Long Recovery After Near-Death Experience: What Happened?
Eminem, who recently bagged his very first Emmy Award, recalled a particular moment in his life when his one foot is already at the door. His longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, was a key person at that point in time - weary if one of the greatest rappers would finally succumb to death. Elsewhere in the interview, he pointed out a particular song in which he thought Eminem suffered significant damage.
Ringo Starr Once Said The Beatles’ Farting Caused ‘Terrible Trouble’
Ringo Starr once said the Beatles' farting habits once cause terrible trouble in the band the they learned how to handle things when someone let one slip.
musictimes.com
Kid Cudi Receives Support From These Rappers Amid Mike Dean Beef: 'I Love Them Forever'
Kid Cudi has been the subject of shady tweets and Instagram posts lately. In August, Kanye West had some things to say about the 38-year-old rapper because of his association with Pete Davidson. Now another one is after the Cudi. After getting taken out of Cudi's forthcoming Moon Man's Landing...
John Lennon Said a Song From The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ Proved Paul McCartney Could Think
John Lennon said one song from The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' was unfinished but he really liked a lyric Paul McCartney wrote for the track.
musictimes.com
Dave Mustaine ‘Did Everything’ in Metallica, Disagrees That Bandmates Were Alpha Males; Here’s Why
Before leading Megadeth, Dave Mustaine was popularly known for being one of the members of Metallica and in a recent interview, he didn't hold back with his personal thoughts regarding his bandmates, saying he did everything when his good pals were labeled as "alpha males." Speaking to Classic Rock Magazine...
musictimes.com
Chance The Rapper Opens Up About His 'Legacy,' Upcoming Album: 'I Always Wanted To Be The First'
Chance The Rapper has not released an album in a while, two years to be precise, and he wants his next album to be very special. For his forthcoming album "Star Line Gallery," Chance has been busy making collaborations with artists of all disciplines. In an interview with Complex, he...
musictimes.com
Julian Lennon’s New Album Is a Reflection of How He Dealt With Childhood Trauma
Julian Lennon has been associated with his father John Lennon since he was a kid. Today, he is set to release an album that he considers a reflection of how he dealt with the trauma that he experienced since he was a child. According to Do You Remember, the singer's...
guitar.com
Meet Sierra Levesque: Gen Z’s most ambitious new guitarist
It’s not often a 17-year-old has their career mapped out in front of them, with dreams blossoming into reality by the day, but rocker Sierra Levesque is one exception. When many people her age are struggling to find their course in life, Sierra’s teenage years have become one big stepping stone into professionalism, who’s been a performer since she was three. She began on stage as a theatre kid, but soon stumbled behind the curtain when she fell in love with song-writing and rock ’n’ roll.
Nickelback have finally released that 'heavy' new song everyone's been talking about - listen to San Quentin now
Nickelback announce their tenth album Get Rollin’ and tease what fans can expect by sharing the lyric video for gritty first single San Quentin
Food fights and fistfights: The story of Alvin Lee, the fastest guitar In the west
Ten Years After completed 27 American tours in seven years. For guitarist and frontman Alvin Lee it was a wild, wild ride, and it took its toll
musictimes.com
Elton John Takes Break After Tour, Ponders 'What's Next' For Him
Is this really the end of the Yellow Brick Road for the "Rocket Man," Elton Jonh? He's taking a hiatus following his final tour, Farewell Yellow Bright Road to figure out his next move. The 75-year-old singer appeared on the Hits Radio Breakfast show, hosted by Fleur East, and revealed...
musictimes.com
YouTube Billion Views Club: 'Marshmello and Bastille & Sean Kingston Hits Join Mean List
Thursday, the "Beautiful Girls" music video by Sean Kingston officially crossed 1 billion views on YouTube (Sept. 8). The same happened with Marshmello and Bastille's "Happier." They're not new hits, but the fact that they are still being listened to or watched to date, is certainly a mean feat. Kingston's...
New Beatles Album Re-Release Features Dark Alternate Version Of A Famous Song
The one Beatles song often cited as the most kid-friendly is without a doubt “Yellow Submarine.” There are kids’ books focused on that submarine, toys, and even pretty rad magnetic puzzles. But what if the most kid-oriented Fab song was actually super dark? In an upcoming re-released version of the 1966 album, Revolver, the world is about to get a dark, sad ballad version of the “Yellow Submarine” that might have been.
Wolfgang Van Halen Plays ‘Eruption’ to Celebrate Song’s 45th Anniversary
Today (Sept. 8, 2022) marks a very special occasion, one that Wolfgang Van Halen didn't want to pass without acknowledging it. It's the 45th anniversary of one of Van Halen's most well-known songs, "Eruption," and he shared video of himself playing the track his father made popular all those years ago.
musictimes.com
Lewis Capaldi New Music 2022: Upbeat Song Comparable to His 'Lovemaking,' Singer Says
Lewis Capaldi has hinted that he has "plenty of melancholy ballads under his sleeve" as he delivers the more cheery "Forget Me." While the tune is livelier than "Someone You Loved," he explained though that the lyrics are as sentimental. He added that the new tune is actually a lot like his "lovemaking."
musictimes.com
Selena Gomez’s Documentary ‘My Mind & Me:’ ‘Let It All Make Me Into The Very Best Me’ [Details]
Selena Gomez has relatively kept to herself, making music, starring in a cooking show, and having the time of her life. The "Lose You To Love Me" singer is ready to tell her story through a documentary entitled "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me," which is set to be released by Apple TV+.
