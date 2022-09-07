Read full article on original website
11 best air beds whether you’re camping, backpacking, or have overnight guests
THE best air beds should be durable, comfortable and easy to inflate - and they don’t have to cost a fortune. But it’s important to get the right type for your needs. Fortunately there are lots of different styles depending on whether you’re looking for a portable one for camping or a luxury one to treat your overnight guests.
A money belt may not be the coolest accessory, but travel pro Rick Steves wears one and so should you
A money belt evens the playing field against streetwise pickpockets when you're traveling abroad, according to Steves.
The Best Camping Coolers of 2022
Maximize your long-term provision storage with one of these top coolers. If you’re heading off grid for a few days or a few weeks, a quality camping cooler is an essential addition to your gear list. Whereas a styrofoam imposter will leave your food soaked in a lukewarm puddle in short order, forcing a return to town or even the end of your trip, a quality cooler will keep your perishables properly chilled for days on end. To help you find the best camping coolers for any camping adventure, I called in the latest models from the top manufacturers to see which would come out on top in a series of tests.
The Best Snake Boots of 2022
When I’m turkey hunting creek bottoms or overgrown field edges, snake boots provide me with the reassurance that my feet and legs are safe from snake bites. And when I try to slip in on a roosted tom in the dark, even if I happen to step on a snake, I’m still protected. Spring turkey season isn’t the only time I use snake boots. As a forester, I spend almost everyday in the woods, with snake boots on my feet. Throughout my career, I’ve worn several pairs, and the best ones always provide enough snake protection without sacrificing breathability. Whether you’re hunting, scouting, or working, the best snake boots should fit those applications and protect you from snake bites.
See inside a 4,000-square-foot luxury survivalist bunker in New Mexico with concrete walls and a moat that's listed for $30 million
A 312-acre survivalist property in New Mexico was listed for $30 million. The property puts a luxurious spin on off-grid living with a koi fish moat, wine cellar, and views of nature. See inside the main 4,000-square-foot six-bedroom home located 30 minutes from Taos, New Mexico. "Doomsdayers" with deep pockets...
Best Sleeping Bag Liners of 2022
Sleeping bag liners are an effective way to add a little extra warmth to any camping trip. If you need a few extra degrees of warmth but don’t want to buy a new sleeping bag, adding a liner is a more affordable and packable option. Like any piece of...
This Ultra-Simple $12 Target Dress Has Reviewers Raving
This versatile year-round dress from Target is available in six colors and sizes XS through 4X.
How to Travel with Friends: Tips and Etiquette
Traveling with friends is not always easy. With different preferences, personalities, and priorities, things can go awry quickly! If you are wondering how to travel with friends, this tips and etiquette guide will set you up for a smooth trip. Let’s go!. Pin Me for Later!. Those of you...
6 best all-terrain strollers for making off-road adventures a walk in the park
Whether you’re an outdoorsy family, ready for adventure, or just need something that can handle the daily dog walk – we’ve tracked down the best all-terrain pushchairs for woodland walks and sandy strolls.As the name suggests, an all-terrain buggy will handle rough routes – whether that’s inner-city bumpy pavements, muddy country dirt tracks, or even snow. However, this comes at a price, and most of these models will take up more room and be heavier than those with more limited functionality.Generally speaking, the bigger the tire, the smoother the ride. Four-wheel models offer better stability (important if your dog tends...
This Joshua Tree Estate Wants Give You a Country Club Experience in the Middle of the California Desert
You are cordially invited to California’s newest “country club”—located in the middle of the desert. This week, the Joshua Tree Country Club opened its doors, offering discerning travelers an arid getaway of pampering and sunbathing amid the state’s starkest terrain. The modern property was designed to be the ultimate desert playground for a family or a small group of friends. With four bedrooms and three and a half baths, it can accommodate up to eight guests. Upon entering the spacious living room, guests can gaze upon the safari-inspired artwork and golden accents from the ceiling light to the the framed photographs...
Decorate For Fall With These 35 Trending Decor Items
You like to keep your home decor updated with the trends and styles, but you also want to ensure you're preparing for the new fall season quickly rolling in. Whether you're looking for pumpkin-themed everything or more subtle options for interior design around the fall, Amazon is loaded with options that run the gamut of prices, categories, and styles. We've picked out 35 fantastic home items that are sure to get you in the mood for crisp fall mornings, pumpkin-flavored everything, and those cool evenings when you want to be cozied up on the couch by a fire. From indoor foliage to lights and lanterns, even blankets and wall art, this list has got you covered. We've found something for everyone and everyone's style, whether you're taking a minimalist approach or you're opting for a more bold choice to show off your love of autumn.
Best Carry-On Luggage: Top-Rated Pieces Of 2022
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. A high-quality piece of carry-on luggage from a trustworthy luggage brand is one of the best investments you can make as a traveler. Whether you’re flying domestically or taking your first long-haul flight to Asia, your carry-on will always be with you — so choosing a piece that’s stylish, practical, and easy to lift and maneuver is a must.
35 Game Changer Products That Will Simplify Your Life Big Time
If you want to live a simple, hassle-free life, you’ll love the 35 products we’re about to show you. Each product is a game changer for your particular needs, from toothpaste caps that make dispensing easy and mess-free for you and your kids to a microfiber towel wrap for your hair that’ll reduce both frizz and drying time to natural patches that can help with your period – all that, and much more. Once you try them, you’ll find that many of life’s problems will be instantly solved, and your sanity will be safely restored. We hope you find these handy products as excellent as we do. Just an FYI: We participate in affiliate programs and may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
You Will Use These Genius Products All Seven Days of The Week
It’s one thing for a product to be helpful. It’s another thing entirely for it to serve you every single day. But that’s what we set out to find – genius products that you’ve lived without for far too long. Below are 32, to be exact, spanning selections like a reusable planner notebook, a fruit-infusion water bottle, a waterproof and UV-blocking cap, and much more. Whether you use these products daily is up to you, but we’re betting your purchases will find their way into your routine in no time.
The harvest moon will glow an eerie orange color as it rises in the sky. Here's how to watch
This month's full moon will shine an eerie orange as it glows bright in the sky.
Cub House Honda Unveils Adventure-Ready CT 125 Trail Explorer In Thailand
Cub House Honda in Thailand seems to consistently set a high bar for workplace fun. While they obviously want to sell bikes, the exclusive special edition 125s the shop puts out are usually bright spots in our day, no matter when they’re released. Take the CT125 Trail Explorer that Cub House introduced on September 9, 2022, which honestly looks and sounds perfect.
The best toasters of 2022
Slot toasters (you might call them pop-up toasters) have been a staple on kitchen counters for more than a century, and we've tested nine leading models to find the best ones to make perfectly browned toast and bagels with crisp edges — and to make sure you don't buy one that requires repeated passes just to warm up your bread.
