Read full article on original website
Related
This Innovative $20 Cat Pooper Scooper Eliminates the Mess From Cleaning Out Litter Boxes
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. All cat owners know the dread of cleaning the litter box (unless you caved and got an automatic litterbox everyone says they want to get!) When you’re cleaning your cat’s litterbox, it gets messy. And it gets messy super quickly. Between stray pellets falling out of the scooper and onto the floor, the smell invading the whole house, and dust penetrating your nose: cleaning the litterbox is the worst chore.
The best mops in 2022, tried and tested
We tested a dozen mops to find the best models to get stubborn dirt and grime off of the hard floors in your home, whether your cleaning tasks involve hardwood floor, linoleum, tile or vinyl.
Painting garden furniture: follow our step-by-step guide
Painting garden furniture is an easy, affordable way to brighten up your outside space. Here's how to do it
I’m a cleaning pro – you can make your oven look like new with my game-changing hack
DO you ever get frustrated when your oven looks filthy?. A mum-of-four has revealed her “game-changing” method that leaves it looking as good as new without any harsh chemicals. Claire, 36, from Kingston, swears by Young Living's Thieves Kitchen and Bath Scrub that contains essential oils, minerals and...
RELATED PEOPLE
8 best cordless vacuum cleaners for hassle-free hoovering
Vacuuming is never fun, but it’s a whole lot easier with a cordless machine. You won’t find yourself getting tangled up or tripping over wires, or limited to the nearest plug socket, so cleaning becomes considerably quicker and easier. Cordless vacuums have improved dramatically in recent years, and while early models tended to lose suction as you cleaned, and ran out of battery quickly, the latest models can run for longer and are just as powerful as their corded cousins. Be aware that most still only run for up to 60 minutes – even less...
Here’s What To Use In Your Laundry Instead Of Fabric Softener
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. In the early 1900s, manufacturers developed fabric softeners to help counteract the harshness of...
How to Clean Your Windows Inside and Out, According to Cleaning Pros
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. A splatter of cooking grease here, a cute dog nose smudge there—our...
Deal Alert! A 'Very Efficient' $680 Robot Vacuum and Mop Is on Sale for Just $140 at Amazon
“I am super impressed with how well it navigates between carpet and wood floors” Even if it's not your favorite thing to do, cleaning the house is a necessity. Keeping around powerful devices, like steam mops and stick vacuums, is integral to your success, but sometimes, you just don't want to lift those items yourself. Instead, you could let the Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo loose — and it's on sale at Amazon right now for an impressive 80 percent off. Normally $680, the robot vac is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 best bath towels so your college student can show off while drying off
Shop these best bath towels on Amazon, from brands like Pinzon and Coyuchi, which are great for college students headed to the dorms.
8 luxury bedding brands designers swear by, including Parachute and Frette
Interior designers tell us their top bedding brands for luxurious sheets, pillows, and throws. Favorites include Parachute and Pom Pom at Home.
The 21 best skin care products for people over 40, according to derms
As we age, the connective tissues that keep skin looking plump, vibrant and smooth start to lose momentum. We consulted four skin care experts to find out the best skin care products for people in their 40s, 50s and beyond.
Enter to win a Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill in the August Underscored Faves Sweepstakes
We get to test hundreds of products here at CNN Underscored, from electric toothbrushes and rice cookers to pillows and language learning apps. And now we want to share our favorite tried and tested products with you, our valued reader.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The best products we’ve tested in May: Pillows, budget laptops and more
CNN Underscored is constantly testing products to find the absolute best in each respective category. This year, we’ve already tested many dozens of products — from the best pillows to budget laptops to standing desks — to find the best products you need to make life better. Here are the winning products from May.
9 best eco-friendly products in 2022: tried and tested
We’ve tried and tested some of the best eco-friendly products available. Here we’ve compiled 9 of our top-performing products that are perfect for helping you reduce your waste and live more sustainably.
The Queen’s common touch: from Tupperware to her electric heater
Stories of the monarch doing the washing up and slipping her corgis toast under the table always proved popular
The best pillows for back sleepers, tried and tested
If you sleep on your back, you need a pillow that's neither too high or low nor too soft or firm, so we set out to find the best pillows for back sleeping — and found five great models that are, basically, the Goldilocks of pillows.
BHG
How to Organize Under Your Kitchen Sink
Between the garbage disposal, plumbing, and lack of light, the area under your kitchen sink poses more than a few obstacles when it comes to storage. Items you need regularly often pile up in the front, creating a cluttered mess, while the rest gets shoved to the back and forgotten. While there are many organizing products on the market, it's important to find solutions that work best for you.
9 best robot vacuum cleaners that will clean your floors and carpets effortlessly
It’s doubtful that there are many people who relish the endless job that is keeping floors clean. In most households, it seems to be the case that as soon as you’ve finished vacuuming, you need to start again. Well, robot vacuum cleaners are here to take care of the floors so you never have to think about them again. Some even mop for you too.Robot vacuums have come a long way since their inception, and are intelligent little fellows these days. Many map your home, dodge obstacles and can tell where stairs are – some even let you view your...
Keurig K-Café Smart: The new Keurig machine that makes barista-style beverages
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Just in time for cooler autumn temperatures in many parts of the country, Keurig has launched the K-Café Smart, an upgraded version of the K-Café that joins the K Supreme Plus Smart and connects to the Keurig app for step-by-step recipes, pre-scheduled brews, drink recommendations and more.
The best toasters of 2022
Slot toasters (you might call them pop-up toasters) have been a staple on kitchen counters for more than a century, and we've tested nine leading models to find the best ones to make perfectly browned toast and bagels with crisp edges — and to make sure you don't buy one that requires repeated passes just to warm up your bread.
CNN
1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0