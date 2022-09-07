ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
MotorTrend Magazine

Best Power Per Dollar for a 5.3 LS Engine?

Which 5.3L "Vortec" would give the best power/dollar ratio in a 1979 El Camino using fuel injection and a 4L60E trans? —Benjamin Grady Jr., via email. The GM 5.3L engine (326.1 ci, 3.78-inch bore 3.62-inch stroke) is by far the most-produced displacement in GM's Gen III, IV, and V family tree. There are millions of these lying around in the salvage-yard—and like all "LS"-based engines, they can produce big power even in well-used, 100,000-mile trim. The Web is chock-full of these hop-ups (Google is your friend). Here are some in-house examples:
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brake#Autistic#Bruno The Brake Car#Mattel Children S Tv#Thomas Friends
The Associated Press

Charles III proclaimed king at tradition-steeped ceremony

LONDON (AP) — Two days after his mother’s death elevated him to the throne, King Charles III was officially proclaimed Britain’s monarch Saturday in a pomp-filled ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism — and, for the first time, broadcast live online and on air. Charles, who spent seven decades as heir apparent, automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday. But the accession ceremony was a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country, a relic of a time before mass communications. Scores of senior British politicians past and present, including new Prime Minister Liz Truss and five of her predecessors, gathered in the ornate state apartments at St. James’s Palace for the meeting of the Accession Council. They met without Charles, officially confirming his title, King Charles III. The king then joined them, vowing to follow his mother’s “inspiring example” as he took on the duties of monarch.
U.K.
CNN

Worst airports for delays and cancellations this summer

Summer's nearly over and that means the season's travel crush -- and hopefully the chaos -- is set to subside. But there's no denying that air travel has been a mess in the US and around the world. Here are the airports that have been faring the worst
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Cars
Markets Insider

A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock in under a month. Jake Freeman shed light on his background, his massive bet, and the retail backlash to it in a Twitter Q&A.

A college student turned $25 million into more than $130 million by investing in Bed Bath & Beyond. Jake Freeman discussed his background, his massive bet, and the retail backlash to it on Twitter. The 20-year-old touted Bed Bath & Beyond's products, and its prospects if consumer demand fades. A...
RETAIL
insideevs.com

A Mercedes EQE Shooting Brake Is Reportedly In The Works

The Mercedes EQE is fundamentally an excellent electric car with great range, a comfortable ride, and all the latest tech. However, many have been critical of its design. Sure, from an efficiency perspective it's superb (the EQE has a drag coefficient of just 0.22). But aesthetics-wise, the EQE's bubbly silhouette has often been compared to that of a Honda Civic. The EQE is not a terrible looking car by any means, but we can understand how some might think it looks a bit dull in comparison to a Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron GT, or Tesla Model S.
CARS
CNN

Each of These Gifts Can Solve a Unique Problem Without Breaking The Bank

Buying a gift for someone can be a struggle. What do they like again? Will they end up returning this? While these questions are essential, we think you should ask: will this solve a problem they’ve been having? In light of this all-important inquiry, we rustled up 35 practical products that would make excellent problem-solving gifts. And maybe best of all, these won’t empty your wallet. So if you’ve got friends or loved ones with unique issues, consider picking up a couple of the items below. You might end up saving everyone some headaches, not to mention saving yourself some money.
SHOPPING
The Guardian

UK watchdog to examine whether telecoms companies mislead customers

The UK advertising watchdog has launched an investigation into whether telecoms companies are misleading consumers about inflation-busting bill increases when promoting deals in their marketing campaigns. Telecoms companies make billions of pounds annually by instituting price rises to mobile and broadband bills midway through contract periods – increases that will...
RETAIL
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy