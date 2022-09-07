ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Associated Press

Swiatek, Jabeur will meet in 1st US Open final for both

NEW YORK (AP) — Getting to a Grand Slam final is no longer new to Ons Jabeur. She figures it’s time to add a major trophy to her list of groundbreaking accomplishments. And she’s sure she is more ready to do it at the U.S. Open than she was at Wimbledon two months ago. Jabeur reached a second consecutive Slam title match without needing to produce her best tennis Thursday night, taking full advantage of a shaky showing by Caroline Garcia to win their semifinal at Flushing Meadows 6-1, 6-3. “Feels more real, to be honest with you, just to be in the final again. At Wimbledon, I was kind of just living the dream, and I couldn’t believe it,” Jabeur said after ending No. 17 Garcia’s 13-match winning streak, which included a victory over Coco Gauff. “Now maybe I know what to do.”
TENNIS
BBC

Nat Sciver withdraws from England v India series citing 'emotional fatigue'

Stand-in England captain Nat Sciver has withdrawn from the series against India to "focus on her mental health". The 30-year-old all-rounder was due to lead England in three T20s and three one-day internationals in the absence of the injured Heather Knight. Wicketkeeper Amy Jones will instead lead the side in...
SPORTS
Reuters

U.S. dollar rises vs yen as Fed reinforces hawkish stance; euro falls

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The dollar gainedagainst the yen on Thursday, climbingin nine of the last 10 sessions, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the U.S. central bank will continue to raise interest rates in order to tame surging inflation and warned against prematurely loosening monetary policy.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Simon
BBC

NI Protocol: Lakeland Dairies boss slams government plan

A major food processor has warned that the government's plan to change the Northern Ireland Protocol will be a "disaster" for NI dairy exports. Michael Hanley, chief executive of Lakeland Dairies, was giving evidence to a House of Lords committee. The committee also heard from the boss of haulage firm...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Grifols enters into agreement with Canadian Blood Services to accelerate self-sufficiency in immunoglobulins for Canada

The country, with an increasing immunoglobulin (Ig) usage rate, currently imports about 85% of its Ig demand for patients in Canada who rely on this lifesaving plasma-protein therapy. Building on its investment in a large-scale fractionation facility in Montreal, Grifols will manufacture plasma sourced in Canada to provide finished product...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Asahi Glass Foundation: Survey on the Awareness of Environmental Issues Among the General Public (in Japan and 24 other countries)

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- The Asahi Glass Foundation, chaired by Takuya Shimamura, conducted an online survey of 13,332 people in Japan and 24 other countries in total, with 6,585 participants aged 18-24, and 6,747 participants aged 25-69. Its goal was to assess awareness and action regarding environmental issues. The survey was supervised by Professor Norichika Kanie of Keio University. Its main findings were as follows: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220905005178/en/ Environmental Issues Thought to be Most Pressing in Participants’ Country or Region of Residence (Graphic: Business Wire)
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Tour#Wta Tour#Chinese#The United Nations
CNN

Welcome to the Cold War without the communism

More than six months after the war on Ukraine started, the worldwide fracture it set off is hardening. Here's what the former CIA chief of Russia operations had to say on what's happening both in geopolitics around the world and specifically in Russia.
POLITICS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy