Swiatek bathroom break sets up Jabeur US Open title showdown
An emergency bathroom break powered world number one Iga Swiatek into a US Open final showdown with trailblazing Tunisian fifth-seed Ons Jabeur on Thursday. But Swiatek was rejuvenated after a quick dash to the bathroom following the opening set.
China's economy is in bad shape and could stay that way for a while
China is beset by severe economic problems. Growth has stalled, youth unemployment is at a record high, the housing market is collapsing, and companies are struggling with recurring supply chain headaches.
ESPN
From Caroline Garcia to Frances Tiafoe, it's a 20-somethings resurgence at the US Open
NEW YORK -- Caroline Garcia and Ons Jabeur were both 16 years old when they first played against one another at a Grand Slam event. A year later they met again with a spot in a major junior final on the line. As heralded young players who frequently made deep...
Seven drown in flooded South Korean parking lot as typhoon death toll rises
At least 10 people have died and thousands have been displaced after Typhoon Hinnamnor tore through South Korea's southern industrial hubs on Tuesday, authorities said.
Swiatek, Jabeur will meet in 1st US Open final for both
NEW YORK (AP) — Getting to a Grand Slam final is no longer new to Ons Jabeur. She figures it’s time to add a major trophy to her list of groundbreaking accomplishments. And she’s sure she is more ready to do it at the U.S. Open than she was at Wimbledon two months ago. Jabeur reached a second consecutive Slam title match without needing to produce her best tennis Thursday night, taking full advantage of a shaky showing by Caroline Garcia to win their semifinal at Flushing Meadows 6-1, 6-3. “Feels more real, to be honest with you, just to be in the final again. At Wimbledon, I was kind of just living the dream, and I couldn’t believe it,” Jabeur said after ending No. 17 Garcia’s 13-match winning streak, which included a victory over Coco Gauff. “Now maybe I know what to do.”
A Chinese man rode a hydrogen balloon to pick pine nuts. He ended up drifting 300km
A man who lost control of his hydrogen balloon while harvesting pine nuts in China has been found and rescued -- after landing in a forest two days later and more than 300 kilometers (186 miles) away.
BBC
Nat Sciver withdraws from England v India series citing 'emotional fatigue'
Stand-in England captain Nat Sciver has withdrawn from the series against India to "focus on her mental health". The 30-year-old all-rounder was due to lead England in three T20s and three one-day internationals in the absence of the injured Heather Knight. Wicketkeeper Amy Jones will instead lead the side in...
U.S. dollar rises vs yen as Fed reinforces hawkish stance; euro falls
NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The dollar gainedagainst the yen on Thursday, climbingin nine of the last 10 sessions, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the U.S. central bank will continue to raise interest rates in order to tame surging inflation and warned against prematurely loosening monetary policy.
BBC
NI Protocol: Lakeland Dairies boss slams government plan
A major food processor has warned that the government's plan to change the Northern Ireland Protocol will be a "disaster" for NI dairy exports. Michael Hanley, chief executive of Lakeland Dairies, was giving evidence to a House of Lords committee. The committee also heard from the boss of haulage firm...
Grifols enters into agreement with Canadian Blood Services to accelerate self-sufficiency in immunoglobulins for Canada
The country, with an increasing immunoglobulin (Ig) usage rate, currently imports about 85% of its Ig demand for patients in Canada who rely on this lifesaving plasma-protein therapy. Building on its investment in a large-scale fractionation facility in Montreal, Grifols will manufacture plasma sourced in Canada to provide finished product...
The Asahi Glass Foundation: Survey on the Awareness of Environmental Issues Among the General Public (in Japan and 24 other countries)
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- The Asahi Glass Foundation, chaired by Takuya Shimamura, conducted an online survey of 13,332 people in Japan and 24 other countries in total, with 6,585 participants aged 18-24, and 6,747 participants aged 25-69. Its goal was to assess awareness and action regarding environmental issues. The survey was supervised by Professor Norichika Kanie of Keio University. Its main findings were as follows: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220905005178/en/ Environmental Issues Thought to be Most Pressing in Participants’ Country or Region of Residence (Graphic: Business Wire)
Brazil’s Bolsonaro skips Congress’ Independence celebration
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro skipped a congressional celebration of the country’s independence bicentennial on Thursday, a day after he used the national festivities as a campaign event for his reelection. His absence on short notice added to a rift with top congressional authorities...
Energy ministers to thrash out EU approach to gas and electricity crisis
EU energy ministers will gather for emergency talks in Brussels on Friday to thrash out common measures in an effort to counter a gas and electricity price crisis that threatens to make energy bills unaffordable for households and businesses and tip Europe into recession. The European Commission president, Ursula von...
Phys.org
Taxpayers pay billions to subsidize Australia's fossil fuel industry. This makes absolutely no economic sense
Fossil fuel subsidies from major economies including Australia reached close to US$700 billion in 2021, almost doubling from 2020, according to new analysis by the International Energy Agency and OECD. These subsidies are expected to keep rising in 2022 as governments worldwide attempt to use fossil fuel subsidies to shield...
Jabeur beats shaky Garcia at US Open to reach 2nd Slam final
NEW YORK — (AP) — Getting to a Grand Slam final is no longer new to Ons Jabeur. She figures it's time to add a major trophy to her list of groundbreaking accomplishments. And she's sure she is more ready to do it at the U.S. Open than she was at Wimbledon two months ago.
Welcome to the Cold War without the communism
More than six months after the war on Ukraine started, the worldwide fracture it set off is hardening. Here's what the former CIA chief of Russia operations had to say on what's happening both in geopolitics around the world and specifically in Russia.
CNN
