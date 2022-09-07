Read full article on original website
North West looked frustrated asking Kim Kardashian to ‘stop’ filming her during car ride
It seems North West is tired of being filmed and photographed, not just by paparazzi, as she recently demanded photographers to “stop” during the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show in Paris, but also during a recent car ride with her mom Kim Kardashian, who was trying to record...
North West’s Fabulous Life: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Firstborn Daughter
Living a lavish life! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their first child, North, in June 2013 — and they’ve been spoiling her ever since. The little one became a big sister in 2015 when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth to Saint, and she was not happy about it, the Selfish author admitted on Live With Kelly and Ryan in August 2017.
Ashanti remains silent after former Murder Inc. label colleague exposes alleged relationship
In the words of former First Lady Michelle Obama, “when they go low, we go high,” and that is exactly the route R&B singer and songwriter, Ashanti, is taking after the Tuesday airing of episode three of BET’s The Murder Inc. Story docuseries. In the episode, Murder...
epicstream.com
Pete Davidson Dumped 'Demanding' Kim Kardashian? Kanye West Reportedly 'Convinced' Kylie Jenner's Sister Would Take Him Back
The frustration of Pete Davidson over Kim Kardashian's demands is the real reason why they split, a new report claimed. Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Romance End?. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were once seen as each other’s end game. However, with all the drama their romance had caused, the former lovebirds had not even reached the one-year mark. Unknown sources told Heat Magazine that it was ultimately the comedian who called time on their relationship.
More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out
Some celebrities and wealthy people buy several homes in their neighborhoods to grow their empires. Earlier in the pandemic, the number of homebuyers doing the same thing surged. Many people seek to protect the look of their neighborhoods or make room for friends and family. When Brian Miller noticed that...
Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Getting Kim Kardashian Breakup Advice From This A-List Star
Pete Davidson isn’t weathering through his Kim Kardashian breakup alone — he is finding support from a co-star, who understands what it is like to have a high-profile romance go kaput. Orlando Bloom, who is filming Wizards in Australia with the comedian, is reportedly the A-list celeb comforting him in his time of need. Even though Davidson’s work “helped distract him” from what is going on, Bloom was the one who checked in on the 28-year-old actor, according to a Hollywood Life source. “Orlando and Pete have become very close these past several weeks so Pete felt comfortable opening up to him,”...
Fans Think Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Wasting Away’ After New Miami Beach Photos Surface: ‘She's Gone Too Far’
Fans are expressing concerns over Khloé Kardashian‘s appearance after the reality star, 38, was just spotted playing on a beach with her daughter and niece while donning a skintight black tank top and leggings outfit. Paparazzi-snapped pics emerged this week of the Good American founder in Malibu sporting what many fans are dubbing a “scarily smaller” frame.
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has sold all of his Domino's Pizza stock, after building the 5% stake only last year
Bill Ackman sold his stake in Domino's Pizza less than 18 months after establishing it. Ackman's Pershing Square owned $800 million of the pizza chain's stock as recently as June 30. The investor's fund has bought and sold stakes in Berkshire Hathaway and Netflix in recent years. Bill Ackman has...
TechCrunch
Kim Kardashian becomes a private equity dealmaker in collab with ex-Carlyle partner
Kardashian is launching private equity firm SKKY Partners in conjunction with ex-Carlyle consumer head Jay Sammons to invest in business across consumer products, hospitality, luxury, digital commerce and media, The Wall Street Journal first reported. SKKY will take both control and minority stakes in its target companies, according to the Journal.
Jeff Bezos Gets Overtaken On Forbes Rich List By Indian Industrialist As Latter Adds $2.8B In Single Day
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani surpassed Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos to become the world's third richest person, according to the Forbes real-time billionaires list, after gaining $2.8 billion in a day on Wednesday. What Happened: With Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Louis Vuitton LVMUY boss Bernard Arnault...
A Billionaire Who's Outperformed Musk And Bezos This Year Just Bought Dubai's Costliest Home Ever
Anant is one of the heirs to Ambani's $93.3-billion fortune, along with his sister Isha and brother Akash. The beach-side mansion is located in the northern part of the palm-shaped artificial archipelago. Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com Inc...
Justin Bieber Suspends World Tour for 2nd Time Amid Health Battle: ‘I Need Time to Rest and Get Better’
Another setback. Justin Bieber announced that he is suspending the rest of his Justice Tour so he can continue focusing on his health. “Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed,” the “Peaches” singer, 28, began in a statement on Tuesday, September 6. “As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour.”
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the epic market crash he predicted is in full swing — and flags crypto, SPACs, and meme stocks as early victims
Burry, who repeatedly sounded the alarm on the boom in speculative assets, checked off his forecast of the bubble bursting as another correct call.
In Style
Kris and Kylie Jenner's Mother-Daughter Matching Moment Included Skin-Tight Leather Corsets
Kylie Jenner is on a mission to prove that her mom's still got it — as if we needed a reminder. On Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a photo in promotion of her newest drop — the Kris Collection, named after Kris Jenner — on the brand's Instagram. Combining elements from both mom and daughter's personal style, each of the Jenners wore sexy, all-black custom Rey Ortiz ensembles in the snapshot, which they accessorized with none other than one of Kris's signature martinis.
Jim Cramer Has Turned On Cryptocurrency But Is Bullish On Multifamily Real Estate
Millionaire investor and CNBC “Mad Money” talk show host Jim Cramer is veering away from speculative assets. This is not surprising, as the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance has sent shockwaves across markets, with equities retreating from their July highs last month. During his speech at the Jackson...
Goldman Sachs is done with COVID in the office
Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is doing away with all COVID restrictions as it tries to get people back in the office full-time. Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is doing away with COVID restrictions. Starting Sept. 6, employees of Goldman Sachs will be allowed to enter the office regardless of...
thesource.com
Janet Jackson Surprises Teyana Taylor at London Stop on Her Farewell Tour
Teyana Taylor is currently on her farewell The Last Rose Petal 2 tour. As the show pulled into London, Teyana Taylor was surprised by an icon, Janet Jackson. “London had me in shambles & crying like a full blown baby! The love, the energy, the raw emotions, the vibes, THEE ICON JANET JACKSON!,” Taylor wrote on Instagram.
CNN
