Horribly Burned Summit Beer Employee Wins Startling Settlement
$56 million has been awarded to a St. Paul brewery employee who was scalded by hot water at work in 2014. His payout could come by the end of the year unless there's an appeal (which is likely). DeWarren Harris filed a lawsuit six years ago against Summit Brewing and...
Rochester Police Investigating Apparent Murder-Suicide
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Police have released information concerning a murder-suicide that occurred earlier in the week. A news release says Rochester Police officers conducted a welfare check on Monday and found a man and woman dead inside a residence in the 500 block of 16th Street Northeast near Kellogg Middle School. The preliminary investigation indicated a 65-year-old woman died from sharp force injuries and a 67-year-old man perished from self-inflicted wounds.
Did The Queen Of England Own A Lake House In Minnesota?
Yesterday, Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96 after a 70-year reign. Now, I'm not obsessed with the Royal family like a lot of people, but I am kind of a history nerd, so I did watch a lot of news and read a lot of articles yesterday. I...
New Rochester Address For Recently Released LEVEL 3 Offender
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department is reporting a change of address for a high-risk sex offender living in the community. A Community Notification issued today indicates 47-year-old Kevin Tyrone Williams has moved into a residence in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue Southeast. He moved to that address on September 1.
Plea Deal For Elderly Lake City Man Accused of Deadly Hit and Run
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - A sentencing hearing has been scheduled in late November for an elderly Lake City man who was charged with the hit-and-run death of a teenage skateboarder last year. Court records indicate 85-year-old Bernard Quist has entered into a plea deal and will admit to a...
Minnesota State Fair Comes to Chaotic Close
Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News)- The 2022 Minnesota State Fair came to a chaotic close over the holiday weekend. A MnDOT traffic camera stationed at one of the entrances to the fairgrounds captured a fight breaking out around 10:20 p.m. Monday. The video then shows an individual shooting fireworks at police officers who responded to break up the fight.
Work Zone Crash Claims Life of Minnesota Man
Porter, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Canby, MN man was killed after he crashed his vehicle in a western-Minnesota construction zone Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report says 57-year-old Robert Larsen was traveling west on Hwy. 68 near the Minnesota-South Dakota border when he entered the work zone and struck a sign around 6:30 p.m. His vehicle then left the roadway and rolled.
Open House Set for Hwy. 14 Project West of Rochester
Dodge Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- A public meeting concerning the safety of Hwy. 14 from Byron to Dodge Center is coming up this month. A news release from MnDOT says the Sept. 20 meeting gives the public a chance to learn more about a 2024 project that calls for building a reduced-conflict intersection at Hwy. 14 and County Rd. 9 and installation of a high-tension cable median barrier. The plans also include pavement resurfacing from the western outskirts of Bryon through Kasson.
New Book Explains Rochester’s Hidden History
Rochester's history in Minnesota is well documented, thanks to the founding and growth of Mayo Clinic. But a new book is out that looks at the hidden history of Minnesota's Med City. I confess that I'm a history nut. The story of how our current-day Mayo Clinic indirectly got its...
Public Hearing on Rochester’s Zoning Code Rewrite
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A public hearing is scheduled tonight before the Rochester City Council concerning a proposed rewrite of the city's zoning ordinances. The proposal is called the Unified Development Code and is designed to replace the Rochester Land Development Manual that was adopted 30 years ago. Work on creating the new zoning ordinance began in January 2020.
We Now Know What The Yellow Flowers Are in Minnesota Ditches
Have you noticed the bright, yellow flowers that are in yards and in some of the ditches in Southeast Minnesota? They are really pretty, and are showing up everywhere - I just got back from a huge road trip and saw the bright yellow in Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota.
Training Flight from Rochester Fatally Crashes Near Red Wing
Bay City, WI (KROC-AM News)- A training flight that departed from Rochester ended with a crash-landing near Red Wing that killed both of the plane’s occupants. A news release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the scene of the plane crash shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The 2012 Glass Air Super II SFT went down about a half mile west of the Red Wing Regional airport in a field on airport property in Bay City, WI.
Preston Man Injured in Car-Pickup Crash
Wykoff, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Preston man was transported to St. Marys Hospital following a two-vehicle crash this afternoon. The State Patrol says 40-year-old Theo Blaney was driving a car west on Highway 80 when it collided with a westbound pickup truck. The crash was reported in an area just east of Wykoff just before 1:30 PM.
Appeals Court Upholds Rochester Man’s Attempted Murder Conviction
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld a Rochester man's conviction for nearly killing his wife with a hammer. 68-year-old Joseph Kinyanjui unsuccessfully argued that he was denied a fair trial because the judge in the case allowed testimony about his previous abusive behavior toward his wife and other family members. The appeals court did agree that the judge made an error in his instructions to the jury but also ruled that it had no impact on the outcome of the trial.
Too Soon? It Looks Like Trees Are Starting To Already Change in Minnesota
I know pumpkin spice is basically viral now and that is a sign that winter is just around the corner, but I had to do a double-take on my way home from work last week. I live in an area with a ton of mature trees and noticed that a few of those trees were a slight shade of yellow already. Is it too early for trees to start turning colors in Minnesota?
Body of Mantorville Man Found at Bottom of South Dakota Cliff
Rapid City, SD (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in western South Dakota recovered the body of a missing Mantorville man at the bottom of a cliff Wednesday. A news release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 24-year-old Alex Verburg. He was reported missing to the Rapid City Police Department around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Investigators found his vehicle in an area near the Stratobowl Trailhead southwest of Rapid City that evening.
Two Rochester Men Killed in Red Wing Plane Crash
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Wisconsin say the victims of a plane crash yesterday were both from Rochester. A news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office identified the men as 28-year-old John Zeman and 20-year-old Ethan Smith. Officials earlier indicated they were on a training flight when the single-engine plane crashed in a field about a half mile west of the Red Wing Regional Airport around 1:30 p.m. yesterday. A plane had taken off from the Rochester Airport a little over an hour earlier.
New EV Charging Station on Rochester City Council Agenda
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester City Council agenda this evening includes items dealing with environmental and energy sustainability issues. The Council is being asked to approve updated greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals. The existing goals were adopted in 2017 and called for a 30% reduction in the city's greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The proposed updated goals would set that mark at 50% with the goal of a 100% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
Rochester Woman Accused of Spitting on, Kicking Police During Arrest
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman could be facing a charge for assaulting a police officer following an arrest over the Labor Day weekend. A Rochester Police Spokesman said officers responded to an establishment in the 300 block of Broadway Ave. South around 10:30 p.m. Friday on the report of 22-year-old Ilhan Noor acting belligerent and disorderly. She was verbally trespassed from the bar, but returned about seven minutes later, police say.
Vehicle Flips in Injury Crash Involving Stewartville Man
Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stewartville man was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital after flipping his vehicle in a crash near Oronoco Wednesday evening. A spokesman for the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of a vehicle overturned on its roof in the north ditch in the 6,500 block of 100th St. Northwest around 7:30 p.m. Responding deputies reported the 37-year-old driver was found unbelted and lying in the passenger seat.
