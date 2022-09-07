St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld a Rochester man's conviction for nearly killing his wife with a hammer. 68-year-old Joseph Kinyanjui unsuccessfully argued that he was denied a fair trial because the judge in the case allowed testimony about his previous abusive behavior toward his wife and other family members. The appeals court did agree that the judge made an error in his instructions to the jury but also ruled that it had no impact on the outcome of the trial.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO