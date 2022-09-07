Read full article on original website
Brain Drain Not as Bad in South Dakota as Many Adjoining States; Minnesota Still Regional Champ at Drawing and Keeping University Graduates
Exacerbating South Dakota’s workforce shortage is our perennial brain drain. Kylie Carlson and Stu Whitney report that we lose about 47% of all public university graduates and 30% of the South Dakota-resident grads within one year after their graduation. The Washington Post’s Department of Data reports that South Dakota...
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
The Very Drunkest City In Minnesota, Iowa, And South Dakota
You'd better keep your head up and be careful if you are driving through these Drunkest Cities in Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota. Folks in the midwest have been known to party a lot. There is nothing wrong with having a few drinks if that is your thing. But there...
kbhbradio.com
South Dakota found guilty in voter violation lawsuit, settlement announced
PIERRE, S.D. — Voter registration applications that were never processed; misleading directions on where and how to register; registered voters turned away at the polls. It sounds like examples of the alleged voter fraud (eventually disproved) that some claimed occurred in the 2020 election. Except this all happened in...
Six Minnesota Cops On Oath Keepers Membership List?
For those that are unaware of the far right extremist group known as the Oath Keepers, they are best known for their participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol January 6th, 2021 and are known to be associated with the militia movement. According to fox9.com, a data leak exposed...
Scott Jensen’s tax plan is bad for Minnesota; would unfairly burden lower income individuals
Of all the ill-conceived ideas advanced in this year’s political campaign, few are worse than Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen’s proposal to phase out Minnesota’s personal income tax. Jensen’s proposal would destabilize the state’s tax structure, make it more regressive (meaning that lower income taxpayers would shoulder...
KAAL-TV
Level 3 predatory offender changes Rochester residence
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) in accordance with Minnesota’s Community Notification Act are releasing information regarding a Level 3 predatory offender’s change of residence. Matthew Ryan Judy, 34, changed his residence to the 1300 block of 4th St. SE in Rochester on September...
KIMT
Preston man injured in Fillmore County collision
FILLMORE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hurt after a pickup truck/sports car collision in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Theo Mark Blaney, 40 of Preston, was driving west in a 2005 Ford Mustang when he collided with the westbound 2022 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Earnest Jacob Miller, 47 of Fountain. The crash happened around 1:24 pm Friday on Highway 80 east of Wykoff.
Which Iowa and Minnesota Locations Are Getting New Names?
Seven creeks and lakes in Iowa and Minnesota are among the nearly 650 places nationwide undergoing name changes at the direction of the Department of the Interior. The department is eliminating all references to 'squaw' from locations. The term originally translated to 'woman' from the Algonquin language, but over time...
KIMT
Dodge Co. man found deceased at bottom of cliff in South Dakota
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - A 24-year-old Mantorville man's body was found at the bottom of a cliff in South Dakota. Alex Verburg has been identified as the person whose body was found after a report from the Rapid City Police Department regarding a missing person. "The ensuing investigation led local...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa police chief responds to Oath Keepers name leak
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials, and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center...
tcbmag.com
What California’s Ban on New Gas-Powered Cars Means for Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz spent a lot of political capital to adopt tougher new vehicle emission standards in Minnesota. In his first year in office in 2019, Walz announced Minnesota would follow California in requiring automakers to provide more electric vehicles for sale in Minnesota. Republicans have repeatedly bashed the decision to act unilaterally and, in their view, force EVs on uninterested drivers.
WEAU-TV 13
Coon Valley man facing contractor theft charges
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Coon Valley man is accused of contractor theft. Court records show 33-year-old William Ross of Coon Valley is facing a charge of theft by contractor >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim, and a charge of theft -movable property >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim.
fox9.com
Leaked Oath Keepers list includes 6 Minnesota cops
(FOX 9) - A data leak is revealing information about thousands of people – including police, military and elected officials – believed to be part of an anti-government extremist group called the Oath Keepers. The far-right organization, which is associated with the militia movement, is accused of playing...
Rochester Police Investigating Apparent Murder-Suicide
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Police have released information concerning a murder-suicide that occurred earlier in the week. A news release says Rochester Police officers conducted a welfare check on Monday and found a man and woman dead inside a residence in the 500 block of 16th Street Northeast near Kellogg Middle School. The preliminary investigation indicated a 65-year-old woman died from sharp force injuries and a 67-year-old man perished from self-inflicted wounds.
sdstandardnow.com
Knobe: Gov. Noem owes a debt to South Dakotans and the city of Sioux Falls for her financial abuse of office
I think she has taken over $300,000 from us. Maybe more. That’s Gov. Kristi Noem. Here is how I came up with that dollar amount: $200,000 to buy the silence of the employee she had forced from office for having the audacity of holding the governor’s daughter to the same standards everybody seeking a real estate appraiser’s license has to follow. Sherry Bren had been the executive director of the Appraiser Certification Program for three decades.
WTIP
Minnesota DNR shares changes to upcoming deer hunting season
The fall season is a welcomed time of year for many. Minnesota deer hunters will soon don camo and blaze orange as they head into the woods for the 2022 hunting season. However, before they do, there are a few changes to make a note of for the upcoming deer hunting season.
cityofwinona.com
Winona Police Department Congratulates New Sergeants & Officers
On Tuesday, September 6, 2022 Officers Doug Inglett, Anthony Wurst and Wade Anderson were ceremoniously recognized for their promotions during a pining ceremony at the Law Enforcement Center. Doug Inglett has served on the department since 2014 and was promoted on June 25th. Anthony Wurst has served the department since 2012 and was promoted on July 23rd . Wade Anderson has served on the department since 2014 and was promoted September 3rd.
Minnesota House Republican’s name appears on Oath Keepers membership roster
The names of 514 Minnesotans appear in a leaked membership roster of the Oath Keepers, a violent extremist group thought to play a key role in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a new report released by the Anti-Defamation League. Among those names: Six law enforcement officers, three members of the […] The post Minnesota House Republican’s name appears on Oath Keepers membership roster appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota Man Arrested After Leaving ID Behind At Crime Scene
This is quite a story. Let's just say that a Minnesota man may take the prize of "dumbest criminal" so far this year. That is saying a lot considering there have been some very strange crime stories out of the state. In late August, a woman from Rochester made headlines...
