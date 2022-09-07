Read full article on original website
In pictures: King Charles' first full day on the throne
The nation's new monarch King Charles III travelled from Balmoral to London on Friday morning, following the death of his mother the Queen. Journeying alongside his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, the King flew from Aberdeen to RAF Northolt ahead of his televised address to the nation. On arrival at Buckingham Palace, he was greeted by thousands of well-wishers in a moving moment.
Six times the Queen made us laugh
The Queen's role in public life was tightly choreographed and she often had to keep a straight face. But in her later years, she gave us a glimpse of her sense of humour. From sharing a marmalade sandwich with Paddington Bear to photobombing Australian hockey players, here is a look back at some of her funniest moments.
