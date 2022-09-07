Instacart acquired Rosie, deepening its commitment to serving local and independent grocers and expanding its Instacart Platform e-commerce offerings. "Our focus is on creating technology solutions that are tailor-made to meet the online and in-store needs of all grocers, whether they're national chains or independently-owned and operated," says Chris Rogers, chief business officer at Instacart. "Local and independent grocers are so important to the grocery ecosystem. They have loyal customers, create meaningful job opportunities and serve as cornerstones of their communities. The Rosie team understands these grocers better than anyone, and that's why we're proud to welcome them to Instacart. Together, we'll build more technologies that help independent grocers accelerate their pace of innovation so they can continue to compete, grow and serve their customers however they choose to shop."

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO