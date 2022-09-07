Read full article on original website
foodlogistics.com
3 Technologies Shaping the Future of Cold Food Chain Logistics
Post-pandemic, the world has become more globalized, complex, fragile and unpredictable than ever. And these developments have significantly impacted the food supply chain worldwide, creating a perfect storm of labor shortages, difficulty accessing raw materials, rising food safety regulations and inflated food prices. Compounding these issues is the increasing demand...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Solving Supply Chain Challenges Using AI and Telematics
The vulnerability of our supply chain came into glaring view over the past two years. Empty shelves, long lead times and too few drivers have left many scrambling to find solutions. With demand for shorter shipping times and an increased need for flexibility, it is important to ensure safety is not sacrificed in the drive to meet increased consumer demands.
Tree Hugger
Understanding the Sustainable Seafood Industry
Worldwide, seafood is the largest traded food commodity. The consumption of aquatic animals ensures nutrition and food security for over three billion people who depend on wild-caught and farmed finfish and shellfish as vital sources of protein. Consequently, market demands have caused stocks of the world's large ocean fish, among...
foodlogistics.com
Heat Stress to Threaten 70%-Plus of Global Agriculture by 2045
Almost three-quarters of the world’s current food production will face extreme risks from heat stress by 2045, according to new research from Verisk Maplecroft, impacting food production in major economies such as China, India, Brazil, and the United States. “If emissions remain unchecked and temperatures continue to rise, extreme...
beefmagazine.com
USDA announces additional $21.9m for meat and poultry supply chains
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) today announced an additional $21.9 million of funding is being awarded to 111 grant projects through the Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant Program (MPIRG), bringing total funding to $54.6 million. This year’s awards will fund projects in 37 states and will help strengthen and develop new market opportunities for meat and poultry processors throughout the United States.
foodsafetynews.com
Event to focus on role of data and digital in food safety
An international forum is scheduled for October on data-driven innovation in food safety, including the use of remote audits and verification. The event is organized by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry. The Vienna Food Safety Forum is set for...
Scaling Up: The weighty impact of hog farming’s evolution?
This is the first in a five-part series titled “Scaling Up.” Each week, we’ll release a new graphic explaining one way the pork industry has changed in recent decades. This week, we’re focusing on changing farm sizes. Since the 1990s, hog farms have gotten bigger, more...
foodlogistics.com
Instacart Acquires Rosie, Expands E-Commerce Solutions for Local, Independent Grocers
Instacart acquired Rosie, deepening its commitment to serving local and independent grocers and expanding its Instacart Platform e-commerce offerings. "Our focus is on creating technology solutions that are tailor-made to meet the online and in-store needs of all grocers, whether they're national chains or independently-owned and operated," says Chris Rogers, chief business officer at Instacart. "Local and independent grocers are so important to the grocery ecosystem. They have loyal customers, create meaningful job opportunities and serve as cornerstones of their communities. The Rosie team understands these grocers better than anyone, and that's why we're proud to welcome them to Instacart. Together, we'll build more technologies that help independent grocers accelerate their pace of innovation so they can continue to compete, grow and serve their customers however they choose to shop."
Benzinga
Vegetable Oil Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Latest Insights, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2022-2027
The Vegetable Oil Market to reach US$ 324.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.92% during 2022-2027. According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Canola Oil, Coconut Oil and Soybean Oil) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global vegetable oil market size reached US$ 241.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 324.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.92% during 2022-2027.
foodlogistics.com
Air Cargo Tracks Near Pre-Pandemic Levels
Global air cargo markets show that demand continued to track at near pre-pandemic levels in July (-3.5%), but below July 2021 performance (-9.7%), according to data released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). “Air cargo is tracking at near 2019 levels although it has taken a step back compared...
healio.com
VIDEO: Experts discuss social media, web presence for ophthalmic practices, part 13
In this Healio Video Perspective, Cynthia A. Matossian, MD, FACS, and David Evans, PhD, MBA, discuss the importance of online reviews for a practice. “The best reviews are the reviews where they comment on the outcome of a procedure because that is what they’re there for,” Evans said. “It’s great to get a review that says, ‘Oh, their staff is so nice,’ but the reality is, what would someone want to have more? A great LASIK outcome or a nice front desk person?”
foodlogistics.com
Loading Dock Specialist Acquisition Leads to Single-Source Provider
Miner Ltd., an OnPoint Group company, acquired Charles H. Hodges & Son, providing a single-source option for design, installation and maintenance of commercial dock and door equipment. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to welcome the Hodges team to the Miner family as we expand our reach in a...
pymnts.com
APIs, Algorithms Can Make Banking’s Promise of Automation a Reality
The promise of automation has always loomed large in banking. Clayton Weir, Co-founder at FISPAN, and Tony Wimmer, managing director, head of data and analytics at JPMorgan Payments, told PYMNTS that the promise makes the leap into reality with the aid of advanced technologies. At a high level, Wimmer noted...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
61% of Suppliers Struggle to Put Best Foot Forward for Major Manufacturers
If a key customer is also a preferred customer, orders would be prioritized, according to 70% of respondents if to HICX study. Further, 73% would go the extra mile for one designated customer of choice. However, 61% say it’s difficult to deliver their best for key customers, with 60% feeling...
Phys.org
New guidance published on how to best support qualitative researchers
New guidance—devised by a group of twelve researchers from various disciplines and institutions—is published today in the International Journal of Qualitative Methods. It provides diverse experiences from the co-authors about their research into sensitive, challenging, and difficult areas, and suggests practical principles to overcome issues to ensure the highest safety and well-being of qualitative researchers in the field.
foodlogistics.com
Food Retailers Investing in New Technologies to Improve Customer Experience
Despite a challenging year marked by a persisting pandemic, historic inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages, the food industry is making significant investments to meet shoppers’ evolving tastes, according to the FMI—The Food Industry Association. “A major trend that has emerged from the pandemic is shoppers are...
foodlogistics.com
Upcoming Election Puts Supply Chain Crisis on the Ballot
The sharp focus on supply chain constraints and challenges will be on the ballot in 2022, with key states such as Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and New Hampshire, expecting their elected officials to act on solutions to prevent the next supply chain crisis, according to a Consumer Brands Association (CBA) poll.
foodlogistics.com
Export Levels Fall Below Last Year’s Amid Inflation, Port Union Contract Issues
With inflation continuing and the Federal Reserve hoping to cool demand through higher interest rates, imports at the nation’s major container ports are expected to fall below last year’s levels for the remainder of 2022, according to the monthly Global Port Tracker report released by the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Hackett Associates.
Duluth Aims for High Tech in ‘Holistic Approach’ to Logistics
An order from Duluth Trading Co. for a pair of AKHG trail tech leggings in the shade marsh olive will be processed within two hours once its Georgia fulfillment center is up and running next July. The halo facility for Mount Horeb, Wis.-based Duluth Holdings Inc.’s logistics network will be the roughly 500,000-square-foot property in Adairsville, about 60 miles north of Atlanta, where it will stand as the workwear retailer’s first automated center. The automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) inside will be powered by Toyota Advanced Logistics’ supply chain business Bastian Solutions. There, robots will help in squeezing out efficiencies when...
Don't Miss the GITEX Global DevSlam on Cybersecurity, Coding, Web3, and More
Just kidding. Despite the image above, GITEX will not be harming developers in any way at the GITEX Global DevSlam in Dubai this year. The year started with the global tech rout, ongoing inflationary concerns and the recent rebound, yet the tech industry is teeming with great optimism and opportunities at GITEX GLOBAL, as it gets ready to kick off its record 42nd edition.
