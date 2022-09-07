Read full article on original website
Saratoga Springs city council discusses expanding school resource officer program
A discussion around providing additional public school resource officers in Saratoga Springs received pushback from some city residents Tuesday. The Saratoga Springs High School has for years hosted a school resource officer provided through the city police department. Two of the district’s elementary schools and the middle school are outside...
Ballston Spa Board of Education Appoints New Member
BALLSTON SPA — For nearly two months, there has been a vacancy in the Ballston Spa Central School District’s Board of Education. On July 18, Wayne Evans Jr. resigned from his position as a member of the board nearly two years before the expiration of his term, which is set to end on June 30, 2024. Pursuant to New York Education Law, and Board Policy #1230, the majority of the Board has the duty to appoint a replacement to hold office until the next regular school district election. As of September 7, Wayne’s vacancy has been filled. Dr. Julia Routbort Baskin has been appointed by the Board to hold office until the next regular school election, at which time district voters can then elect a candidate to fill the vacant seat for the balance of the unexpired term.
New York company hiring high school graduates for up to $47 an hour
America's youth can ditch the college degree and make nearly six figures without it. A New York construction company is hiring high school graduates and offering full benefits — even for those who are without a college degree. Graduates can be offered a full-time position, paying up to $47...
Saratoga County School Rejects On-Campus SRO! Are Kids Afraid of Cops?
Parents in Saratoga County told the City Council at a recent meeting that they didn't want an SRO at their elementary schools, doubling down by saying that children don't necessarily feel safer in the presence of a uniformed officer. A brand new school year is here, and while many families...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two Columbia County buildings nominated for Registers of Historic Places
ALBANY – The State Board of Historic Preservation has recommended two Columbia County properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. The Muldor-Miller House, a federal and Greek Revival farmhouse, with its unusual stone construction, was built circa 1790 and is a rare surviving example of an early house in Claverack.
Saratoga’s 5th Annual Wing Off Coming Oct. 1
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga’s 5th Annual Wing Off will take place 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. Attendees will be able to visit participating locations, try $2 wings, and vote for their favorites. Presented by Bailey’s Saratoga and Discover Saratoga, participating restaurants include: Bookmakers...
Tugboat Roundup returns to Waterford, New York
This weekend, the Tugboat Roundup returns to Waterford, New York. The annual celebration brings together active, working vessels, hobby crafts, and tugboat fans at the mouth of the historic Erie Canal, where the Mohawk meets the Hudson. To learn more about the weekend of events, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with...
Crash at Mount Greylock Entrance Highlights Long-Standing Concern
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A crash at the entrance of the Mount Greylock Regional School campus Wednesday sent one person to the hospital and had the school community thinking about the potential danger of the driveway's access to U.S. Route 7. At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Williamstown Police received a...
Pomeroy Family Railroad at Copake Iron Works historic site nears completion
A $100,000 grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation will help the Friends of Taconic State Park finish the development of a 1,000-foot loop railroad at the Copake Iron Works historic site. Once complete, visitors to the park in New York’s Hudson Valley will be able to ride in one of two train cars around the Columbia County site.
Travel + Leisure Says Capital Region Town Best Upstate NY Place To Visit
It's another recognition for one of our Captial Region gems. Trave; + Leisure magazine, which is all about helping tourists discover great places to visit, has compiled a list of their 20 Best Places To Visit In Upstate NY. Among this top 20 are some of our prime Upstate New York destinations you would expect to be on this list like Lake George, Cooperstown, Saranac Lake, and many more. As you would expect, one Capital Region tourist hotspot also made the list.
King Brothers takes statewide dairy awards
Last week, a local farm with a big presence in the New York State dairy industry got recognized for its impact. King Brothers Dairy went to the Great New York State Fair last week, and fittingly, it came home with a crown.
SENATOR SUE SERINO CALLS ON NY ATTORNEY GENERAL LETITIA JAMES AND ALBANY DISTRICT ATTORNEY TO INVESTIGATE HOCHUL ADMINISTRATION
In the wake of the disturbing allegations brought to light in a recent article by the Times Union, Senator Sue Serino today penned a letter to Attorney General Letitia James and Albany District Attorney David Soares requesting an immediate investigation into the Hochul administration to determine if they engaged in pay-to-play in violation of state ethics laws.
125 Albany firefighters honor retired lieutenant
Albany firefighters, along with community members, paid tribute to Lt. Michael Lee.
ChowderFest returning to Troy, no tickets required
ChowderFest is set to return to downtown Troy on October 9 starting at noon. New this year, all chowder samples can be bought for $2 a la carte-style, so no ticket is required.
Miller’s Park & Elm near opening
Elizabeth and Ben Miller’s latest bold move is nearly complete. The mother and son developers have renovated the building at the corner of Park and Elm Streets, across from their building housing the Park Theater and Doc’s Restaurant. Doc’s will be rebranded Park & Elm and move into...
City to Fulfill “Absolute Necessity” - Sidewalks for Caroline Street Where None Currently Exist
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Residents who had attended several City Council meetings to advocate for safer passageways for young students attending Caroline Street Elementary School were pleased to learn this week that the city announced it will be installing pedestrian sidewalks along a five-block stretch east of the school, where no sidewalks currently exist.
Two-Time Grand Slam Champion Visits Saratoga
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Vania King, two-time Grand Slam champion and USTA board member, recently visited the Capital Region to meet local tennis players and providers in the Saratoga Springs, Schenectady and Albany communities. To begin her Capital Region visit, King participated in a free tennis clinic with more than...
‘From scratch’ bakery gets permanent spot in Albany
Nyx; A Scratch Baking Co. is soon opening up a storefront at 290 Lark Street in Albany. The bakery, which started in 2021, did not previously have a permanent spot to sell its product.
Work Underway at City Intersection, Road Closure a “Major Nusiance”
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Reconstruction work is underway of the High Rock Avenue and Excelsior Avenue intersection with the goals of improving safety and traffic operations of a historically difficult intersection and connect the new trail on High Rock and Excelsior Avenue. “While this road closure is a major nuisance,...
New Brewery in Saratoga County With Beautiful Views & Brews
There is a new brewery in northern Saratoga County that is quite unique. The beautiful setting helps patrons enjoy the farm setting and several different brews that were made on-site from ingredients that were grown right on their farm. Dancing Grain is a "field-to-glass farm brewery." Dancing Grain Farm Brewery...
