Ballston Spa, NY

Ballston Spa Board of Education Appoints New Member

BALLSTON SPA — For nearly two months, there has been a vacancy in the Ballston Spa Central School District’s Board of Education. On July 18, Wayne Evans Jr. resigned from his position as a member of the board nearly two years before the expiration of his term, which is set to end on June 30, 2024. Pursuant to New York Education Law, and Board Policy #1230, the majority of the Board has the duty to appoint a replacement to hold office until the next regular school district election. As of September 7, Wayne’s vacancy has been filled. Dr. Julia Routbort Baskin has been appointed by the Board to hold office until the next regular school election, at which time district voters can then elect a candidate to fill the vacant seat for the balance of the unexpired term.
