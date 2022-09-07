Read full article on original website
schoolnewsnetwork.org
‘Whatever it takes’ to make a positive impact
Caledonia — Lance Jones is the new Paris Ridge Elementary School Principal. SNN gets to know him in this edition of Meet Your Administrators. Assistant principal and athletic director, Lakeview High School. Math teacher, Kenowa Hills High School. Teacher, Bolton High School, Memphis, Tennessee. Jones began his career in...
schoolnewsnetwork.org
Community spirit impresses new Stoney Creek principal
Comstock Park — Robin Picarazzi is the new principal of Stoney Creek Elementary. SNN gets to know her in this edition of Meet Your Administrators. Robin Picarazzi was looking for a new position closer to home after more than four years as an instructional coach in Greenville Public Schools. When she met with the interviewing team at Comstock Park, made up of principals, teachers and administrators, she said she was immediately impressed by the warmth and the community spirit.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Community college remembers founding trustee
A Grand Rapids Community College trustee who served the institution since 1991 died this week. Janice Maggini, a founding member of Grand Rapids Community College’s (GRCC) board of trustees, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, after a long illness. She was 85. Maggini was remembered by the college as a passionate,...
schoolnewsnetwork.org
‘I want us to be united’
Cedar Springs — Bill Cataldo is the new middle-level principal for Cedar Springs Public Schools. This new position will oversee both CS Middle School (grades 7-8) and Red Hawk Intermediate School (grade 6) as the district shifts its approach to middle-level grades. What previous positions have you held in...
schoolnewsnetwork.org
Town hall meetings to discuss facilities plan
Grand Rapids — Scholars, staff, families and community members are invited to participate in the district’s Facilities Master Plan process by weighing in at town hall meetings and through an online survey. The first town hall is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Harrison Park Academy. The Facilities...
schoolnewsnetwork.org
A new teacher contemplates her legacy on the first day
Northview — As a Creedence Clearwater Revival song played on the speakers of her computer last week, Allison Blackford readied her Crossroads Middle School classroom for the first day on Sept. 6. Even before her career has begun, she said she thinks about her teaching legacy “all the time.”...
Grand Rapids Chamber addresses ongoing downtown issues
The efforts continue to clean up and make the city of Grand Rapids a safer place. FOX 17 caught up with the Chamber of Commerce Wednesday to find out if they're seeing any progress.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Local volleyball club acquired by national sports organization
Grand Rapids-based FaR Out Volleyball Club recently was acquired by 3STEP Sports, the nation’s largest youth sports club and event operator. FaR Out, which now will be a part of 3STEP Sports’ volleyball division, was founded in 1997 by Joe and Roxane Steenhuysen. In their first year, the Steenhuysens drew athletes from two West Michigan high schools, East Kentwood and Forest Hills Central, to form 16 inaugural teams.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Independent Bank opens Holland branch
A Michigan bank has opened a new full-service branch in Holland. Independent Bank, headquartered in Grand Rapids, on Thursday, Sept. 8, opened a new location at 12368 Riley St. in Holland. The company said the branch is located near Meijer and right off U.S. 31. The branch will offer services...
whtc.com
Good Things Along The Lakeshore
Each week, Shandra Martinez, managing editor of The Lakeshore, talks with morning news host Dan Evans about people and organizations making a positive difference along the Lakeshore. Listen to the full podcast: https://whtc.com/podcasts-whtc-morning-news/. Here are some highlights from their conversation on…. High School student launches bilingual tutoring program. Holland Christian...
Sept. 9, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights
Week 3 of the high school football season means the start of conference play for the Frenzy spotlight games.
Chick-fil-A restaurant coming to Cascade Township
Nearly six years after Chick-fil-A first set up shop in West Michigan, the fast food chain is getting ready to open its 10th area restaurant.
This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan
Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
Fox17
Trash talking: Grand Rapids woman fed up with garbage problem
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nora Conti bought her house in Burton Heights three years ago. A few weeks after she moved in, she made another purchase: a trash pick and work gloves. In her back ally off of Cutler, trash collects as fast as leaves in fall. Every week, Nora picks up the garbage she says comes in from the city parking lot not far from her house.
Kent County taking first steps to expand Townsend Park
The proposed property is adjacent to the park and is a mix of forest and fields.
'How is this fair?': Coopersville woman not refunded for Meijer issues for almost 4 months
WALKER, Mich. — Issues at Meijer continue to linger months after their card readers had problems at stores around Michigan. A Coopersville woman reached out to 13 ON YOUR SIDE for help after she still hadn't gotten all her money back. Back in May and June, Meijer said they...
Community rallies around West Ottawa football player, his family after devastating crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The community is rallying around a West Ottawa High football player who was critically injured in a crash north of Holland. Sam Smalldon, 16, a junior wide receiver, suffered serious injuries this week in a single-vehicle crash. His family and friends are hopeful for a strong recovery.
Muskegon Middle School put on lockdown after ‘intruder’ brings gun on campus
Muskegon Middle School went into a lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a 17-year-old intruder fought with a student and was found to have a gun in his waistband, according to the superintendent.
whtc.com
Trethewey Bids Farewell Before City Council
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 9, 2022) – A moment during this past Wednesday’s Holland City Council meeting shouldn’t pass by without notice. During the public comment session, a former First Ward Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem stepped up. Mike Trethewey had spent 25 years on Council, including...
Things To Do This Weekend: September 9-11, 2022
We have put together a list of a dozen different events going on this weekend. We have more cultural festivals, baseball, antique engines and tractors, concerts, comedy, a cider fest, and a streetfair. The West Michigan Whitecaps are playing at LMCU Ballpark again this weekend. It will be their final...
