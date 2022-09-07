ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
schoolnewsnetwork.org

‘Whatever it takes’ to make a positive impact

Caledonia — Lance Jones is the new Paris Ridge Elementary School Principal. SNN gets to know him in this edition of Meet Your Administrators. Assistant principal and athletic director, Lakeview High School. Math teacher, Kenowa Hills High School. Teacher, Bolton High School, Memphis, Tennessee. Jones began his career in...
CALEDONIA, MI
schoolnewsnetwork.org

Community spirit impresses new Stoney Creek principal

Comstock Park — Robin Picarazzi is the new principal of Stoney Creek Elementary. SNN gets to know her in this edition of Meet Your Administrators. Robin Picarazzi was looking for a new position closer to home after more than four years as an instructional coach in Greenville Public Schools. When she met with the interviewing team at Comstock Park, made up of principals, teachers and administrators, she said she was immediately impressed by the warmth and the community spirit.
COMSTOCK PARK, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Community college remembers founding trustee

A Grand Rapids Community College trustee who served the institution since 1991 died this week. Janice Maggini, a founding member of Grand Rapids Community College’s (GRCC) board of trustees, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, after a long illness. She was 85. Maggini was remembered by the college as a passionate,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
schoolnewsnetwork.org

‘I want us to be united’

Cedar Springs — Bill Cataldo is the new middle-level principal for Cedar Springs Public Schools. This new position will oversee both CS Middle School (grades 7-8) and Red Hawk Intermediate School (grade 6) as the district shifts its approach to middle-level grades. What previous positions have you held in...
CEDAR SPRINGS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Sparta, MI
Local
Michigan Government
schoolnewsnetwork.org

Town hall meetings to discuss facilities plan

Grand Rapids — Scholars, staff, families and community members are invited to participate in the district’s Facilities Master Plan process by weighing in at town hall meetings and through an online survey. The first town hall is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Harrison Park Academy. The Facilities...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
schoolnewsnetwork.org

A new teacher contemplates her legacy on the first day

Northview — As a Creedence Clearwater Revival song played on the speakers of her computer last week, Allison Blackford readied her Crossroads Middle School classroom for the first day on Sept. 6. Even before her career has begun, she said she thinks about her teaching legacy “all the time.”...
GRANDVILLE, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Local volleyball club acquired by national sports organization

Grand Rapids-based FaR Out Volleyball Club recently was acquired by 3STEP Sports, the nation’s largest youth sports club and event operator. FaR Out, which now will be a part of 3STEP Sports’ volleyball division, was founded in 1997 by Joe and Roxane Steenhuysen. In their first year, the Steenhuysens drew athletes from two West Michigan high schools, East Kentwood and Forest Hills Central, to form 16 inaugural teams.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Flowers#Retirement#K12#Sparta Middle School#Sparta Assistant
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Independent Bank opens Holland branch

A Michigan bank has opened a new full-service branch in Holland. Independent Bank, headquartered in Grand Rapids, on Thursday, Sept. 8, opened a new location at 12368 Riley St. in Holland. The company said the branch is located near Meijer and right off U.S. 31. The branch will offer services...
HOLLAND, MI
whtc.com

Good Things Along The Lakeshore

Each week, Shandra Martinez, managing editor of The Lakeshore, talks with morning news host Dan Evans about people and organizations making a positive difference along the Lakeshore. Listen to the full podcast: https://whtc.com/podcasts-whtc-morning-news/. Here are some highlights from their conversation on…. High School student launches bilingual tutoring program. Holland Christian...
HOLLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
100.5 The River

This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan

Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Trash talking: Grand Rapids woman fed up with garbage problem

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nora Conti bought her house in Burton Heights three years ago. A few weeks after she moved in, she made another purchase: a trash pick and work gloves. In her back ally off of Cutler, trash collects as fast as leaves in fall. Every week, Nora picks up the garbage she says comes in from the city parking lot not far from her house.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Trethewey Bids Farewell Before City Council

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 9, 2022) – A moment during this past Wednesday’s Holland City Council meeting shouldn’t pass by without notice. During the public comment session, a former First Ward Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem stepped up. Mike Trethewey had spent 25 years on Council, including...
HOLLAND, MI
100.5 The River

Things To Do This Weekend: September 9-11, 2022

We have put together a list of a dozen different events going on this weekend. We have more cultural festivals, baseball, antique engines and tractors, concerts, comedy, a cider fest, and a streetfair. The West Michigan Whitecaps are playing at LMCU Ballpark again this weekend. It will be their final...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy