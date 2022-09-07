Read full article on original website
southgatv.com
Georgia’s Pecan Haul
TY TY, GA – Time now to get “down on the farm”… In Ty Ty…. Where the Georgia Growers Association held its Pecan Field Day at the University of Georgia Ponder Research Farm. South Georgia Television’s Meteorologist Matthew Crumley found out how this year’s pecan crop...
WALB 10
Sausage produced in Valdosta being recalled
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Almost 4,500 pounds of sausage from Sunset Farm Foods Inc. out of Valdosta have been recalled. According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Services, there could be thin blue plastic in the meat. The Georgia special chicken and pork smoked sausages were produced on...
fox5atlanta.com
New bivalent COVID-19 booster shot to be offered in Georgia
ATLANTA - Starting this week, Georgia residents can get the new bivalent COVID-19 booster provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, Pfizer is the recommended booster for ages 12 and up. Moderna is recommended for adults ages 18 and up.
wgac.com
New Covid-19 Booster Shots Now Available in Georgia and South Carolina
Health officials in Georgia and South Carolina say the updated Covid-19 booster shots are now available in both states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the booster is designed to protect against Covid-19 as well as the more contagious subvariants. The Pfizer booster is recommended for those 12...
Sonny Perdue formally installed as University System of Georgia leader
Perdue pledged to think of students as "customers" amid pending enrollment decline.
WMAZ
Boll Rot takes 20 percent of Georgia's cotton crop
PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. — The State's cotton commission says 20 percent of this year's crop is rotting, and farmers are seeing boll rot shrivel up. It's a commodity that brings in three billion dollars a year for Georgia. Blake Bledsoe is a fourth generation farmer from Pulaski County, and...
UNG makes latest Forbes list
The University of North Georgia ranked fifth among public universities in Georgia on Forbes magazine’s “America’s Top Colleges” list, which included 500 colleges and universities nationally. UNG was one of only six public universities in Georgia to make the list, which was released Aug. 30. The...
WCTV
Multi-million-dollar manufacturing plant heads to South Georgia
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An economic boost is on its way...As a new manufacturing plant moves to set up shop in Valdosta. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made the announcement Wednesday. The Governor’s Office said GAF materials will invest more than $140 million and create at least 135 new jobs...
WJCL
Parts of Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry seeing inches of rainfall, more expected
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The weekend is here and rain chances will start to dip...but don't put away the umbrella just yet. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday and Sunday. If you have outdoor plans there will be many dry hours both days, but make sure to keep an umbrella near.
athensceo.com
Gov. Kemp Receive Green Jacket Award from Georgia 4-H
Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp received the Green Jacket Award for their service to Georgia 4-H. Pictured from left: Dennis Chastain, CEO of Georgia EMC; Arch Smith, retired state leader of Georgia 4-H; Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia first lady Marty Kemp; Laura Perry Johnson, associate dean for Extension. Photo credit: UGA.
Most Georgia public colleges won’t require SAT, ACT for 2023-24
Most Georgia public colleges will extend SAT and ACT testing waiver for fall 2023 admission.
wuga.org
Georgia Department of Public Health will Now Offer the New Bivalent COVID-19 Booster
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) will begin offering the new bivalent COVID-19 booster this week. This vaccine contains the genetic recipes for the original strain of COVID-19 and omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, making it more effective against current variants. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)...
WJCL
New Georgia law combats saw palmetto berry thefts
BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Small saw palmetto berries are causing some big problems. They grow naturally in South Georgia and thieves try to steal them in the middle of the night. That's why one state representative introduced a new law. Jonathan Reed has owned Brantley Saw Palmetto for the...
As sea levels rise, Coastal Georgia's property tax base could sink, new analysis says
LISTEN: the nonprofit Climate Central is urging coastal communities to diversify their local economies, as sea-level rise jeopardizes their property tax bases. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. As sea levels rise across coastal Georgia and the country, property tax bases will begin to fall — and as a result, essential municipal...
WALB 10
Commercial roofing industry expanding, investing $146M in Lowndes Co.
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that a commercial roofing industry company would be expanding to Lowndes County. GAF Materials is a Standard Industries company and one of the largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturers in North America, according to Kemp. The company will create 135 new...
WRDW-TV
Ga. officials to send mail to voters who may have moved
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Voters throughout Georgia may be receiving official election mail as part of what Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office is calling a comprehensive effort to improve the accuracy of Georgia’s voter rolls. About 208,000 active voters may have moved within Georgia, according to data...
Georgia shrimpers sue Golden Ray owners, salvagers over shipwreck’s pollution off St. Simons
In response to the havoc caused by the massive Golden Ray carrier that sank off the Georgia coast three years ago, commercial fishermen are suing the cargo ship owner and manager and the company responsible for the lengthy salvage operation. In the lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in...
When Can You Expect the New Cash Assistance to Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF Recipients?
The Veracity Report and Wild Orchid Media will help explain when and how those benefits can be expected by eligible Georgia residents. By now, most residents of Georgia know that Governor Brian Kemp recently authorized the payout of up to $350 to all Georgia residents who receive Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF benefits, but few know when or how they can expect to see that money. After coordinating with the Georgia Department of Health and Human Services to get legitimate answers, we will help make sense of that now.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Georgia students switching to colleges abroad to save money
Students from Georgia are seeking degrees in other countries as college costs in the U.S. continue to rise, a new report says. More than 300,00 American students enrolled in programs abroad in 2019, though numbers dropped slightly in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions. The cost of going to a university...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Department of Revenue Recognized by National Association of State CIOs
The National Association of State CIOs (NASCIO) has announced that the Georgia Department of Revenue is a finalist for a State IT Recognition Award. Georgia’s submission was titled, Cloud and Taxes, That’s Certain: DOR’s Tax System Migration Project, and it is a finalist in the category of Enterprise IT Management Initiatives.
