Georgia State

Georgia’s Pecan Haul

TY TY, GA – Time now to get “down on the farm”… In Ty Ty…. Where the Georgia Growers Association held its Pecan Field Day at the University of Georgia Ponder Research Farm. South Georgia Television’s Meteorologist Matthew Crumley found out how this year’s pecan crop...
Sausage produced in Valdosta being recalled

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Almost 4,500 pounds of sausage from Sunset Farm Foods Inc. out of Valdosta have been recalled. According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Services, there could be thin blue plastic in the meat. The Georgia special chicken and pork smoked sausages were produced on...
New bivalent COVID-19 booster shot to be offered in Georgia

ATLANTA - Starting this week, Georgia residents can get the new bivalent COVID-19 booster provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, Pfizer is the recommended booster for ages 12 and up. Moderna is recommended for adults ages 18 and up.
New Covid-19 Booster Shots Now Available in Georgia and South Carolina

Health officials in Georgia and South Carolina say the updated Covid-19 booster shots are now available in both states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the booster is designed to protect against Covid-19 as well as the more contagious subvariants. The Pfizer booster is recommended for those 12...
Boll Rot takes 20 percent of Georgia's cotton crop

PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. — The State's cotton commission says 20 percent of this year's crop is rotting, and farmers are seeing boll rot shrivel up. It's a commodity that brings in three billion dollars a year for Georgia. Blake Bledsoe is a fourth generation farmer from Pulaski County, and...
UNG makes latest Forbes list

The University of North Georgia ranked fifth among public universities in Georgia on Forbes magazine’s “America’s Top Colleges” list, which included 500 colleges and universities nationally. UNG was one of only six public universities in Georgia to make the list, which was released Aug. 30. The...
Multi-million-dollar manufacturing plant heads to South Georgia

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An economic boost is on its way...As a new manufacturing plant moves to set up shop in Valdosta. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made the announcement Wednesday. The Governor’s Office said GAF materials will invest more than $140 million and create at least 135 new jobs...
Gov. Kemp Receive Green Jacket Award from Georgia 4-H

Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp received the Green Jacket Award for their service to Georgia 4-H. Pictured from left: Dennis Chastain, CEO of Georgia EMC; Arch Smith, retired state leader of Georgia 4-H; Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia first lady Marty Kemp; Laura Perry Johnson, associate dean for Extension. Photo credit: UGA.
New Georgia law combats saw palmetto berry thefts

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Small saw palmetto berries are causing some big problems. They grow naturally in South Georgia and thieves try to steal them in the middle of the night. That's why one state representative introduced a new law. Jonathan Reed has owned Brantley Saw Palmetto for the...
Commercial roofing industry expanding, investing $146M in Lowndes Co.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that a commercial roofing industry company would be expanding to Lowndes County. GAF Materials is a Standard Industries company and one of the largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturers in North America, according to Kemp. The company will create 135 new...
Ga. officials to send mail to voters who may have moved

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Voters throughout Georgia may be receiving official election mail as part of what Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office is calling a comprehensive effort to improve the accuracy of Georgia’s voter rolls. About 208,000 active voters may have moved within Georgia, according to data...
When Can You Expect the New Cash Assistance to Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF Recipients?

The Veracity Report and Wild Orchid Media will help explain when and how those benefits can be expected by eligible Georgia residents. By now, most residents of Georgia know that Governor Brian Kemp recently authorized the payout of up to $350 to all Georgia residents who receive Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF benefits, but few know when or how they can expect to see that money. After coordinating with the Georgia Department of Health and Human Services to get legitimate answers, we will help make sense of that now.
NEWS BRIEF: Georgia students switching to colleges abroad to save money

Students from Georgia are seeking degrees in other countries as college costs in the U.S. continue to rise, a new report says. More than 300,00 American students enrolled in programs abroad in 2019, though numbers dropped slightly in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions. The cost of going to a university...
Georgia Department of Revenue Recognized by National Association of State CIOs

The National Association of State CIOs (NASCIO) has announced that the Georgia Department of Revenue is a finalist for a State IT Recognition Award. Georgia’s submission was titled, Cloud and Taxes, That’s Certain: DOR’s Tax System Migration Project, and it is a finalist in the category of Enterprise IT Management Initiatives.
