Janet Jackson, Julia Fox kick off celebrity-filled New York Fashion Week
The chic is back in the week. After years of New York Fashion Weeks that have been more glum than glam — even before it was walloped by the pandemic — this season’s event seems to be showing signs of A-List life. Fashion’s biggest week technically starts on Friday, but stars like Janet Jackson and Julia Fox are already getting a head start. Jackson kicked off NYFW at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, where Harlem’s Fashion Row and LVHM honored her with its “Icon of the Year” award. Issa Rae, Sergio Hudson, and Robin Givhan were honored earlier in evening at...
Anna Wintour's Hair Is Rarely, if Ever, out of Place — Is She Wigging Out?
For nearly 35 years, Anna Wintour has been Editor-in-Chief of American Vogue, which is nearly as impressive as the fact that she has had the same hairstyle for just as long. Obviously, when Anna Wintour commits to something, she really digs in. The only updates to her hair she appears to allow are the occasional tweaks to its color. Her infamous bob never moves an inch, literally. It's so perfect and unchanging that some wonder if it's actually fake. Does Anna Wintour wear a wig?
Fendi Debuts Marc Jacobs Collaboration at NYFW Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of its Baguette Bag
In yet another example that 2022 is the year of the major collab, Fendi unveiled a surprise collaboration with Marc Jacobs at the Italian brand’s New York Fashion Week show celebrating the 25th anniversary of its Baguette bag. The small capsule debuted at the runway show Friday at Manhattan’s Hammerstein Ballroom as part of a larger collection that paid homage to the brand’s bestselling bag. Other collabs included a remix of the Baguette by way of Tiffany & Co. and its signature robin-egg blue hue along with an iteration by Sarah Jessica Parker (who immortalized the bag in “Sex and the...
Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 18, Bonds With Dad Seal At U.S. Open After Leaving For College
Leni Klum, 18, is now a college student in New York City, so it wasn’t inconvenient at all for her to attend Serena Williams‘ U.S. Open match in Flushing, Queens on Wednesday, August 31. Heidi Klum‘s daughter linked up with her dad Seal, 59, outside the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The father-daughter duo smiled and gave each other a giant hug before they headed into the stadium together.
Gwen Stefani Revives the ‘No-Pants’ Trend in Vibrant Marc Jacobs Sweater & Cowboy Boots With Sean Paul for ‘The Voice’ Promo
Gwen Stefani went typically vibrant in a blue and yellow striped sweater while doing press for her upcoming season on “The Voice.” The pop star posed for photos for an “Entertainment Tonight” interview released today featuring the vibrant knitted Marc Jacobs piece with hidden bottoms and sheer stockings. The look recalled the “no-pants” trend that Ariana Grande (who has also served as a judge on “The Voice”), Olivia Culpo and countless more star embraced ubiquitously on the streets throughout 2018. It made a revival last July with Maren Morris on the “Today” show and in June with Chrissy Teigen’s appearance on...
Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign
Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
According to Bella Hadid, Shorter Bookshelves Are In
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from...
Gigi Hadid Served Corseted Barbie at the Launch of Her Brand, Guest in Residence
Gigi Hadid hit the town and painted it Barbie pink to celebrate the launch of her hotly-anticipated clothing brand, Guest in Residence. The supermodel and mom to baby Khai has been giving sneak peeks of the clothing line on Instagram for weeks, teasing fans with glimpses of fabric swatches and color samples, and the 100% cashmere brand is finally here.
thezoereport.com
Gigi Hadid Dressed Like A High-Fashion Barbie While Hosting A Special Dinner
When celebrities launch new collaborations and brands, their fans scramble to quickly shop the items when they drop. Take Hailey Bieber’s skin care line Rhode, for example, where the products sold out almost instantly after launch day. On Sept. 7, another highly-anticipated celeb-led venture finally arrived: Gigi Hadid’s knitwear label Guest In Residence. To celebrate the cozy brand’s debut, Hadid hosted a Guest In Residence dinner at Le Chalet in New York City, and the looks from the event will provide major outfit inspiration for your next dinner party.
Leni Klum, 18, Holds Hands & Skips With Mom Heidi As They Shop In NYC: Photos
It didn’t take long before Heidi Klum and her 18-year-old daughter Leni Klum reunited after Leni left for college at the end of August! The gorgeous mother-daughter duo was photographed having the time of their lives as they skipped through the streets of New York City hand in hand on Thursday, Sept. 8. Leni laughed and smiled as she spent time with her mom while wearing a casual combo of black sweatpants, a white windbreaker, white sneakers, and a black Chanel purse.
Amina Muaddi Goes Bold in String-Wrapped Cutout Dress and Invisible Heels at Simon Porte Jacquemus’ Wedding
Amina Muaddi defied dress code expectations at fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus’ wedding this weekend in the south of France Arriving to the intimate occasion in Charleval with boyfriend Fary Lopes, the footwear designer wore a white Jacquemus ensemble that included a collared cropped shirt top and matching low-rise skirt. Giving the all-white pieces — traditionally viewed as a non-option for wedding guest attire — a sleek edge were string ties wrapping around the top’s bodice, as well as the low-rise skirt’s attachment to high-waisted sheer lingerie. Completing Muaddi’s ensemble were round sparkling hoop earrings, as well as a miniature beige leather...
Harper's Bazaar
Saks Potts Isn't Looking for a TikTok Moment
Every brand wants to come out of gate strong, but few get a start like Saks Potts. The Copenhagen-based womenswear brand, which launched in 2014, became an instant cult favorite thanks to its poppy, fur-trimmed outerwear. But when you have such a hallmark design, how do you keep from becoming a one-hit wonder? Founders Barbara Potts and Cathrine Saks found a way with Saks Potts’ Spring 2023 collection, which showed during Copenhagen Fashion Week in the sunny city square at mid-day.
Naomi Campbell and Goldie Champion Martine Rose on i-D Cover
Britsh fashion magazine i-D, now under Vice, is celebrating the print format as a cultural time capsule with nine covers for its fall 2022 issues, showcasing some of the hottest faces in the industry today, shot by some of the most established fashion photographers around. “We really wanted to indulge in image making, styling and expansive layouts, working with the greatest image makers in the industry and the most inspiring subjects of our time,” said Alastair McKimm, editor in chief of i-D, adding that each cover face was “handpicked as part of the fashion photography narrative.”More from WWDThe Trend: Music Festival...
Hailey Bieber Writes A Love Letter To Rio in a Brazilian Flag-Inspired Ensemble and Body Jewelry
Hailey Bieber waved goodbye to Brazil after joining her husband Justin Bieber for his live performance at Rock in Rio 2022 at the Parque dos Atletas in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The model, whose mother is Brazilian-born graphic designer Kennya Deodato, shared a slideshow of images to her Instagram yesterday that included photos of Brazilian food like sprinkle-covered chocolate truffles Brigadeiros and a Brazilian flag-inspired outfit from her travels. Beyond the photos of the tasty food, Bieber wore low waisted olive green cargo shorts which she paired with a yellow and green cropped tee that was exceptionally festive. Decked out in jewelry, the...
Serena Williams Rocks LBD & Sneakers As She Celebrates Tennis Retirement With NYC Bash
Serena Williams celebrated her retirement from tennis when she attended a party in New York City wearing a tight black mini dress with sneakers. The 40-year-old attended a party for Edward Enninful’s new memoir, A VISIBLE MAN, at the Apollo Theatre in NYC on Sept. 8, when she wore a short-sleeve black ruched mini dress with gray sneakers.
Instagram and TikTok Go to War at New York Fashion Week
There comes a turning point in who gets to set the next trends and dominate the front rows of New York Fashion Week. For decades, it was the esteemed editors of top fashion magazines. Eventually, top department store buyers and stylists joined them.With the acceleration of the internet came the birth of the fashion blogger, with top fashion bloggers, like Bryan Boy and Chiara Ferragni, joining the esteemed ranks of the fashion industry elite on the front rows of Fashion Week. The era of the blogger evolved into the era of the Instagram influencer as Instagram took over as a...
