Benito Razo
1d ago

im so tired of these rich miserable pieces of nothing ..Super annoying and who cares for these ..I sure don't care ..I have no sympathy for morons

Daily Mail

Kanye West says he is 'releasing all grudges' after the death of Queen Elizabeth II... following his long-running feud with ex Kim Kardashian

The death of Queen Elizabeth II appears to have inspired Kanye West to turn over a new leaf and put a hold on his many grudges. The 45-year-old rapper took to his Instagram account in the early morning hours of Friday to announce that he was 'releasing all grudges' in a text post, while adding photos of the Queen to suggest her death had inspired him.
RadarOnline

Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Drags Singer Into Kanye West's Custody Mess With Kim Kardashian

Usher's former wife Tameka Foster wasted no time jumping on Kanye West's train after the rapper leaked text messages arguing with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian over how to co-parent their children, Radar has learned.Foster — who went through a nasty custody battle with the You Got It Bad singer — put her ex on blast in the comment section of Ye's post about which school his kids with Kardashian should attend. The rapper made headlines when dropped a series of Instagram posts on Thursday night, insisting he hadn't come unhinged; he just wanted a say in their four children's lives....
epicstream.com

Pete Davidson Dumped 'Demanding' Kim Kardashian? Kanye West Reportedly 'Convinced' Kylie Jenner's Sister Would Take Him Back

The frustration of Pete Davidson over Kim Kardashian's demands is the real reason why they split, a new report claimed. Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Romance End?. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were once seen as each other’s end game. However, with all the drama their romance had caused, the former lovebirds had not even reached the one-year mark. Unknown sources told Heat Magazine that it was ultimately the comedian who called time on their relationship.
Bossip

Khloé Kardashian Speaks About Son With Tristan Thompson For The First Time

Khloé Kardashian is finally giving us a glimpse into her life as a mother of two after welcoming a son via surrogate earlier this month. In a new interview with ELLE, which was published on Tuesday, the Good American founder gave fans their first glimpse at her life since welcoming a baby boy a few weeks back. New broke in July that Khloé and her ex Tristan Thompson were expecting their second child together, this time via surrogate, though this interview marks the first time Kardashian has publicly acknowledged her bundle of joy.
shefinds

Fans Are So Worried About Kim Kardashian Looking 'Smaller' Than Kendall Jenner In New Photos: 'No Ounce Of Fat Left'

After new videos of the latest Kylie Cosmetics event emerged online last week, fans continue to express their concerns regarding Kim Kardashian‘s “drastic” weight loss, as one recently wrote on Twitter. In one highly viewed clip, the SKIMS founder can be seen walking beside her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and her mother, Kris Jenner, and fans think she looks “way smaller” and “too thin” in comparison.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Getting Kim Kardashian Breakup Advice From This A-List Star

Pete Davidson isn’t weathering through his Kim Kardashian breakup alone — he is finding support from a co-star, who understands what it is like to have a high-profile romance go kaput. Orlando Bloom, who is filming Wizards in Australia with the comedian, is reportedly the A-list celeb comforting him in his time of need. Even though Davidson’s work “helped distract him” from what is going on, Bloom was the one who checked in on the 28-year-old actor, according to a Hollywood Life source. “Orlando and Pete have become very close these past several weeks so Pete felt comfortable opening up to him,”...
The Independent

Chelsea Clinton says she removed Kanye West’s music from running playlist due to how he treated Kim Kardashian

Chelsea Clinton has revealed that she removed Kanye West’s music from her workout playlist due to his treatment of ex-wife Kim Kardashian.The 42-year-old, who completed her first marathon last year, discussed her running music playlist during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, in honour of the upcoming release of her and mother Hillary Clinton’s Apple TV + series, Gutsy. When asked about the one person she doesn’t have on her playlist, Clinton named the 45-year-old rapper (formally known as Ye) and explained that the way in which he has “treated” Kardahsian and spoken about women in general is “unconscionable”.“I’ve...
