travelexperta.com
Fort Lauderdale Canals Yacht Tour and Dinner Cruise
Fort Lauderdale Canals Yacht Tour and Dinner Cruise. For my parents’ 50th anniversary, they wanted to do something special. They were staying in Florida, and they wanted to invite all of their friends for the 50th anniversary. They even had friends coming from all over the world, from different parts, to come for this party. So instead of doing a regular party either having people at the house or renting a space, I said to my parents, let’s rent a yacht for a dinner party, and the idea sounds great but at first, it sounds, oh my God, that is so expensive. That’s how we ended up doing a Fort Lauderdale canals yacht tour and dinner cruise.
townandtourist.com
17 BEST High-End Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FL (Elegant Gourmet Fare Near The Beach!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The most popular restaurants in the Sunshine State not only have beautiful interiors but also frequently offer breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape from an outdoor terrace or from windows that reach all the way to the ceiling. They serve local delicacies like local fish and coastal cuisine among other regional specialties.
Brazilian Steakhouse Fogo de Chão’s 5th South Florida Location is Open in Fort Lauderdale
The chain has launched its newest South Florida location in The Main Las Olas
Coming soon: Bacon Bitch to sizzle in West Palm Beach — plus, where is The Blind Monk moving to?
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Filomena’s Bean Coffee, Fort Lauderdale This two-year-old café in Davie’s Shenandoah Square is expanding into the former Dive Bar on State Road A1A on Galt Ocean Mile later this fall. Along with Americanos, espressos and other caffeinated drinks ...
worldairlinenews.com
Frontier Airlines announces nonstop service from St. Louis to Tampa, Cleveland to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
Frontier Airlines will launch new nonstop seasonal service from St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) to Tampa International Airport (TPA) in November 2022. With the new service, Frontier will serve a total of seven nonstop destinations from STL including the warm weather markets of Cancun, Orlando, and Punta Cana. Service...
luxury-houses.net
This $16.25 Million Spanish Mansion with Reimagined Interiors in Boca Raton has A Resort Style Pool
The Mansion in Boca Raton, a remastered Spanish Colonial-inspired intracoastal estate offers a rooftop sky deck with panoramic views for large gatherings is now available for sale. This home located at 155 SE Spanish Trl, Boca Raton, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Joseph Liguori (Phone : 561-702-3477 | 866-281-6420) at Premier Estate Properties Inc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Boca Raton.
Fast Casual
Big Chicken signs 45-unit deal for Florida
Big Chicken, founded by basketball Hall of Famer and entrepreneur Shaquille O'Neal, has inked a 45-unit deal with DMD Ventures encompassing Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining a deal to place 40 units in the northern half of the state, the Central and South Florida territories included in this agreement close Flordia development and push its development pipeline to over 200.
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – September 9th, 2022
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices are another penny lower today. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is now $3.48 per gallon. In Southeast Florida prices range from an average low of $3.54 per gallon in Broward to an average high of $3.69 per gallon in the Palm Beaches.
Miami New Times
The Five Best Miami Spice Restaurants for Lunch
Miami Spice runs through the end of September, offering prix-fixe meals at more than 200 participating restaurants. And while most people take advantage of Miami Spice for dinner, the best value is during lunch. A three-course lunch costs only $28 and most of the time includes many of the same...
luxury-houses.net
Asking $4.15 Million, This Entertainer’s Dream Home in Delray Beach is A Truly Amazing Retreat
The Home in Delray Beach, a dream retreat on designer appointed over-sized wide lakefront lot overlooking the rippling water and glowing fountain is now available for sale. This home located at 16598 Fleur De Lis Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Brad Schwartzman (Phone: 561-929-3375) at Vue Real Estate, Inc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Delray Beach.
Aventura Mall Adding Three Restaurants to Treats Food Hall
The incoming brands are Sproutz, Yalla Motek, and Tacology Express
sflcn.com
20th Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Launches with 20-Hour Sale
MIRAMAR – The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary on Sunday, November 13th, at Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida. To kick off a host of activities to celebrate this milestone, patrons will have the opportunity to get tickets to the festival for only Twenty Dollars for 20 hours on Friday, October 9th, beginning at 9:00 am.
Wall St titans flocking to Palm Beach have left private school sector unable to meet demand - with applications soaring 100% - and the shortfall has delayed sales of luxury homes as parents struggle to get their children a spot
Wall Street titans fleeing to Florida are putting their migration plans and real estate deals on hold due to a lack of private school openings in Palm Beach. Since the start of the pandemic, thousands of New Yorkers have traded bleak winters for the Sunshine State, but some of the wealthiest among them are running into a significant supply issue - a lack of private schools that rival the elite education their children have been receiving in the Big Apple.
4 Florida Cities Among The Top Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best places to retire in the nation.
Chinese food takeout: Nostalgia drives wave of new restaurants, delivery shops to Palm Beach County
There’s a streak of nostalgia in a new wave of Chinese takeout spots and full-service restaurants across Palm Beach County. But it’s not the nostalgia of Chinese immigrants yearning for their homeland. Partly, it’s a New York state of nostalgia. This is a wave of Chinese food restaurants and delivery operations opened by...
South Florida Times
Is Amazon open for business in S. Fla.?
Riviera Beach Fla. – Blue tape covers the “Amazon” sign on a door of a shiny new building, at the corner of 13th Street and President Barack Obama Highway (formerly Old Dixie Highway) in Riviera Beach, for decades previously occupied by a drive-in movie theater and later a flea market.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Allegro Plans 188-Unit Community in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Allegro Senior Living has unveiled plans for Allegro Fort Lauderdale, its 12th community in the state. The eight-story, 280,000-square-foot property will feature 188 units with views of the adjacent waterway and Atlantic Ocean. The community will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care services, though the number of units of each was not disclosed.
2 $1M winning Florida Lottery tickets sold 4 miles apart
Two lucky Florida Lottery players each claimed their own $1 million prize from the 500x the Cash scratch-off game.
Roaches under pizza prep tables, fryer station, kitchen sink force 3 South Florida restaurants to close
Roach infestations plagued two Boca Raton restaurants and one in Wellington, leading the state to temporarily close them last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and ...
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Invests $2M in Miami Facility to Create Second Home for Independent Creators
There’s a hot location involved in a new extension to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ portfolio of investments. Philadelphia-based Resources For Every Creator (REC) received a donation of $2 million from Sean Combs Capital to launch a facility in Miami. Will Toms and Dave Silver, Forbes 30 under 30 recipients, founded REC in 2015 to provide resources and opportunities for the next generation of creators to pursue their entrepreneurial goals.
