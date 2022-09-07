Read full article on original website
Nickelback unleash thumping new single San Quentin from upcoming 10th album
Canadian rock giants Nickelback have been teasing their return for a while now… and, finally, here it is!. Chad Kroeger and co. have just announced that their 10th album Get Rollin’ – the follow-up to 2017’s Feed The Machine – will arrive on November 18 via BMG. “We’ve spent the last few years making a record at a pace that gave us the freedom to create and we can’t wait for everyone to hear the new music,” say the band. “We’ve missed the fans and look forward to bringing the new songs to life onstage, so let’s Get Rollin’!”
Paramore are up to something, and fans are freaking out
Is it finally time?! After revealing that they were properly back in the studio at the start of the year, the three members of Paramore have just changed their profile pictures on Instagram to their faces crushed against glass – and, as we all know, when a band starts coordinating their socials, they’re up to something.
Cassyette unveils powerful single September Rain from debut mixtape
Following last month’s excellent video for Sad Girl Summer, Cassyette is back with another timely new single: September Rain. The musician’s powerful new effort is taken from her just-announced debut mixtape, Sad Girl, which is due out on November 10 via her independent label Devil Land. As well...
Quavo & Takeoff Announce New Album Named After Raekwon Classic
Quavo and Takeoff are taking inspiration from Raekwon’s 1995 debut album Only Built 4 Cuban Linx (OB4CL) to title their own upcoming joint effort, Only Built 4 Infinity Links. Quavo took to his Instagram on Wednesday (September 7) to officially announce the joint project. The post shows the album...
Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’
After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
Wolf Van Halen Snaps Selfies With Dave Grohl, Justin Hawkins and Josh Freese After Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show
Bassist and son of Eddie Van Halen, Wolfgang Van Halen, took an iconic photo alongside fellow music stars. The photo was taken after the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show at Wembley Stadium. Van Halen was at the tribute show in London in honor of the Foo Fighters’ late drummer, Taylor Hawkins,...
Ozzy Osbourne says Eric Clapton tried and failed to get him to change lyrics about ‘losing faith’ in Jesus
Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about the way Eric Clapton took issue with a particular lyric about Jesus on their forthcoming collab song, One Of Those Days. In the latest issue of Classic Rock magazine, the metal icon discussed his upcoming solo album, Patient Number 9, during which he spoke about how the line “One of those days / That I don’t believe in Jesus” was met with Clapton’s disapproval at first.
Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab
Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
The metal issue! Slipknot, Lamb of God, Machine Head and more – only in the new Guitar World
This issue also stars Meshuggah, Korn, Robin Trower, the Black Keys, home recording gear and the life and times of the MXR Dyna Comp!. This month, we bring you exclusive interviews with four of heavy metal’s crushingest bands – Slipknot, Lamb of God, Machine Head and Meshuggah. And it goes a little something like this...
The Top 25 Best Selling Rock + Metal Artists of All Time
Ever wonder who are the best selling rock and metal artists of all time?. In the digital age, it's more complicated to measure who has "sold" the most music. When music simply existed on vinyl, cassettes, or CD, the powers that be would just count up how many of those things were bought and that'd be a wrap. Nowaways, because we don't traditionally "pay" for music anymore, one has to assign a sales value to "occasions of listening" in the streaming world to be fair and accurate.
Enter Shikari announce first-ever authorised biography, Standing Like Statues
Enter Shikari have just unveiled details of their first authorised biography, entitled Standing Like Statues. Written by Kerrang! Editor Luke Morton and published by Faber Music, the book arrives 15 years on from their breath-taking debut album Take To The Skies, and will tell their full story via comprehensive interviews with each member of the band, plus their team.
Hear Placebo cover Tears For Fears’ classic Shout
Following this year’s excellent eighth album Never Let Me Go, Placebo have shared more new music in the form of a fantastic industrial cover of Tears For Fears’ classic single Shout. Discussing their reasoning for tackling this 1984 new wave hit – taken from Tears For Fears’ album...
Album review: Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
Ozzy is a man who is often down, but crucially one who is never out. Three years ago, when he released his Ordinary Man album, he was still recovering from a year and a half of physical ailments – staph infection, major neck surgery following a fall that dislodged previous neck surgery – and announced around its release that he was living with a form of Parkinson's disease. The album itself occasionally looked deep into the darkness, oft talking about The End, while the title-track was a duet with Elton John that sang about bringing the curtain down and 'just an empty stage', with a feeling not unlike Sinatra's My Way.
Lamb Of God “smack you in the face” with heavy new single Grayscale
Lamb Of God have shared a heavy new single from their upcoming album Omens. Entitled Grayscale, the latest effort from the Virginia metal titans has “just a smack you in the face, bit of a hardcore feel to it”, explains guitarist Willie Adler. “We had basically finished writing...
Watch Zakk Wylde and Andrew Watt join forces during Ozzy Osbourne's LA Rams halftime show
Osbourne and co ran through Crazy Train and the title track from his new album, Patient Number 9, for the first time ever. Today marks the release date of Ozzy Osbourne’s new record Patient Number 9, but those who attended the LA Rams NFL season opener last night (September 8) were treated to a sneak preview as the heavy metal legend performed the album’s title track for the first time ever.
Foo Fighters Catalog, Led By ‘My Hero,’ Gains After Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Following the Sept. 3 tribute concert in honor of late drummer Taylor Hawkins at London’s Wembley Stadium, streams and sales of Foo Fighters‘ music ballooned both domestically and globally. According to preliminary sales and streaming data from Luminate, Foo Fighters’ catalog garnered 2.4 million on-demand U.S. streams on...
Bloodthirsty Marvel lovers delight in gory ‘The Avengers’ moment we never noticed
It’s been a decade since the very first Avengers flick released, and in that time the film has become an all-time favorite for fans of the MCU. The film has its flaws, as does pretty much anything, but it persists as one of Marvel’s best releases. It marks the first time the MCU brought its various heroes together as a team, and scenes and dialogue from the film continue to be heavily referenced by fans — and even by other corners of the MCU. The film also sports some pretty gory moments, as pointed out by Reddit user ParameciaAntic.
Netflix’s ‘Athena’ Has One of the Best Opening Sequences in Movie History
As with his first two films Our Day Will Come and The World Is Yours, Romain Gavras’ Athena is a work whose style trumps its substance—but oh what magnificently fearsome style it is! A French drama of blistering intensity and immediacy that begins with one of the most bravura tracking shots in contemporary cinema history, and then manages to maintain that virtuosity as it barrels headlong into anarchic chaos, Gavras’ third feature (Sept. 9 in theaters; Sept. 23 on Netflix) is explosive in every sense of the word. An expression of class-warfare fury, folly and futility that, no matter its...
Lars Ulrich + Brian Johnson Rock Electrifying AC/DC Set at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
It's one big performance after another at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert going on at London's Wembley Stadium. The audience just got an electrifying dose of rock with AC/DC's Brian Johnson joining the Foo Fighters with special guest drummer Lars Ulrich sitting in behind the kit. The two song set...
Ozzy Osbourne Collab With Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi IMPOSSIBLE — Here's Why
Ozzy Osbourne just could not imagine having an album with his former Black Sabbath bandmate, Tony Iommi. Osbourne and Iommi put an end to their fans' waiting game when they played together again during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, last month. This granted the public's wish to see them in one stage again although Geezer Butler missed it.
