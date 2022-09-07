ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jürgen Klopp
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time

Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
Chelsea to hold talks with Graham Potter as new head coach — reports

Chelsea have been given permission to talk to Graham Potter, currently the head coach of Brighton & Hove Albion, about becoming our new head coach. Potter’s contract has a variable release clause built into it, which would reportedly cost us £16m to meet. That’s about as much as we gave Tuchel for his severance.
Wednesday September 7th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Three things we learned from Tottenham 2-0 Marseille

Tottenham got their Champions League campaign off to the best of starts today with a 2-0 win over Marseille at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It wasn’t the prettiest of performances (I feel like I’ve said that a lot already this season) but it was a somewhat illuminating one in terms of how Antonio Conte wants his team to play. The Champions League is the biggest of stages, and you can learn a lot about how a team like Spurs approaches matches like these, especially when at home when the crowd expects them to dominate.
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille: Richarlison brace powers Spurs to Champions League home win

Tottenham Hotspur got their 2022-23 Champions League campaign off to a fantastic start with a 2-0 win over Olympique Marseille at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Although Spurs were (very) slow to get going, the game was turned on its head after Chancel Mbemba was sent off after a chance-saving tackle on Son Heung-Min. Brazilian forward Richarlison scored a second half brace, both headers from lovely balls into the box, and Tottenham took home the full three points. The final score was 2-0.
Jamie Carragher: "Can This Team Get It Back?"

Liverpool’s poor form in the early weeks of the 2022-23 season continued with an embarrassing loss to Napoli in the Champions League this week. The Reds lost the game 1-4 in a display that saw them starting the game slow, and looking lackluster throughout. Former Liverpool defender and Sky...
Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
With the transfer window closed, who becomes Arsenal's next big sale?

Arsenal have been big spenders over the last two summers bringing in 11 total new first team players for a combined £262 million plus pounds. That is not a small chunk of change, especially for a club that historically (pre 100% takeover) was under a self sustaining model. Since the Kroenke’s have taken full control, the checkbook has been open far more than not, but that doesn’t mean Arsenal won’t be faced with balancing the books or simply an offer that would be silly to resist over a single player.
Former Liverpool star on Celtic's chances in Champions League

Jamie Carragher shares his thoughts on Celtic’s Champions League chances after the Hoops impressed the former Liverpool star, in the Champions League opener against European Champions Real Madrid at Celtic Park on Tuesday night. Carragher outlined his thoughts on how he sees Group F panning out and it will...
