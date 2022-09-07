Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
5 Ancient Civilizations That Collapsed Due to Extreme Drought
Ancient history tells a lot of tales about droughts being a nation's worst enemy, which is not totally just a tale. For generations, drought has brought devastating effects to humans and nature, depriving them of a sustainable life. Droughts deprive the soil of rain and lead cities to dry. Even...
'Monsoon on steroids' has flooded vast swaths of Pakistan, disturbing satellite images show
New satellite images capture the extensive flooding in Pakistan.
As flooding death toll hits 1,325, Pakistan's unprecedented rains damage ancient ruins of world heritage site Mohenjo-daro
Islamabad — Its millennia-old clay walls have borne silent witness to countless floods in the Indus River valley over the centuries, but officials say this year's catastrophic monsoon season could overwhelm Pakistan's ancient archaeological site of Mohenjo-daro. Most of the ruins, which sit in the country's inundated southern province of Sindh, date back around 4,500 years. It's a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and considered to be among the best-preserved ancient urban settlements in all of South Asia.
Scientists may have solved the mystery of how the ancient Egyptians hauled millions of 2-ton blocks of stone through the desert to build the pyramids
Scientists discovered a branch of the Nile that disappeared thousands of years ago that could have been used to transport millions of tons of stone.
Incredible Ancient Afghanistan Ruins That Will Blow Your Mind
The old history of Afghanistan, a landlocked country in Central Asia, is full of mesmerizing cultures, from early wandering tribes to the kingdoms of Achaemenid Persia, the Seleucids, the Mauryans, the Parthians, and Sasanians, as well as steppe people like the Kushans or the Hephthalites. All these cultures have left their mark on the region, leading to a unique blend of cultures and religions.
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists In Poland Just Unearthed The Remains Of A 17th-Century ‘Vampire’
The skeleton was discovered in Pień, Poland with a sickle across her throat and a padlock on her toe. Archaeologists working at a site near Pień, Poland recently unearthed a fascinating relic of 18th-century Eastern Europe’s vampire craze. In a small graveyard, they found a woman’s body that had been buried with a sickle placed across her neck and a padlock on the toe of her left foot.
Ancient Rome had a ‘gate to hell’ where most living beings suffocated to death while the priests remained unharmed
In 2011, the University of Salento discovered the exact location of the ancient ‘gateway to hell’ that was once the deadliest place one could. Dating back to more than 2000 years, this place suffocated many humans and animals. However, the human priests were left unharmed in this ancient town of Phrygia in present-day Turkey.
americanmilitarynews.com
Roman ruins reappear from river in drought-stricken Europe almost 2,000 years later
Dropping water levels revealed a massive complex of Roman ruins in Spain as Europe continues to struggle under a record-breaking drought. Ancient Romans began construction on a military camp in what is now northwestern Spain, along the Lima River in Galicia, in about 75 AD, Spanish researchers wrote in a 2018 study. They abandoned the camp about a century later.
A century after his great-grandfather discovered Tutankhamun's tomb, Lord Carnarvon takes a cruise down the Nile - and is dazzled by its sublime treasures
Egypt was a huge part of my great grandfather's life. The 5th Earl of Carnarvon used to come here from the end of December to the beginning of April from 1906 until 1922 - and now I am visiting Egypt once more, although in the heat of summer. So, thank...
Archaeologists Find 3,000-Year-Old Artifacts at Popular Tourist Site
Discoveries include ceramic remains and human figurines, along with a miniature vessel known as "the crown jewel."
Should the British Be Forced to Return the Ancient 2,200-year-old Rosetta Stone? Egyptian Archaeologist Reveals Request
Recently, Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass has publicly requested that the Rosetta Stone, housed at the British Museum, be returned to Egypt. He announced that "a group of Egyptian intellectuals" plan to forward a signed petition to the European museums at the start of October. [i]
Who were the Huns, the nomadic horse warriors who invaded ancient Europe?
The Huns were nomadic horse warriors, originally from Asia, who invaded Europe in the late fourth century A.D. and carved out an empire that stretched from Asia to Europe.
Remains of a skeleton in shackles belonged to a Roman slave in ancient Britain
Roman slave shacklesCredit: portableantiquities; CC-BY-2.0 According to the British Museum, slavery in ancient Rome has been well-documented throughout the ages. Historians estimated that 10% - 20% of the population in the Roman Empire were enslaved.
Israel acquires rare ancient papyrus with Hebrew inscription from Montana resident
Israel has acquired a previously unknown ancient papyrus bearing a Hebrew inscription dated to around 2,700 years ago that had long been in possession of a Montana resident, the country’s antiquities authority said Wednesday. The scrap of papyrus — scarcely larger than a postage stamp with four lines of...
ohmymag.co.uk
Remarkable discovery of a 235 million-year-old dinosaur unearthed in Africa
A Mbiresaurus raathi fossil has just been discovered in Africa, and it may be the oldest dinosaur ever found on that continent. It is so old that, when it was alive, Africa looked nothing like the continent we know today. A 235 million-year-old dinosaur. The skeleton of this ancient dinosaur...
France, Britain and Germany say Iran's stance on IAEA probe jeopardises nuclear talks
PARIS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - France, Britain and Germany on Saturday vented their frustration at Iran's demand in talks to revive its 2015 nuclear deal that the U.N. nuclear watchdog close a probe into uranium particles found at three sites, adding that it was jeopardising the talks.
I've lived in Luxembourg for almost a year. Here are 8 things the European city does better than the US.
After moving from Seattle to Europe, I like how my new home handles affordable health care, discounted college tuition, and work-life balance.
Phys.org
Archaeologists discover monumental evidence of prehistoric hunting across Arabian desert
Archaeologists at the University of Oxford's School of Archaeology have used satellite imagery to identify and map more than 350 monumental hunting structures known as "kites" across northern Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq—most of which had never been previously documented. Led by Dr. Michael Fradley, a team of researchers...
cntraveler.com
Egypt’s Must-See Architectural Marvels, Beyond the Pyramids
The pyramids of Egypt, ancient tombs painted with intricate motifs, and temples whose walls and columns are covered in hieroglyphics—it’s no wonder Egypt has fascinated writers, artists, filmmakers, and architects for centuries. There are plenty of places in the world where you can marvel at feats of modern engineering, but in order to grasp the fundamental principles of architecture, you need to visit Egypt. Seeing the ancient temples built adhering to the precise rules of symmetry and decorated by hieroglyphics carved as reliefs into the stone, puts all other architectural feats into perspective.
IFLScience
Rare Ancient Papyrus Returned To Israel After Hiding In Plain Sight In US For Six Decades
A rare piece of papyrus – perhaps part of an ancient letter – has been returned to Israel after six decades in much colder climes. Lost for close to three millennia in total, the scrap somehow found its way to Montana – before a chance glimpse of a photograph led to its discovery and retrieval. There are only three known papyri from this period in the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) Dead Sea Scrolls collection.
