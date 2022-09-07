The pyramids of Egypt, ancient tombs painted with intricate motifs, and temples whose walls and columns are covered in hieroglyphics—it’s no wonder Egypt has fascinated writers, artists, filmmakers, and architects for centuries. There are plenty of places in the world where you can marvel at feats of modern engineering, but in order to grasp the fundamental principles of architecture, you need to visit Egypt. Seeing the ancient temples built adhering to the precise rules of symmetry and decorated by hieroglyphics carved as reliefs into the stone, puts all other architectural feats into perspective.

