Colombia’s new president becoming dangerously chummy with Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua | Opinion
Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro, a former leftist guerrilla who campaigned as a moderate, has not yet completed his first month in office. But his first steps on the foreign-policy and human-rights fronts already have been disappointing.
Brazil should be ready for political violence after Kirchner attack, says Lula
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Former Brazilian PresidentLuiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the frontrunner to win an upcoming election, said on Friday that politicians should be prepared to face a climate of violence, a day after a failed assassination attempt targeted Argentina's vice president.
Mexico denounces attack on Argentina VP, hails her "miraculous" escape
MEXICO CITY, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday condemned an attempted shooting on Thursday of Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, saying she had had a "miraculous" escape.
Mexico President Lopez Obrador urges calm amid cartel violence, US government staff told to shelter in place
Mexico President André Manuel López Obrador is urging calm after his country was rocked by several days of cartel-fueled violence. "I want to tell the people of Mexico to be calm, that there is governance, there is stability," López Obrador said during an address from the National Palace in Mexico City.
Mexican troops sent to border city after deadly cartel clash
MEXICO CITY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Mexican soldiers were sent to the border city of Juarez Friday after a prison face-off between members of two rival cartels caused a riot and shootouts that killed 11 people, most of them civilians, authorities said.
Cuban doctor killed in Mexican hospital
A Cuban doctor has been shot to death at a hospital in a rough neighborhood on the outskirts of Mexico City, prosecutors in the State of Mexico confirmed late Monday. The doctor, whose name was not provided, was killed Friday along with a nurse and another woman at a hospital in the suburb of Ecatepec.
Tens of thousands protest against Czech government
Tens of thousands of protesters from the far right and far left joined forces to rally against the country’s pro-Western Czech government in the capital on Saturday.Police estimated that the crowd at Prague's central Wenceslas Square numbered around 70,000. Some of the groups represented at the demonstration included the major anti-migrant populist Freedom and Direct Democracy party and the Communist Party.The protesters demanded the resignation of the current coalition government led by conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala, criticizing it for a number of issues, including its Western-oriented policies.They condemned the government for its support of the sanctions against Russia...
Chile’s Millennial President Is a New Kind of Leftist Leader
Gabriel Boric is championing a new constitution that promises sweeping social change. The world is watching.
South Korea objects to World Bank's order to pay Lone Star
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it plans to challenge a World Bank tribunal’s order to pay $216.5 million plus interest to Texas-based Lone Star Funds following a decade-long dispute over the private equity firm’s sale of the Korea Exchange Bank. South Korean Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon said Wednesday that his government finds the ruling unacceptable because there is no fault in the way financial authorities handled the 2012 sale. He said the ministry is considering seeking an annulment of the order and other steps so that “not a penny of our nation’s blood-like taxpayer money is spilt.”...
Brazil's Lula says easing gun access is not on his agenda, education is
BRASILIA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday said that if elected he will not issue new decrees aimed at further easing the use of guns in the country and instead called for measures to strengthen education.
Seven Colombia police killed in deadliest attack since leftist took office
BOGOTA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Seven police officers were killed in an explosives attack in western Colombia on Friday, the government said, the deadliest attack on security forces since President Gustavo Petro took office promising to end the country's nearly 60-year conflict.
'Wrath of God': Israel's response to 1972 Munich massacre
The killing of 11 Israelis at the 1972 Munich Olympics prompted Israel to turn to a strategy which endures to this day: deploying secret operatives abroad to assassinate its enemies. Israel instead turned its sights on other targets, such as those it blamed for attacks on Israelis during the first Palestinian Intifada, or uprising, as well targets from its arch-enemy Iran.
Bolsonaro turns Brazil's bicentennial into campaign rally
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro transformed the nation’s bicentennial Wednesday into a multi-city campaign event, but didn’t use his appearances to undermine the upcoming election as his opponents had feared. Bolsonaro, who trails former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in polls before the Oct. 2 vote, drew tens of thousands of supporters to rallies in Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro. The armed forces put on military displays in the cities, with the president attending. The far-right Bolsonaro has stacked his administration with military officers and repeatedly sought their support, most recently to cast doubt on the reliability of the nation’s electronic voting system, which raised fears his speeches on Independence Day would be filled with fresh attacks. The far-right nationalist held back from doing so, and instead focused on attacks on da Silva and his leftist Workers’ Party. Bolsonaro compared da Silva to autocratic leftist leaders in Venezuela and Nicaragua and called Brazil’s former president “a gangster.”
Mexico's lower house backs giving Army control of National Guard
MEXICO CITY, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Mexico's lower house of Congress early on Saturday passed a bill to give the Army control over the civilian-led National Guard in a controversial move that critics say will unconstitutionally tighten the military's grip over law and order.
As Brazil's military rolls out the tanks for Independence Day, Bolsonaro tells fans to 'make a stand'
Every year, September 7 in Brazil is a day of colorful parades, military demonstrations and national pride, as the country celebrates gaining its independence from colonial Portugal. But as Brazil heads toward presidential elections next month, President Jair Bolsonaro appears to be twisting the national holiday toward partisan ends.
Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout
KYIV, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have seized an expanding area of previously Russian-held territory in the east in a "very sharp and rapid" advance, a Russian-installed regional official said on Friday, in a breakthrough that may mark a turning point in the war.
Fernández de Kirchner: Man and girlfriend 'planned' Argentina VP attack
A judge in Argentina has charged a man and his girlfriend with attempting to kill Vice-President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner last week. Fernando Sabag Montiel, 35, and his girlfriend Brenda Uliarte, 23, deny involvement in the failed attack, when a gun was pointed at the politician. The gunman's weapon...
Bolsonaro leads controversial bicentennial celebration in Brazil
Brushing off accusations that he is abusing Brazil's national day to bolster his reelection campaign, President Jair Bolsonaro presided over massive, politically charged festivities Wednesday, telling supporters that polls showing him behind are "a lie." - 'More campaign than commemoration' - Critics accused Bolsonaro of blurring the line between his official duties and his reelection campaign.
EXPLAINER: Bolsonaro knocks Brazil's voting system
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — With Brazil’s presidential election just a month off, President Jair Bolsonaro is feeding concern about the nation’s electronic voting system. He has long insisted that the machines, used for a quarter-century, are prone to fraud, though he acknowledged last year that hasn’t been proved. Brazil’s top electoral authority says the system has been tested rigorously and some critics of Bolsonaro say he may be laying the groundwork for an attempt to cling to power if the vote doesn’t go his way – much like former U.S. President Donald Trump, whom Bolsonaro admires. Here’s a look at Brazil’s electronic vote system. ___ WHY DOES BRAZIL USE AN ELECTRONIC SYSTEM?
A superyacht linked to Vladimir Putin was a Christmas present from oligarchs, Russian opposition website claims
Funds for the Scheherazade, thought to be controlled by the Russian president, were gathered by business figures in 2014, the Dossier Center reported.
