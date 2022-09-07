Pilot says a passenger frustrated by flight delays threatened to knock people's teeth out if they used the overhead locker above him, report claims

Read full article on original website
Watch as ‘boozy’ passenger who ‘told cabin crew “I will put you in hospital'” is marched off RyanAir flight
A "PARALYTIC" woman was escorted off a Ryanair flight after allegedly telling an air steward she would "put her in hospital". Footage shows the the rowdy passenger clashing with cabin crew who tried to diffuse the situation and move her off the flight. She then appeared to slap a person...
Tui Boeing 737 plummeted nearly 1,500 feet in less than a minute above airport while pilots who had barely flown in Covid lockdown did not notice, report says
A Tui Boeing 737 plummeted nearly 1,500ft in less than a minute above Aberdeen International Airport without pilots noticing, an investigation has found. Investigators said that both the co-pilot, who was on his fourth flight in nearly 11 months, and commander on ten flights in a month, had experienced 'significant periods' away from flying during the pandemic.
Passenger says British Airways crew member cried amid string of setbacks that caused flight to land 29 hours late
British Airways blamed technical issues for the lengthy delay of the flight from Naples to London on Wednesday.
Storms cause chaos at Heathrow as passengers are left queuing for hours before leaving airport without bags after 'brutal weather meant they couldn't be offloaded from planes'
Passengers faced hours of queues to retrieve their luggage at Heathrow last night, with many having to be sent home without bags altogether, after a storm caused chaos at the airport. Travellers had to patiently wait in line at Terminal 5 to discover whether or not they could collect their...
U.K.・
An airline passenger says she was served a bottle of water on a flight instead of the vegan meal she had ordered
Miriam Porter told Insider she initially received a bottle of water for one of her meals but a flight attendant later found her some snacks.
A wheelchair user says she was left 'humiliated' on a flight after the captain announced that departure was delayed because of her chair
Geraldine Freeman, from the UK, called the experience "embarrassing, uncomfortable, stressful and humiliating."
A runaway bride fled a London airport with her fiancé's luggage and $6,000 moments before their flight to Rome, report says
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed officers responded to a report that a man's belongings were stolen at Heathrow Airport on Thursday.
Police escorted 200 passengers from a plane after it landed because 1 'inadvertently' missed security before boarding
Qantas said a passenger boarded a flight from Sydney to Melbourne after being allowed to pass from an unscreened to a screened area of the airport.
See inside the flying taxis American Airlines and Virgin want to use to carry 4 passengers on 30-minute flights between airports and across cities
Vertical Aerospace's VX4 flying taxi is set to launch by 2025 and aims to turn what was once the stuff of science fiction into a reality.
A pilot turned his plane around on the runway to pick up a father and his daughter who missed the flight after losing a passport
After the girl's passport was found, flight attendants spoke to the captain who returned to the gate to collect her and her father, ITV News reported.
United Airlines plane was forced to refuel after waiting on a runway for more than 6 hours, but the flight got canceled anyway because the crew timed out
United Airlines told The Independent that the plane returned to the terminal as it "no longer had enough fuel for the whole trip."
An American Airlines passenger says a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg — where she hadn't visited and American doesn't fly to
An American Airlines passenger said a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg even though the airline doesn't fly there and she hadn't visited Germany. Michelle and Christopher May were scheduled to fly from Edinburgh, Scotland, to London, England, on July 2, with connecting flights to New York and then Charlotte, North Carolina. British Airways operated the first two flights, and American operated the third.
Mother hands out sorry note and gift bags to plane passengers in case toddler cries during the flight
A Chinese mother and her 20-month-old toddler handed out 100 gift bags and sorry notes to flight passengers to apologise for any noise disturbance during the journey.The mother, who reportedly hails from Jilin province, northeast China, was worried about her son crying out loud and causing disturbance to other passengers on her flight from Taiyuan on Saturday (3 September).So, she prepared the gift bags to give to passengers as an apology in advance before the plane took off.In a video that has gone viral on Weibo, the mother and toddler can be seen walking through the aisle of the...
Meals, hotels, upgrades: Here's what each airline should give you if your flight is delayed this weekend
The DOT launched a new "airline customer service dashboard" to help passengers navigate the complex delay policies of various US airlines.
A passenger has accused Alaska Airlines of leaving him 'stranded' in a remote Arctic town
A passenger has accused Alaska Airlines of leaving him stranded at a remote Arctic airport. He told One Mile At A Time that runway work and bad weather halted flights from the isolated airport. The traveler said if he had been informed of the runway issues he would not have...
Travellers ‘abandoned’ in Bermuda for 21 hours after Miami to London flight diverted over ‘smoke in cockpit’
Travellers facing a 20-hour wait on an airport floor in Bermuda say they have been “abandoned in the middle of the Atlantic” after their flight from Miami to London had to divert when pilots reportedly smelled smoke in the cockpit due to a suspected mechanical issue.American Airlines has apologised after flight AA38 had to change course about three hours after taking off from Miami International Airport on Monday due to “a possible mechanical issue”, landing instead on the British island territory in the North Atlantic.The Boeing 777-300’s 303 passengers then waited nearly 21 hours in L.F. Wade International Airport...
Families who want to sit together on flights might be getting a break
Almost every time you make an airline reservation, once you settle on a fare you agree to pay, comes the real challenge: choosing a seat.Twenty years ago, the choices were relatively simple and uncomplicated. If you were flying economy, you could choose window or aisle, or if you booked early enough, an exit row seat. If families wanted to fly together, they could choose a whole row in the center of a wide-body aircraft.But then, as airlines added more seats to their airplanes, they also looked to maximize additional revenue, and most airlines then assigned additional prices to those coach...
Why in-flight medical kits may not have everything a passenger could need in an emergency
Standards for airplane medical kits were last updated in 2006 and experts say they don't address some of the more common issues of today.
Germany doesn't want you to pay for a flight until the day you fly. It could cure the nightmare of trying to get refunds on cancelled travel.
Americans are struggling to receive refunds following flight delays and cancellations. A German state is proposing a "pay as you fly" solution.
