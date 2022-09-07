Pilot says a passenger frustrated by flight delays threatened to knock people's teeth out if they used the overhead locker above him, report claims

A Chinese mother and her 20-month-old toddler handed out 100 gift bags and sorry notes to flight passengers to apologise for any noise disturbance during the journey.The mother, who reportedly hails from Jilin province, northeast China, was worried about her son crying out loud and causing disturbance to other passengers on her flight from Taiyuan on Saturday (3 September).So, she prepared the gift bags to give to passengers as an apology in advance before the plane took off.In a video that has gone viral on Weibo, the mother and toddler can be seen walking through the aisle of the...

CHINA ・ 4 DAYS AGO