Travel

TheStreet

A New Budget Airline Is Promising Us $99 Flights to Europe

While companies making supersonic jets are promising four-hour flights between London and New York, the numbers show that most people are more concerned with ticket price than speed. Jet fuel is, according to the IATA, up by almost 150% from last year while the latest numbers from Adobe Analytics (ADBE)...
InsideHook

Why This Carrier Keeps Winning Best US Airline

For the fourth year in a row Delta has been crowned the best U.S. airline by the travel site The Points Guy (TPG). The annual report is based on reliability, overall experience, cabin comfort, cost, loyalty offerings and several other factors. Delta scored 70.43 out of 100, or over 10 points above second-place Southwest. The airline’s top performing areas included involuntary bumps (just 2 out of 127 million passengers), lounge quality and customer satisfaction, while it scored lower in affordability. Most impressively, Delta saw the fewest customer complaints this year with just 1.25 complaints for every 100,000 passengers.
msn.com

Google’s Crackdown On Employee Trips Is Another Blow To Business Travel Recovery

Google has told its senior managers to limit employee travel only to "business critical" trips, according to a leaked internal email seen by The Information. No more team off-sites or social functions, and no more in-person meetings when a virtual option is available. Moving forward, Google's executives were told, there will be a "high bar" for what is now deemed critical.
TheStreet

There's a Big Shift Coming for Airline Passengers

Air travelers aren’t cruising toward a soft landing yet, but there's a big change happening in the industry ahead of the important Labor Day travel weekend. It will be a welcome change for many people who have been trying to get back to going places after two years of covid related lockdowns and restrictions.
The Independent

Alaska Airlines passenger says airline is ‘stranding’ customers at remote airport in the Arctic

Alaska Airlines has been accused of stranding more than 100 passengers at the US’s northernmost airport, 350 miles north of the Arctic Circle.A customer, who identified himself as Jim, contacted aviation site One Mile at a Time, where blogger Ben Schlappig published his email in full.Jim writes: “I and three companions are in Barrow Alaska, stranded with I’m guessing close to 100 other people.“On 25 August, we took a flight on Alaska Air from Anchorage to Barrow Alaska with the intention of returning to Anchorage today [26 August]. Upon arrival in Barrow we discovered the flight we took yesterday was...
travelnoire.com

Two Pilots Suspended After Fighting In Cockpit Mid-Flight

It looks like passengers aren’t the only ones acting unruly on airplanes but crew members. Two pilots have been suspended after fighting in the cockpit mid-flight. The incident happened on an Air France flight from Geneva to Paris. One pilot reportedly slapped the other for refusing to follow orders.
The Independent

Qantas passengers horrified as ‘foul’ dust cloud rises up from plane seats

A Qantas passenger shocked fellow customers this week by posting a video of thick dust rising from what he said was a seat on one of the airline’s planes.The man posted the clip of himself hitting what looks like a normal, black plane seat beside him, causing a dense puff of white dust to spring up into the seatback in front. The unnamed passenger posted it to a private Facebook group before it was obtained by the Daily Mail, saying in the caption that he had filmed it on 10 August on a domestic flight from Sydney to Perth.Several...
BoardingArea

A Tale Of Two 1K Agents At United Airlines

Who you deal with on the phone when you call an airline matters greatly, even when you have elite status. A recent pair of interactions with United Airlines demonstrates this vividly. Two United Airlines 1K Phone Agents: Two Very Different Outcomes. 1K is United’s top-tier published status, given to passengers...
CBS Sacramento

What travelers can expect for Labor Day weekend and this fall

Labor Day — the traditional end of the summer — caps off an exceptionally chaotic travel season this year, as staffing shortages, fuel prices and the pandemic worked in concert to make getting from A to B a difficult prospect. But the passage of Labor Day is also expected to mark the start of more stability for the sector.And there is some immediate good news for passengers: The Department of Transportation announced Thursday that 9 out of the 10 major airlines guarantee meals and eight guarantee hotel accommodations when an airline's issue causes the delay or cancellation. The department is...
