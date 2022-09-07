Read full article on original website
American Airlines makes a $4B deposit to purchase 20 supersonic jets that were previously banned in the United States
American Airlines has agreed in principle to purchase 20 supersonic jets, the company announced. Last week, the airline carrier paid a non-refundable deposit to Boom Supersonic for 20 of their Overture aircraft.
A New Budget Airline Is Promising Us $99 Flights to Europe
While companies making supersonic jets are promising four-hour flights between London and New York, the numbers show that most people are more concerned with ticket price than speed. Jet fuel is, according to the IATA, up by almost 150% from last year while the latest numbers from Adobe Analytics (ADBE)...
Why This Carrier Keeps Winning Best US Airline
For the fourth year in a row Delta has been crowned the best U.S. airline by the travel site The Points Guy (TPG). The annual report is based on reliability, overall experience, cabin comfort, cost, loyalty offerings and several other factors. Delta scored 70.43 out of 100, or over 10 points above second-place Southwest. The airline’s top performing areas included involuntary bumps (just 2 out of 127 million passengers), lounge quality and customer satisfaction, while it scored lower in affordability. Most impressively, Delta saw the fewest customer complaints this year with just 1.25 complaints for every 100,000 passengers.
New Airline Could Create Low-Fare Vacation Competition for U.S. Carriers
Arajet is offering some flights for a round-trip price of $149, compared to major U.S. airlines that are offering similar trips for more than $1,000.
Google’s Crackdown On Employee Trips Is Another Blow To Business Travel Recovery
Google has told its senior managers to limit employee travel only to "business critical" trips, according to a leaked internal email seen by The Information. No more team off-sites or social functions, and no more in-person meetings when a virtual option is available. Moving forward, Google's executives were told, there will be a "high bar" for what is now deemed critical.
I flew on Delta's Boeing 767 from Sweden to New York in economy and it was the best transatlantic flight I've taken in a long time
Despite being assigned the middle seat of the middle row, the upgraded cabin was comfortable and had everything I needed for the eight-hour journey.
There's a Big Shift Coming for Airline Passengers
Air travelers aren’t cruising toward a soft landing yet, but there's a big change happening in the industry ahead of the important Labor Day travel weekend. It will be a welcome change for many people who have been trying to get back to going places after two years of covid related lockdowns and restrictions.
See inside the flying taxis American Airlines and Virgin want to use to carry 4 passengers on 30-minute flights between airports and across cities
Vertical Aerospace's VX4 flying taxi is set to launch by 2025 and aims to turn what was once the stuff of science fiction into a reality.
Alaska Airlines passenger says airline is ‘stranding’ customers at remote airport in the Arctic
Alaska Airlines has been accused of stranding more than 100 passengers at the US’s northernmost airport, 350 miles north of the Arctic Circle.A customer, who identified himself as Jim, contacted aviation site One Mile at a Time, where blogger Ben Schlappig published his email in full.Jim writes: “I and three companions are in Barrow Alaska, stranded with I’m guessing close to 100 other people.“On 25 August, we took a flight on Alaska Air from Anchorage to Barrow Alaska with the intention of returning to Anchorage today [26 August]. Upon arrival in Barrow we discovered the flight we took yesterday was...
American Airlines lost a 11-year-old unaccompanied passenger's passport and Green Card
Flavia Hagan said American did not return her son's passport and Green Card after his journey. She realized a week after his unaccompanied flights that the documents were not in his bag. American first told her it had the passport and Green Card but later said they could not be...
Two Pilots Suspended After Fighting In Cockpit Mid-Flight
It looks like passengers aren’t the only ones acting unruly on airplanes but crew members. Two pilots have been suspended after fighting in the cockpit mid-flight. The incident happened on an Air France flight from Geneva to Paris. One pilot reportedly slapped the other for refusing to follow orders.
Airline offers passengers the chance to guarantee an empty seat next to them on flights – and it’s only £17
AN AIRLINE is offering passengers the option to guarantee an empty seat next to them on flights, for an extra £17. Given the chance, a lot of people would likely be willing to pay a little extra to not sit next to a stranger and instead make the most of having more space.
I’m a travel expert – I follow these three tips to save money on flights
A FLIGHT expert has revealed their three tips for saving money on flight bookings, by making the most of the time of year. Summer has almost finished, but winter holiday deals are now available, while airline prices are starting to drop, and are predicted to fall further in autumn, according to Hopper.
Uber's Infamous Co-founder Wins Microsoft As First US Investor For His Dark Kitchen Startup
Microsoft Corp MSFT has become the first U.S.-based investor in Uber Technologies, Inc UBER, known to have backed CloudKitchens, the "dark kitchen" startup run by the ride-hailing company's controversial co-founder Travis Kalanick, the Financial Times reports. The investment was part of CloudKitchens' $850 million funding round that closed in November...
Cathay Pacific to gradually increase capacity after crew quarantine rules lifted
Sept 10 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK) said it would gradually increase flying capacity in the coming months after the Hong Kong government on Friday lifted rules requiring passenger crew to quarantine in a hotel for three days on return to the city.
Qantas passengers horrified as ‘foul’ dust cloud rises up from plane seats
A Qantas passenger shocked fellow customers this week by posting a video of thick dust rising from what he said was a seat on one of the airline’s planes.The man posted the clip of himself hitting what looks like a normal, black plane seat beside him, causing a dense puff of white dust to spring up into the seatback in front. The unnamed passenger posted it to a private Facebook group before it was obtained by the Daily Mail, saying in the caption that he had filmed it on 10 August on a domestic flight from Sydney to Perth.Several...
A Tale Of Two 1K Agents At United Airlines
Who you deal with on the phone when you call an airline matters greatly, even when you have elite status. A recent pair of interactions with United Airlines demonstrates this vividly. Two United Airlines 1K Phone Agents: Two Very Different Outcomes. 1K is United’s top-tier published status, given to passengers...
Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years
These stocks have what it takes to provide shareholders solid returns if they take a long-term view on investing.
What travelers can expect for Labor Day weekend and this fall
Labor Day — the traditional end of the summer — caps off an exceptionally chaotic travel season this year, as staffing shortages, fuel prices and the pandemic worked in concert to make getting from A to B a difficult prospect. But the passage of Labor Day is also expected to mark the start of more stability for the sector.And there is some immediate good news for passengers: The Department of Transportation announced Thursday that 9 out of the 10 major airlines guarantee meals and eight guarantee hotel accommodations when an airline's issue causes the delay or cancellation. The department is...
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
