How to use the new Cyberpunk 2077 wardrobe feature to create outfits that don't say 'dressed in the dark'

By Leon Hurley
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

The Cyberpunk 2077 Wardrobe is a new transmog feature that lets you change the appearance of what you're wearing. It lets you equip the best gear in terms of stats, but then choose the look separately, via up to 6 Outfits you can store and equip at any time. Below we'll go through how it all works, and if you want to know how to get Nibbles the cat in Cyberpunk 2077 , another new update addition, we can help you there too.

How to use the new Cyberpunk 2077 wardrobe transmog feature

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

The Cyberpunk 2077 wardrobe feature is basically just a quality of life improvement added in the new Edgerunners update . There's nothing you you need to do, it's simply a new part of your outfit options back at your apartment. So if your best level gear looks like this...

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

...you don't actually have to look like that anymore.

Right off the bat you can use and equip any outfits you already have from the menus at any time, but if you want to create a custom looks, head to your clothes in your apartment and open them up. The first time you do post update, it you'll get this message:

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

As the message states, you can mix and match anything you've got to make an outfit you can equip without changing the stats of the clothing and armor you're wearing. You can pick what you want to look like and save it in the six slots available, and then equip them at any time.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Whenever you check your character tab afterwards you'll see all your gear equipped that's actually having an effect, as usual, with the number of the outfit you're wearing next to it. Just select that whenever you fancy a change to swap to any other premade outfits you've previously stored.

