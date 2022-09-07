Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Sword Art Online Progressive Sequel Hypes New Release Date With Latest Trailer
The next major entry in Sword Art Online Progressive's feature film franchise is now back on track towards its release overseas following a delay from COVID-19, and now the latest trailer for this big sequel film is hyping its new release date hitting theaters in Japan! The first major feature film taking on Reki Kawahara's spin-off series, Sword Art Online Progressive, Aria of a Starless Night, released to such success with fans not long ago that it was no surprise to see that the franchise would be continuing with another major arc from the spin-off series in a big new movie.
ComicBook
Mobile Suit: Gundam Cucuruz Doan's Island Reveals Global Release Date
Over the decades, Mobile Suit: Gundam has explored countless realities that are linked by the war-dealing mechs that are often the deciding factor in a war amongst the stars. Now, the latest film in the series takes the opportunity to revisit the legendary "lost episode" in the franchise's history, with fans in North America, and around the world, gaining the opportunity later this month to see a new take on Amuro and his adventures via Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island.
Digital Trends
First Assassin’s Creed Mirage trailer reveals new protagonist, release window
Ubisoft has provided more information about Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which takes place in Baghdad and is set 20 years before the events of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The open-world game will launch in 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Amazon Luna. The...
thedigitalfix.com
Dr Stone Season 3 release date speculation, cast, trailer, and more
What is the Dr Stone season 3 release date? While he may not be the most traditional doctor on the block, Dr Stone is the latest anime character to take the world by storm. Making its debut in 2019, the anime series Dr Stone is based on the manga of the same name written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by artist Boichi and has been a sure-fire delight. But with season 2 wrapping up in 2021 – fans are already dying for more.
Here are the top 3 Netflix movie releases in September
Wondering what to watch? We may have the answer. What’s new on Netflix in September 2022? What are new movie releases in September?
epicstream.com
The Boys Season 4 Release Date, News & Update: Starlight Actor Erin Moriarty Fires Back At Misogynistic Trolls
Erin Moriarty, star of The Boys Season 4, has spoken out against the toxic trolls who mock her online. Moriarty portrays Annie January, a.k.a. Starlight, who, despite suffering sexual assault, blatant sexism, and Vought's obvious attempts to oversexualize her, stays under the corporation's grip in a supposedly empowered role. Vought's...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Tokyo-Ga Free Online
Best sites to watch Tokyo-Ga - Last updated on Sep 08, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Tokyo-Ga online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Tokyo-Ga on this page.
TVGuide.com
Marvel's Thunderbolts: Cast, Release Date, Everything to Know
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming to an end soon, and one of the most talked about titles of Phase 5 is none other than Thunderbolts. It'll be a while before the movie featuring a supervillain team-up hits theaters — as its release is scheduled for 2024 – but the anticipation has been high since Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced the film at Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel on July 23.
Collider
'Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi' Sets October Release Date
At the Studio Showcase panel at D23 on Saturday afternoon, it was announced that animated Star Wars anthology series Tales of the Jedi will hit Disney+ this fall, premiering on the streaming service October 26, 2022. The animated series was first announced back at Star Wars Celebration in May, where...
ComicBook
Disney's Live-Action Snow White Remake Confirmed for 2024 Release Date
Walt Disney Studios has been on a roll with their live-action adaptations of their classic animated films like Cinderella, Maleficent, Pinocchio, Dumbo, Aladdin, The Lion King, and so many more in some form of production or development. One of their most recently filmed adaptations is the Rachel Zegler-led Snow White, and we finally know when it will hit theaters. During their panel at Disney's D23 Exp, the studio revealed that Snow White will hit theaters sometime in 2024. The films will star Zegler as the titular character and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) will play the film's villain. Both stars were in attendance at the convention where they revealed their feelings on starring in the film.
Drake a Munch?! Meet Ice Spice, Drizzy’s Rumored Sneaky Link [Photos]
Drake was caught lackin! The Candian superstar was spotted at a concert with up-and-coming rapper Ice Spice. Now, if you know Drizzy, he’s a sniper, to say the least, but this one has everyone shocked. The Bronx rapper, Ice Spice has been getting a lot of recognition via Tik Tok for her viral song, ‘Munch‘. […]
Collider
'Slumberland': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
Slumberland is the latest children’s fantasy story to join the slate for 2022 Netflix original releases. Based on the 1905 comic strip, Little Nemo In Slumberland, by Winsor McKay, this live-action adaptation will be coming to Netflix in November. This movie will be the second full-length feature adaptation of the original comics, with the first being the 1989 Japanese animated film Little Nemo: Adventures In Slumberland. Slumberland was originally announced in early 2020, with Francis Lawrence (I Am Legend) at the directorial helm. Lawrence also directed The Hunger Games: Catching Fire as well as The Hunger Games: Mockingjay and is currently filming the prequel film, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release Date Confirmed
Announced today at the D23 Expo, Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch will debut on Disney+ on January 4, 2023 with the first two episodes of its 16-episode second season. This news comes with both excitement and disappointment from fans, as any update at all about the project brings with it renewed attention for the spinoff of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but given that it was initially slated to debut this month, knowing there's a longer wait than expected is sure to dismay some fans. However, with Star Wars: Andor premiering in weeks, there's at least still some adventures in the galaxy far, far away to tide us over until the return of The Bad Batch.
Release Date For An Upcoming Gargoyles Video Game
Enthusiasts of the Disney Gargoyles series are in for a treat right now. Disney has said it will release a new video game in favor of the franchise, months after it was revealed the cult hit would be brought back as a comic book from Dynamite Entertainment. Gargoyles Remastered, a modernized version of the 1995 SEGA Genesis game, debuted on Friday at the D23 Expo games exhibition.
IGN
Foxhole: Inferno - Feature Overview Trailer
Foxhole launches into 1.0 on September 28, 2022. Watch the trailer to see what's coming with the game's Inferno update, which will bring player-built facilities, trains, new weapons, buildable transportation systems, and more to the massively multiplayer war game.
The Mole Reboot on Netflix Gets Release Date — and a New Host
Netflix’s new Mole host has been exposed. The streamer has tapped MSNBC’s Alex Wagner to headline its reboot of the late ABC reality series, which will premiere Oct. 7. All 10 episodes will be rolled out over a three-week period, with the first five reportedly dropping on launch day. ABC’s OG Mole, initially hosted by Anderson Cooper, ran for five seasons between 2001 and 2008. Players worked together to complete missions that would add money to their group pot — but among them was “the mole,” a player pre-chosen to sabotage their earning efforts. Each episode ended with a quiz, and the person knowing...
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Episode 4 Release Date and Time on Prime Video
'The Rings of Power' Episode 4 promises to focus on the people of the Southlands and their king. So, when is the next chapter's release date on Prime Video?
CNET
Thor on Disney Plus: Streaming Release Date, Time and What Else to Know
Thor: Love and Thunder hit theaters July 8, but with middling reviews ("disappointingly shallow" was the CNET reviewer's reaction), you may have been holding out until the movie moves onto Disney Plus to watch it. But Disney's streaming strategy for its theatrical releases has been all over the map. Encanto...
wegotthiscovered.com
12 anime you didn’t know had live-action versions
When a manga does well, it is guaranteed to get spin-offs, usually ones that move the story into other mediums. It isn’t uncommon for very popular manga to get adapted several times, often getting both anime and live-action versions. Some live-action series are as famous as their animated counterparts,...
toofab.com
Werewolf By Night Trailer: See Marvel Halloween Special Footage Now
Marvel Studios has a special treat just for spooky season. At Disney's D23 Expo 2022, Marvel dropped the creepy trailer for the Halloween special, "Werewolf By Night," the alternate name of the character of Jack Russell, who will be played by Gael Garcia Bernal. The clip features footage of a group of people in a mansion as several soldiers attempt to tame a monster in a cage, before the monster appears to go into a frenzy. As shown in the trailer, the TV special was shot in black and white, in the style of classic horror movies. Alongside Bernal, the cast also includes Laura Donnelly, who is believed to be playing Elsa Bloodstone, Maya, Eugenie Bondurant and Harriet Sansom Harris. "Werewolf By Night" premieres October 8 on Disney+.
