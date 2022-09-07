Announced today at the D23 Expo, Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch will debut on Disney+ on January 4, 2023 with the first two episodes of its 16-episode second season. This news comes with both excitement and disappointment from fans, as any update at all about the project brings with it renewed attention for the spinoff of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but given that it was initially slated to debut this month, knowing there's a longer wait than expected is sure to dismay some fans. However, with Star Wars: Andor premiering in weeks, there's at least still some adventures in the galaxy far, far away to tide us over until the return of The Bad Batch.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 HOURS AGO