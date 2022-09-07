Hillary Clinton insists she will NEVER again run for president after two failed attempts

Read full article on original website
Trump Ridiculed After Calling for His Reinstatement: 'Ridiculous at Best'
The ex-president was called "delusional" and "crazy" after demanding that someone "declare" him the "rightful winner" of the 2020 election on Monday.
Hillary Clinton Shocked After Andy Cohen Reveals He Had Affair With Her Secret Service Agent
Hillary Clinton kept it short and sweet when she told Andy Cohen that he was dishing out “too much information”. The former First Lady stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Thursday (September 8) and during her discussion of all things pop culture — including her new Apple TV series Gutsy — she hilariously called out the loose-lipped Bravo boss as he spilled the tea on a romance of his that allegedly occurred during her time in the White House.
Chelsea Clinton says ex-friend Ivanka Trump ‘went to the dark side’
Chelsea Clinton has said that her friendship with Ivanka Trump ended when “she went to the dark side”. Ms Clinton was interviewed on Bravo’s What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside her mother, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Host Andy Cohen asked the younger Ms Clinton about her relationship with the daughter of former president Donald Trump, whom her mother notably ran against and lost to in the 2016 election.“We were friends,” Ms Clinton said of Ms Trump. “She is not the person I called when I was curious about something for my kids or if I was...
Bill Clinton turns 76: Former president, Hillary spotted in the Hamptons
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have been photographed in the Hamptons in New York ahead of Bill’s 76th birthday on Friday. The couple was spotted walking along a beach with their security, while their daughter Chelsea jogged nearby. HILLARY CLINTON RIPS BERNIE SANDERS...
CNN staffers are 'terrified' that new boss Chris Licht is launching a purge of the woke after Brian Stelter and John Harwood were unceremoniously fired - as network tries to win back 'most trusted name in news' title
CNN staffers said they fear a network-wide purge of top talent after Brian Stelter and White House correspondent John Hardwood were unceremoniously fired. After Hardwood announced his surprise departure on Friday, just hours after reporting from the White House, current and former CNN employees told the The Washington Post that there appears to be a culling of the woke at the media outlet.
Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
Hillary Clinton appears to defend Bill over Lewinsky affair: ‘He was really ashamed about it’
Former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton appeared to defend her husband, former President Bill Clinton, over the affair got him impeached in 1998. In a clip from her forthcoming television programme Gutsy, UCLA Health chaplain Rev Whittney Ijanaten asked Ms Clinton whether her husband would have revealed his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky had the couple not been in the public eye. “Oh no,” Ms Clinton responded. “No. Becasue he was so embarrassed and really ashamed about it.”Mr Clinton has indeed expressed remorse for the affair with Ms Lewinsky on a number of occasions...
Kathy Griffin, Nancy Sinatra Mock Sarah Palin Over Election Loss
"I think the entire country should be angry at what's going on with this establishment system," Palin told Steve Bannon after her loss—sparking derision online.
Chelsea Clinton on her relationship with Ivanka Trump: ‘We were definitely friends’
Chelsea Clinton is sharing some insight about her relationship with Ivanka Trump and where the two women stand today. The former first daughter and her mother, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, made an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Thursday, Sept. 8, where Chelsea noted that former President Donald Trump’s daughter has gone “to the dark side.”
Correspondent abruptly leaves CNN after calling Trump a ‘demagogue’
A White House correspondent for CNN – whose new leader wants the channel to adopt what he considers a more politically neutral voice to its coverage – has departed the network after calling Donald Trump “a dishonest demagogue” on the air. John Harwood announced his exit...
Hillary Clinton's Shocking Story About Chelsea Had The Tonight Show Audience Gasping
We all have our crazy family vacation memories. See-through shower in the middle of a hotel suite the entire brood is planning to board in? Oh, just us. Well, the Clintons may have a tale to top 'em all, and the shocking story was shared on a recent episode of "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon," in which Hillary and Chelsea played the "Mother/Daughter Challenge" game.
Hillary Clinton throws shade at Ted Cruz branding him ‘the eternal blowhard’
Hillary Clinton threw some shade at Ted Cruz during a talk show appearance on Thursday night and branded him “the eternal blowhard”.The former secretary of state appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside her daughter Chelsea Clinton to discuss their new Apple TV show Gutsy.In the lighthearted segment, host Andy Cohen asked the 2016 presidential candidate to name the “biggest blowhard” who had served in the US Senate throughout history.“You served as a Senator from 2001 to 2009. What US Senator is, or was the biggest blowhard?” he asked.The late-night talk show host had previously reassured...
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton’s ‘Gutsy’ Fails to Live Up to Its Name: TV Review
In the months after Donald Trump became president and a flush of liberal rage manifested in impassioned Women’s Marches across the country, Hillary Clinton took a sizeable step back from public life. Having been a flashpoint of both controversy and sympathy for her entire adult life, Clinton found herself having to forge a new kind of identity — one that wouldn’t be tied to any kind of political office, but could still use support from those Democrats whose first reaction to Trump’s inauguration was to crochet pink “pussyhats” and march as a unified pink wave of righteous fury. “Gutsy,” Clinton’s new...
Hillary Clinton reveals ‘suggestive’ photos led to switch to pantsuits
Hillary Clinton told CBS News she began wearing pantsuits after photographers shot “suggestive” photos of her during a trip to Brazil. “I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in. There were a bunch of them shooting up,” Clinton told CBS News’s Norah O’Donnell.
Trump accused Fox News of 'pushing' Democrats' agenda and said if CNN 'went conservative,' it'd be an 'absolute gold mine' and he'd help
Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News and Karl Rove after Rove critiqued his handling of documents. Trump also said he would support CNN if the network decided to take a conservative approach. Recent exits at CNN suggest the network is trying to appeal to a wider audience. Former President...
Sarah Palin Loses Special Election, Continuing Seemingly Endless Slide
Sarah Palin lost Alaska’s special election to fill its lone Congressional seat to Democratic challenger Mary Peltola Wednesday, once again sparing the United States from sending the former Republican vice-presidential nominee to Washington for a second time. Peltola, a former state lawmaker, becomes the first Native American and the...
Trump news – live: Hillary Clinton mocks Melania as Trump border wall charity fraud case ramps up
A Florida federal judge has tossed out the wide-ranging lawsuit ex-president Donald Trump filed against Hillary Clinton and a host of other figures associated with the investigation into whether his presidential campaign had improper ties to the Russian government.Speaking of legal trouble, the fallout continues in a case where New York prosecutors allege We Build the Wall Inc, a nonprofit that aimed to fund Donald Trump’s signature border wall, ripped off its donors. Kris Kobach, a current Kansas attorney general candidate and former board of directors members with the group, resigned from his position, announcing the move the day...
‘All the best’: Vladimir Putin offers congratulations to King Charles III on his accession to the throne
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin became one of the first world leaders to congratulate King Charles III, after he was declared the new British sovereign on Saturday.“Please accept my sincere congratulations on your accession to the throne,” read a statement posted by the Russian embassy in London said on Twitter.“I wish Your Majesty success, good health and all the best,” it added. Prince Charles was officially named the British king in a ceremony on Saturday morning. Although Charles became king immediately after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, a meeting of Britain’s Accession Council formally approved him...
