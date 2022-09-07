ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Los Angeles, CA

CBS LA

Homeless count reveals nearly 42,000 people are living on the streets of LA

The new homeless count revealed that the number of unhoused people in Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles has gone up once again. According to officials, there are now 69,144 homeless residents in L.A. County, a 4.1% increase from 2020. Currently, in the City of LA, there are 41,980 people experiencing homelessness, a 1.7 increase from 2020. Despite the rising numbers, Mayor Eric Garcetti said the data showed that Los Angeles had flattened the curve of the homeless crisis. "The good news here ..., is we finally feel like we flattened the curve," Garcetti said. "Flattening is different than reducing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Fairview Fire Now Burning Towards Temecula At 27,319 Acres

Firefighters are still struggling against the enormous Fairview Fire in Riverside County, which continues to scorch thousands of acres near Hemet and is now moving rapidly toward Temecula. As of Friday morning, the wildfire sits at 27,319 acres in total, and is still only 5% contained. A flood watch and...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

New restaurant, Beach House, in Seal Beach flooded as storm approaches Orange County

A new restaurant in Orange County was flooded Friday as a storm is expected to approach Southern California. Beach House in Seal Beach had a muddy parking lot with six inches of water, according to the owners, Brian Kyle and Rosie Ritchie. The beach-side restaurant, which is under construction, was supposed to have a grand opening in a couple of weeks. However, Kyle said he hasn't seen flooding like this in decades and is worried the patio will be next. "Well, I kept watching the waterlines, and I was going uh oh," said Kyle. Tropical Storm Kay off the coast of Baja California is...
SEAL BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton awarded state funds to repair Artesia Bridge

COMPTON – The city of Compton announced they have been awarded $12 million to repair the Artesia Bridge during the Sept. 6 regular city council meeting. “AB 179 passed and Gov. Newsom signed the bill today and we have been given $12 million for the bridge and I look forward to getting more information,” said Mayor Emma Sharif.
COMPTON, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Body found in van on East LA freeway

East Los Angeles -- A person was found dead this morning inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound 710 Freeway, authorities said. The body was discovered shortly after 6 a.m. near Cesar Chavez Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. News That Hits Home. The Eastsider...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
metro-magazine.com

Project Looks to Bring High-Speed Rail to California’s High Desert

Following some hiccups, high-speed rail in California continues to move closer to a reality. Proof of that point is what is being dubbed the High Desert Corridor (HDC) — an estimated $4.3 billion project, which is currently projected to launch in 2030, that will also connect to the California High-Speed Rail system, the Metrolink commuter rail system, and the Las Vegas High-Speed Rail project.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Public's Help Sought Regarding Three Patients at LAC+USC Medical Center

Authorities at LAC+USC Medical Center Thursday sought the public's help to identify two patients and to identify the family of a third. An unidentified man was brought to the medical facility by ambulance on Saturday from the 400 block of South Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles, according to the hospital. He is in his 50s, 6 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 260 pounds, is bald and has blue/gray eyes. He has tattoos with the letters “WS,” the number 23 and a cross.
LOS ANGELES, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

County Announces Major Milestone in Guaranteed Income Program

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County’s landmark Breathe: LA County’s Guaranteed Income Program is underway, with 1,000 participants selected and now receiving $1,000 a month stipend, which will continue for the next three years. The participants range in age from 18 to 91 and live in communities throughout the County, speaking languages including Armenian, Cantonese, Farsi, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish and English.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Authorities ID man found dead in center of 710 Freeway

Authorities Friday identified a man who was found dead inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the East Los Angeles area. The body was discovered shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday near East Cesar Chavez Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Cars stranded in several inches of water after South LA water main break

A water main break caused major flooding in South Los Angeles early Thursday morning.Water rose up to the mid-wheel on several parked cars on 112th Street and South Main. At least one car driving through the area stalled out and had to be abandoned in the middle of the flooded street.The break happened in an 8-inch main at about 3 a.m. Thursday. At least 56 customers, mostly residential single-family homes, have been impacted by the break, according to the LADWP.The LADWP is on the scene trying to cut off the water flow and make repairs. Firefighters were also called out to help with any rescues.Authorities say people should avoid the area. The LADWP estimates service could be reinstated as soon as noon.
LOS ANGELES, CA

