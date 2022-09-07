Read full article on original website
theeastsiderla.com
More East Hollywood housing | 38 El Sereno acres for sale | East L.A. apartments rise from the ashes
Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
theregistrysocal.com
132-Unit Mixed-Use Project Planned for Los Angeles’ Vermont Knolls Neighborhood Moves Forward
A 132-unit project planned for Los Angeles is moving forward, recently clearing the City’s Planning Commission. Once completed, the mixed-use project would add both residential and commercial space to the city’s Vermont Knolls neighborhood. The project would take shape at 1218-1238 West Manchester Avenue and is developed by...
Rent is rising in many California’s cities, except for this specific rental type
In news that surprises probably no one: rent is on the rise in California. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” found that rent in a number of cities is increasing significantly year over year. In Los Angeles, studio and two-bedroom rentals are up 4% from last year; three-bedrooms are up 3%. […]
foxla.com
Tiny homes for vets destroyed by overnight fire in West Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - A group of veterans has once again fallen on hard times and have been displaced after a fire broke out overnight in a village of tiny homes in West Los Angeles, destroying 11 and damaging at least four others. The fire was reported just before 12:20 a.m....
Homeless count reveals nearly 42,000 people are living on the streets of LA
The new homeless count revealed that the number of unhoused people in Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles has gone up once again. According to officials, there are now 69,144 homeless residents in L.A. County, a 4.1% increase from 2020. Currently, in the City of LA, there are 41,980 people experiencing homelessness, a 1.7 increase from 2020. Despite the rising numbers, Mayor Eric Garcetti said the data showed that Los Angeles had flattened the curve of the homeless crisis. "The good news here ..., is we finally feel like we flattened the curve," Garcetti said. "Flattening is different than reducing...
NBC Los Angeles
Fairview Fire Now Burning Towards Temecula At 27,319 Acres
Firefighters are still struggling against the enormous Fairview Fire in Riverside County, which continues to scorch thousands of acres near Hemet and is now moving rapidly toward Temecula. As of Friday morning, the wildfire sits at 27,319 acres in total, and is still only 5% contained. A flood watch and...
New restaurant, Beach House, in Seal Beach flooded as storm approaches Orange County
A new restaurant in Orange County was flooded Friday as a storm is expected to approach Southern California. Beach House in Seal Beach had a muddy parking lot with six inches of water, according to the owners, Brian Kyle and Rosie Ritchie. The beach-side restaurant, which is under construction, was supposed to have a grand opening in a couple of weeks. However, Kyle said he hasn't seen flooding like this in decades and is worried the patio will be next. "Well, I kept watching the waterlines, and I was going uh oh," said Kyle. Tropical Storm Kay off the coast of Baja California is...
2urbangirls.com
Compton awarded state funds to repair Artesia Bridge
COMPTON – The city of Compton announced they have been awarded $12 million to repair the Artesia Bridge during the Sept. 6 regular city council meeting. “AB 179 passed and Gov. Newsom signed the bill today and we have been given $12 million for the bridge and I look forward to getting more information,” said Mayor Emma Sharif.
theeastsiderla.com
Body found in van on East LA freeway
East Los Angeles -- A person was found dead this morning inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound 710 Freeway, authorities said. The body was discovered shortly after 6 a.m. near Cesar Chavez Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. News That Hits Home. The Eastsider...
2urbangirls.com
Community Alert: Bringing attention to suspicious vans possibly stalking women in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A community social media account is bringing awareness to suspicious activity near a CVS in downtown Los Angeles. The account describes a suspicious white van that represents a utility vehicle that bears no back license plate. It is alleged the van is stalking women in the area of 8th Street and Wilshire Blvd.
metro-magazine.com
Project Looks to Bring High-Speed Rail to California’s High Desert
Following some hiccups, high-speed rail in California continues to move closer to a reality. Proof of that point is what is being dubbed the High Desert Corridor (HDC) — an estimated $4.3 billion project, which is currently projected to launch in 2030, that will also connect to the California High-Speed Rail system, the Metrolink commuter rail system, and the Las Vegas High-Speed Rail project.
SoCal heat wave makes way for storm bringing rain, flood concerns
Southern California entered the 10th and possibly final day of a prolonged heat wave Friday, with Tropical Storm Kay off the coast bringing clouds and rain into the forecast and raising fears of possible flooding in mountain areas. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch that will be in...
NBC Los Angeles
Public's Help Sought Regarding Three Patients at LAC+USC Medical Center
Authorities at LAC+USC Medical Center Thursday sought the public's help to identify two patients and to identify the family of a third. An unidentified man was brought to the medical facility by ambulance on Saturday from the 400 block of South Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles, according to the hospital. He is in his 50s, 6 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 260 pounds, is bald and has blue/gray eyes. He has tattoos with the letters “WS,” the number 23 and a cross.
Antelope Valley homeless struggling to find relief from intense heat wave: 'It's just unbearable'
The extreme heat is making it tough to do anything outdoors, especially for those experiencing homelessness.
SoCal beach communities prepare for coastal flooding, large waves ahead of Tropical Storm Kay
As Southern California awaits the rain expected from Tropical Storm Kay, some beach communities are concerned it could prove to be troublesome.
randomlengthsnews.com
County Announces Major Milestone in Guaranteed Income Program
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County’s landmark Breathe: LA County’s Guaranteed Income Program is underway, with 1,000 participants selected and now receiving $1,000 a month stipend, which will continue for the next three years. The participants range in age from 18 to 91 and live in communities throughout the County, speaking languages including Armenian, Cantonese, Farsi, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish and English.
Authorities ID man found dead in center of 710 Freeway
Authorities Friday identified a man who was found dead inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the East Los Angeles area. The body was discovered shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday near East Cesar Chavez Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Flex Alerts Extended by 2 Hours as California Enters 9th Day of Heat Wave
With Southern California in a ninth straight day of a prolonged heat wave, the state's power regulators are again hoping to avoid rolling blackouts by asking all residents to conserve electricity during the hours of 3 to 10 p.m., extending the previous Flex Alerts by two hours.
Cars stranded in several inches of water after South LA water main break
A water main break caused major flooding in South Los Angeles early Thursday morning.Water rose up to the mid-wheel on several parked cars on 112th Street and South Main. At least one car driving through the area stalled out and had to be abandoned in the middle of the flooded street.The break happened in an 8-inch main at about 3 a.m. Thursday. At least 56 customers, mostly residential single-family homes, have been impacted by the break, according to the LADWP.The LADWP is on the scene trying to cut off the water flow and make repairs. Firefighters were also called out to help with any rescues.Authorities say people should avoid the area. The LADWP estimates service could be reinstated as soon as noon.
foxla.com
Will Hurricane Kay hit California? Here's how Los Angeles, San Diego could be impacted
It's been 83 years since a tropical cyclone last made an official landfall in California, and Hurricane Kay will not end that streak because it won't actually move onshore in the Golden State. However, that doesn't mean cities such as Los Angeles and San Diego will be spared the hurricane's rain and wind impacts.
