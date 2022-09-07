Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Community goes through revival after population decline
BENTON, Ill. — This community is on the move. Following a long period of population and industrial decline, things are looking up for the Franklin County seat. “It takes years to get to the point where a city is stagnant,” said Mayor Fred Kondritz. “But we went on offense, and things started to change.”
wpsdlocal6.com
Parents save money at kids consignment sale during record high inflation
Raising kids isn't cheap. In the most recent study from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, on average, parents spent $12,980 per child in 2015 on food, clothing, and childcare and other needs. Years later, that cost is expected to be even higher, especially when you factor in current inflation rates.
wpsdlocal6.com
Free baby supplies to be handed out in drive-thu community baby shower
MARION, IL — Over 200 bags of baby supplies will be distributed in a drive-thru community baby shower in Marion, IL on Saturday, September 10. According to a Thursday release, Molina Healthcare of Illinois is partnering with the Franklin-Williamson Positive Youth Development Action Team to provide the free baby supplies, which includes wipes, diapers, bottles, pacifiers, baby shampoo, and baby lotion.
WTHI
'Opening Doors' program relaunched to help prospective homebuyers in Illinois
CHICAGO - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is relaunching the "Opening Doors" Homebuyer Program to help working class families and underrepresented communities of color. Offered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), the Opening Doors, or Abriendo Puertas, program is designed to aid lower-income borrowers and households of color with $6,000 in forgivable assistance for down payment and/or closing costs. This latest round of assistance is funded through $10 million in Rebuild Illinois capital funds and is expected to assist more than 1,600 homebuyers.
Fox 59
Midwest Food Bank Indiana’s pop-up food distribution
September is National Hunger Awareness Month! Midwest Food Bank Indiana is hosting a pop-up food distribution September 9 at Eastern Star Church at 2 p.m. Midwest Food Bank Indiana’s executive director, Marcie Luhigo joined us to share more about the distribution and Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett’s announcement there.
WAND TV
Illinois relaunches Home-Ownership Program "Opening Doors"
wpsdlocal6.com
Fred Paxton Challenge for Charities Celebration to be held Thursday
PADUCAH — The Fred Paxton Challenge for Charities Celebration will be held Thursday in Walker Hall. The Community Foundation of West Kentucky says the celebration will begin at 12 p.m. with food, entertainment and the reporting of hundreds of thousands of dollars raised for the community. The Community Foundation of West Kentucky will match the funds raised until at least $100,000 is given away.
wpsdlocal6.com
Local Pastor celebrates 30 years with same church
PADUCAH, KY — A local Pastor and his wife are celebrating 30 years with the same church, right here in Paducah. The Washington St. Baptist Church will be celebrating and honoring Pastor Raynarldo Henderson and First Lady Cherri Henderson for a whole weekend, from September 16 - 18. On...
Illinois investing $760M to keep babies from being born with opioid withdrawal
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois will receive more than $760 million over the next 20 years to prevent opioid addictions by investing in childhood intervention programs. The money became available due to a settlement between the state and opioid distributors and manufacturers. Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley is among those calling for action. His […]
legalreader.com
Chicago Counties File Suit Against Walgreens, Kroger & Other Pharmacies
Several Chicago area counties pursue litigation against opioid-dispensing pharmacies. Nineteen Illinois counties have filed a lawsuit against some of the largest pharmacies chains in the nation, including Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Meijer, Albertsons and Walmart, alleging they contributed to the opioid epidemic and overdose crisis by neglecting to properly monitor and report suspicious orders. The plaintiffs in the pharmacy lawsuit include all counties in the Chicago area except for Lake County, and the suit was filed in Cook County. A spokesperson for Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said that the area is represented by a separate law firm and is considering pursuing its own case.
wbrc.com
‘The gates are open’: Illinois ending cash bail system
VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS/Gray News) - Illinois is getting ready for some changes in 2023 that include eliminating its cash bail system. However, select lawmakers and law enforcement officials say it could make communities more dangerous. “I believe the elimination of cash bail, particularly as it’s written in the SAFE-T Act,...
Small Town in Illinois is Home to Terrifying ‘Seven Gates of Hell’ and People Are Warned Not To Go There
My ghostly senses are getting all tingly as Fall and the season of spooks approaches. Many people have already started sending me leads to paranormal photos, videos, ghost stories, and urban legends, and I can't wait to share them with you. Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger...
chicagocrusader.com
Pritzker administration relaunches “Opening Doors” homebuyer program
wpsdlocal6.com
Eleven families receive transitional housing after losing homes in the Dec. 10 tornado
MAYFIELD, KY — Families whose homes were destroyed in the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado were presented fully furnished transitional homes today. It’s a place to live until their permanent homes are rebuilt. This comes as tomorrow marks nine months since the tornado moved through western Kentucky. Today, 11...
wjol.com
Illinois’ Income and Property Tax Rebates Coming Soon
FILE - Gov. J.B. Pritzker defends his plan to offer election-year tax relief to consumers on groceries, gasoline and property in this Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 photo. Rebates or cash payments are being proposed in California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and elsewhere as states are flush with cash and Americans are facing the highest inflation in four decades. (AP Photo/John O'Connor, File)
wpsdlocal6.com
Special Olympics in danger of ending biggest fundraiser due to lack of participation
Special Olympics of McCracken County is in danger of losing a huge chunk of funding. That's because they may have to end one of their biggest fundraisers. The Paducah Big Brown Truck Pull fundraiser for Special Olympics may cease to exist due to lack of participation. Sponsors say they don't...
On January 1st, 2023, Illinois jails will turn many prisoners loose
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois criminal justice reform law will do away with the cash bail system on January 1st, 2023, which means suspects charged with certain felonies — including second-degree murder, aggravated battery, and arson — will be released without bail. “Approximately 400 criminal defendants will be released back into your community,” warned […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman donates $1,000 to Murray Middle Band in son's memory
MURRAY, KY — In 2016, Brandon Myers died unexpectedly of a heart attack at the age of 31. Recently, Myers' mother, Lisa Boyd, donated $1,000 to the Murray Middle School Band in his memory. The school district says Myers was a talented musician who played the guitar, dulcimer, banjo...
wpsdlocal6.com
NAACP holding state convention in Illinois during Heritage Blues and Gospel Festival
CAIRO — The 85th annual NAACP convention will be held in Southern Illinois this year, for the first time in several years. According to a release from the State of Illinois NAACP, the convention is being held from September 8-10. The convention starts in Marion, IL but most of the workshops will actually be held in Cairo. The timing of the convention will coincide with the Cairo Heritage Blues and Gospel festival.
wpsdlocal6.com
Where to get CPR training in West KY
PADUCAH — According to the American Heart association, immediate CPR — Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation— can double or even triple a person's chance of survival after cardiac arrest. Only 46% of people who have a cardiac emergency get immediate assistance before professional help arrives. When you take a course...
