Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Brest: Player ratings as Neymar earns PSG unconvincing win
Match report and player ratings from Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 meeting with Brest.
Neymar dubs Lionel Messi 'the best in history' and names his toughest opponent
Neymar has picked out Lionel Messi as the best player ever and Kyle Walker as his toughest opponent.
Jonathan Dos Santos moved to tears after historic first goal for Club America
Jonathan Dos Santos scored his first goal for Club America on Saturday, leading the Liga MX giants to a 2-1 win over Nexaca.
LAFC sign Christopher Jaime to club’s first MLS NEXT PRO Contract
LAFC Academy product Christopher Jaime became the team’s first player to sign an MLS NEXT PRO contract. “This is a significant moment for our Club as a next step in our professional pathway for our young, talented academy players like Chris,” said LAFC Co-President and General Manager John Thorrington.
Roberto De Zerbi emerges as contender for Brighton manager job
Roberto De Zerbi is keen to replace Graham Potter as Brighton manager.
Transfer rumours: Joao Felix on Man Utd interest; Barcelona still keen to sell De Jong
Transfer rumour: Joao Felix on Man Utd interest; Barcelona still keen to sell De Jong.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Bayern Munich - Champions League
Predicting the Barcelona lineup to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
FIFA 23 Player Ratings: 23 best players on FIFA 23 announced by EA
EA have revealed the 23 best players for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Sporting CP - Champions League
Tottenham's predicted lineup to face Sporting CP in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
Most tackles: Major League Soccer 2022 season
Keep track of Major League Soccer's top tacklers throughout the 2022 season.
Juventus 2-2 Salernitana: Player ratings as Bianconeri denied winner in late drama
Juventus earned a point as they recorded a 2-2 draw with Salernitana on Sunday night.
Luis Campos under consideration for Chelsea sporting director role
Chelsea have spoken with Luis Campos about their vacant sporting director role, with the Portuguese one of a number of names under consideration.
England: Fringe players to watch out for ahead of 2022 World Cup
10 fringe players to watch out for ahead of England's 2022 World Cup squad announcement.
Cristian Romero reveals his Tottenham target for the season
Cristian Romero reveals his goals for the 2022/23 season.
MLS top goalscorer: Who is winning the Golden Boot race?
Keep track of the MLS Golden Boot race throughout the 2022 season.
Bayern Munich deny contact with Harry Kane
Bayern Munich director Hasan Salihamidzic has stressed he has never spoken to Harry Kane about a transfer.
Erling Haaland discusses working under 'football fanatic' Pep Guardiola
Erling Haaland has discussed his start to life at Manchester City and how he enjoys working with Pep Guardiola.
Gonzalo Pineda credits Atlanta United mental strength following Purata-inspired win
Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda has credited the mental strength of his players following their crucial 4-2 win over Toronto FC on Saturday.
Who has scored the most winning goals in the 2022 MLS season?
Keep track of who has been scoring the most winning goals in Major League Soccer across the 2022 season.
Bayern Munich 2-2 Stuttgart: Player ratings as hosts slump to third straight draw
Player ratings from Bayern Munich 2-2 Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.
