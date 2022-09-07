Read full article on original website
James Paul Rericha
James “Jim” Paul Rericha, 76, of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, of advanced Parkinson’s Disease at the Pete and Jelaine Horton Center Skilled Nursing Facility at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay with family and friends at his side. He was...
doorcountydailynews.com
Patricia Ann Everard
Patricia Ann Everard 75, died at home Monday, September 5, 2022, surrounded by her family after a courageous four year battle with Breast Cancer. She went to walk with the Lord and her family and friends who went before her. She was born on March 8, 1947, in Green Bay,...
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay to host walk, Sister Bay church hosts speaker on Alzheimer's
You can walk for more than just pets on Saturday as Sturgeon Bay will also be the host of the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Over $12,000 has already been raised to spread awareness for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. It will be held at Graham Park, with the opening ceremony beginning at 9:40 a.m. before the walk kicks off at 10 a.m.
doorcountydailynews.com
Area teams end week with cross country invitationals
Some of the area's cross country teams will conclude their week with big invitationals on Friday. Southern Door and Luxemburg-Casco will head to Chilton for an invitational featuring Chilton, Denmark, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, Hilbert, and Wrightstown. The first race begins at 4 p.m. Gibraltar will join a large field under the...
Grota, Strege top local finishers in Algoma Invitational
Southern Door boasted the top runners in Tuesday's Algoma Invitational held at Peterson Park. In the boys' race, Ben Grota finished in third place overall, finishing the 5K with a time of 19:02 on the hilly course. Grota's finish helped lead the Eagles to a fourth-place finish with 105 points. Shawano placed all five of its runners in the top 10, including first-place finisher Ethan Onesti (17:29), to win the boys' side.
doorcountydailynews.com
Volleyball Preview: Sevastopol hosts Southern Door in Eagles Packerland opener.
After sweeping Sturgeon Bay in the opening match of the Packerland conference season, the Pioneers will shift their focus to the Eagles of Southern Door, as they play their conference opener. Algoma travels to Oconto after a 5 set loss to West De Pere. Gibraltar looks to get a Packerland...
doorcountydailynews.com
Algoma, Gibraltar battle for Peninsula Conference supremacy on 105.1 The GOAT
Two undefeated squads in the newly formed Peninsula Conference will go head to head Saturday afternoon when Algoma plays host to Gibraltar. The Wolves have opened up 2-0 on the young season, winning soundly against Oneida Nation/NEW Lutheran and Wausaukee. Winning is nothing new for the Wolves, who have gone 16-3 since joining Eight-Player football. All three losses have come against eventual playoff teams, including the state-runner-up Newman Catholic in 2019. Head coach Wade Vandervest is thankful for the talented players he has had to coach during that their run in Eight-Player football to have that kind of success.
doorcountydailynews.com
Youth organizations ramp up recruiting efforts
With school back in session, local youth organizations like Boy Scouts, 4-H, and Girls Scouts hope your kids will join them. The pandemic and busy family schedules contributed to a steeper decline in membership levels in recent years. As pandemic restrictions began to lift, numbers started to level off and even improve in some cases. Bay Lakes Council BSA-Voyageur District Director Bobbi Gordon, who oversees Cub Scout packs and Scouts USA troops in Door and Kewaunee counties, says she is encouraging her units to be more visible than in years past so the community sees them “do a good turn daily.”
Football preview: Sturgeon Bay, Luxemburg-Casco featured on NEW Radio Sports Network
Even with two local teams playing against each other Saturday, it will still be a busy Friday night on the peninsula for high school football. On 96.7 WBDK HD-2/103.3 The Clipper, Sturgeon Bay looks to snap a two-game skid when Marinette comes to town. On 104.1 WRLU, Luxemburg-Casco hopes to...
doorcountydailynews.com
Soccer preview: Sturgeon Bay welcomes NEW Lutheran on 103. The Clipper
The Sturgeon Bay Clippers will look for their first win in a week on Thursday night when NEW Lutheran visits Clark Field for a showdown. After 80 minutes of hard-fought soccer at Clark Field, the Sturgeon Bay Clippers Soccer team ended its match on Tuesday with a 0-0 tie against the De Pere Redbirds. The Clippers' last win also came in Packerland play when it beat Kiel. The Blazers come into the match with a 4-1-1 mark including a 7-0 victory over Kewaunee and an 8-0 over Kenosha Christian Life on August 27th.
doorcountydailynews.com
Popular Fish Creek spot up for sale
It is not melting away, but you might see somebody new scooping custard at popular stop in Fish Creek. Commercial realtor Ed Rudd recently broke the news that Not Licked Yet Frozen Custard along Highway 42 in Fish Creek is up for sale. In his listing, Rudd says the owners are looking to retire after running the popular restaurant for 40 years. According to their web site, Clay and Susie Zielke bought the location from local fishing legend Stanley Anderson. What started as frozen custard shop evolved into a place to get burgers as well in 1987. Rudd’s listing reiterates that Not Licked Yet Frozen Custard is just up for sale and is not closing. The listing price for the property is $5,000,000, or the equivalent of over a million scoops of frozen custard.
doorcountydailynews.com
Spartans overcome slow start, tame Wolves on 104.1 WRLU
It took a while, but the Luxemburg-Casco Spartans were able to get the offense clicking in the second half en route to a 28-7 victory over the Winneconne Wolves on Friday night. Both teams were able to register big stops against each other in the first half with each just...
