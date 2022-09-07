ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kat Kountry 105

8 Haunted Places in Iowa You Can Visit or Stay the Night At [PHOTOS]

Want to check out one of Iowa's "haunted" locations this spooky season? Here are eight of the places you can visit:. Malvern Manor was built in the 1880s and it was originally called the Cottage Hotel. According to the Des Moines Register, the hotel changed hands many times over the years. In the mid-1900s, the manor was home to the Gibson Family. Paranormal Dares reports that 12-year-old Inez Gibson died by suicide in the home. Malvern Manor became both a nursing home and a group home in the 20th century. It has been featured on TLC's Paranormal Lockdown and Travel Channel's Destination Fear.
IOWA STATE
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Featuring authentic Moroccan shish kabobs: New Galesburg food truck to serve Mediterranean classics

You will soon be able to enjoy an authentic Moroccan shish kabob or gyro at various locations around Galesburg. MB’s Food Truck expects to start operating later this month. Owner Mohammed Ben Youness and his wife Ghizlan will serve out of their food truck at a city approved location on the Public Square. They will be able to move their truck to local events and festivals, along with bars or brew pubs that don’t serve food.
GALESBURG, IL
I-Rock 93.5

The Ultimate Metallica Show

Quad City Area Museums Worth The Price of Admission. A great way to spend your upcoming break with the family!. Davenport Seeking Creative Individuals To Build Floats In Halloween Parade. Build a Spooky float for the Davenport Halloween Parade!. The Quad Cities’ Favorite DIY Candle Bar Makes Two Major Announcements...
TRAVEL
State
Wisconsin State
I-Rock 93.5

Casey’s Is Celebrating Its Popular Pizza By Combining Two Iowa Delicacies

If I asked you to pick two Iowa delicacies, what two items would you pick? If the first two things that came to mind were Busch Light and Casey's Breakfast Pizza, then you would be correct. Casey's is celebrating a major milestone in the life of its famous Breakfast Pizza: its 21st birthday. When you celebrate turning 21, you normally consume some beers. Casey's announced it will let its iconic pizza indulge by creating the Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Historic QC home with dark past back on market

After 27 years, a Quad City landmark with a dark history is back on the market. The home on Marquette street and Royal Oaks Drive in Davenport was previously owned by a local chiropractor, James Klindt. In 1982, Kilndt was convicted of murdering his wife, Joyce Klindt, by chopping her body into pieces with a chainsaw.
DAVENPORT, IA
Eagle 102.3

These Five Scams are Currently Plaguing Iowa Residents

On Wednesday, September 7th, Tom Stovall hosted a presentation in Dubuque, alongside his wife, Linda. The presentation — part of a series of free "Fraud Watch Tour" events helping people learn and avoid scams — are being held across 12 Iowa communities throughout the month. 40 people came...
DUBUQUE, IA
Buffalo Bill
Kane Hodder
I-Rock 93.5

Quad City Area Museums Worth The Price of Admission

This morning as we talked strange and cool museums, we thought you should know about the cool and educational museums within day-trip distance of the Quad Cities so you can see some for yourself. Check out some of these crazy places. Museums Within Driving Distance of the Quad Cities. "There...
TRAVEL
97ZOK

Most Beautiful Home in Illinois Used in Fox’s ‘Empire’ is For Sale

Architectural Digest just named the 'Lyons Den', used in the hit series Empire, the most beautiful home in the state and it's on the market for $9,500,000. Nestled lakeside on 8 acres in the very prestigious Barrington Hills neighborhood, is the home that was used as the backdrop for six seasons on the Fox hit series, Empire. Not only is this the 'most beautiful home for sale, but it is also the most expensive.
BARRINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

When could it snow in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Two La Salle Businesses Accused Of Selling Alcohol To A Minor

Two dozen businesses in La Salle, Peru and Ottawa were recently tested to see if they would sell alcohol to a minor. Two businesses allegedly failed the test. The Illinois State Police carried out an alcohol compliance check late last month. Cashiers at La Salle Cigarette and Liquor and Beck's in La Salle are accused of selling alcohol to a minor.
PERU, IL
I-Rock 93.5

15 Best Places To Watch Iowa Football Around the Quad Cities

If you are a Cyclone fan you are in the wrong place. This article is for all the Iowa Hawkeye lovers out there!. Over the weekend Hairball wanted to go to a bar to watch the Iowa game. He had never done this before, and he didn't know what local bars had the best game day atmosphere. We decided to ask our listeners, "Where is the best place to watch Iowa football?"
NFL
I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5

ABOUT

I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://irock935.com

