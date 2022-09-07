Read full article on original website
8 Haunted Places in Iowa You Can Visit or Stay the Night At [PHOTOS]
Want to check out one of Iowa's "haunted" locations this spooky season? Here are eight of the places you can visit:. Malvern Manor was built in the 1880s and it was originally called the Cottage Hotel. According to the Des Moines Register, the hotel changed hands many times over the years. In the mid-1900s, the manor was home to the Gibson Family. Paranormal Dares reports that 12-year-old Inez Gibson died by suicide in the home. Malvern Manor became both a nursing home and a group home in the 20th century. It has been featured on TLC's Paranormal Lockdown and Travel Channel's Destination Fear.
‘We’re not leaving the Quad Cities’ Happy Joe’s CEO reacts to recent closures
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - After recent closures, a beloved Quad Cities pizza and ice cream chain is focused on growth. In recent weeks, Happy Joe’s closed its company locations on Rockingham Road in Davenport and Eldridge. CEO and President, Tom Sacco said it was a business decision. “You get...
Featuring authentic Moroccan shish kabobs: New Galesburg food truck to serve Mediterranean classics
You will soon be able to enjoy an authentic Moroccan shish kabob or gyro at various locations around Galesburg. MB’s Food Truck expects to start operating later this month. Owner Mohammed Ben Youness and his wife Ghizlan will serve out of their food truck at a city approved location on the Public Square. They will be able to move their truck to local events and festivals, along with bars or brew pubs that don’t serve food.
The Ultimate Metallica Show
Quad City Area Museums Worth The Price of Admission. A great way to spend your upcoming break with the family!. Davenport Seeking Creative Individuals To Build Floats In Halloween Parade. Build a Spooky float for the Davenport Halloween Parade!. The Quad Cities’ Favorite DIY Candle Bar Makes Two Major Announcements...
WATCH: Iowa native Jason Momoa shaves head to protest plastic bottles
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - In a video posted on Instagram, actor and Iowa native Jason Momoa shaves his head to protest single-use plastics and advocate for the protection of our oceans. Momoa, who is well known for his thick mane in movies like “Aquaman,” shaves most of it off,...
Casey’s Is Celebrating Its Popular Pizza By Combining Two Iowa Delicacies
If I asked you to pick two Iowa delicacies, what two items would you pick? If the first two things that came to mind were Busch Light and Casey's Breakfast Pizza, then you would be correct. Casey's is celebrating a major milestone in the life of its famous Breakfast Pizza: its 21st birthday. When you celebrate turning 21, you normally consume some beers. Casey's announced it will let its iconic pizza indulge by creating the Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza.
Historic QC home with dark past back on market
After 27 years, a Quad City landmark with a dark history is back on the market. The home on Marquette street and Royal Oaks Drive in Davenport was previously owned by a local chiropractor, James Klindt. In 1982, Kilndt was convicted of murdering his wife, Joyce Klindt, by chopping her body into pieces with a chainsaw.
These Five Scams are Currently Plaguing Iowa Residents
On Wednesday, September 7th, Tom Stovall hosted a presentation in Dubuque, alongside his wife, Linda. The presentation — part of a series of free "Fraud Watch Tour" events helping people learn and avoid scams — are being held across 12 Iowa communities throughout the month. 40 people came...
Quad City Area Museums Worth The Price of Admission
This morning as we talked strange and cool museums, we thought you should know about the cool and educational museums within day-trip distance of the Quad Cities so you can see some for yourself. Check out some of these crazy places. Museums Within Driving Distance of the Quad Cities. "There...
Most Beautiful Home in Illinois Used in Fox’s ‘Empire’ is For Sale
Architectural Digest just named the 'Lyons Den', used in the hit series Empire, the most beautiful home in the state and it's on the market for $9,500,000. Nestled lakeside on 8 acres in the very prestigious Barrington Hills neighborhood, is the home that was used as the backdrop for six seasons on the Fox hit series, Empire. Not only is this the 'most beautiful home for sale, but it is also the most expensive.
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
Two La Salle Businesses Accused Of Selling Alcohol To A Minor
Two dozen businesses in La Salle, Peru and Ottawa were recently tested to see if they would sell alcohol to a minor. Two businesses allegedly failed the test. The Illinois State Police carried out an alcohol compliance check late last month. Cashiers at La Salle Cigarette and Liquor and Beck's in La Salle are accused of selling alcohol to a minor.
Small Town in Illinois is Home to Terrifying ‘Seven Gates of Hell’ and People Are Warned Not To Go There
My ghostly senses are getting all tingly as Fall and the season of spooks approaches. Many people have already started sending me leads to paranormal photos, videos, ghost stories, and urban legends, and I can't wait to share them with you. Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger...
This Tiny Iowa Town Named ‘Safest’ in the Entire State
Iowa (by and large) is a pretty safe place to live. In fact, according to World Population Review, it's the sixth safest state to live in the entire U.S. That being said, some areas of the Hawkeye State are much safer than others, and if you look closely, you'll see an interesting trend when observing the top ten on this list.
One Of The Best Haunted Houses In Illinois Is An Entire Hour Of Terror
On what level of scare do you look for when it comes to haunted houses and attractions? Do you prefer a hay ride with "chilling" displays and eerie music or do you want to be scared so bad you might wet yourself? Of the best-rated haunted houses in Illinois, one of them is an hour long.
40 years ago, Iowa paperboy went missing … and hasn’t been found
Monday marked 40 years that one of the most high-profile cases of a missing child in modern times began in Iowa.
Wisconsin Is Home To The Top 5 Drunkest Counties In America
Many of us like a good drink from time to time, some more than others. A recent study decided to take a look at the different counties throughout America that may be a bit drunker than others. Fun Fact all the counties on this list are in the Midwest... go...
15 Best Places To Watch Iowa Football Around the Quad Cities
If you are a Cyclone fan you are in the wrong place. This article is for all the Iowa Hawkeye lovers out there!. Over the weekend Hairball wanted to go to a bar to watch the Iowa game. He had never done this before, and he didn't know what local bars had the best game day atmosphere. We decided to ask our listeners, "Where is the best place to watch Iowa football?"
Did You Know These Six Emmy Nominated Actors Were Born in Illinois?
I know the Emmys are set for Monday, September 12 but I had no idea six actors with great chances to win an award just so happen to be born in Illinois. TV is in an interesting spot right now. As a movie guy first, I have found myself gravitating more towards TV than film in recent years.
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. on probation violations
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Damian Pate, 27, is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on a charge of residential burglary. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-9, 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. If you know where...
