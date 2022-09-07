Read full article on original website
ESPN
Chicago Bears' conceptual plans for 326-acre property includes construction of domed stadium
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears released their conceptual plans Tuesday for the development of the 326-acre Arlington Park property, which includes the construction of a domed stadium. In what the organization is calling "one of the largest development projects in Illinois state history," the Bears envision building a...
Bears share new pictures, plans for Arlington Park
The Bears released a letter regarding their intentions to develop Arlington Park on Tuesday, including renderings of how they would develop not only a new stadium, but also a full-fledged entertainment district in the surrounding areas. “Make no mistake, this is much more than a stadium project,” the Bears said...
CBS News
Some Arlington Heights residents worry how Bears stadium might change their quiet neighborhoods
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears unveiled a first look at their plans for a new domed stadium on the site of the Arlington International Racecourse Tuesday. But not everyone is excited for the Bears to move to the northwest suburbs. CBS 2's Jermont Terry spoke Tuesday night to some Arlington Heights residents who are pleased with the prospect of becoming the Bears' hometown, and others who would rather have nothing to do with the massive new plan.
Here’s What The Bears Arlington Heights Stadium Campus Could Possibly Look Like
The Bears could be leaving Soldier Field, and if they do, they have plans in place for a new stadium in the suburbs. Should they go to Arlington Heights, they’d build their campus on a former Arlington Park racetrack. A meeting is set for Thursday in which officials will present conceptual plans for the stadium. This isn’t the first time the Bears have threatened to leave Soldier Field. The saga actually dates back to the ’70s when the team first made its interest in moving to Arlington Heights well known. Ahead of the meeting and a subsequent announcement, the team has released renderings for the new campus design. Said to cover 326 acres, the Arlington Heights stadium and surrounding campus will be a new hub for entertainment, which would include commercial retail sites, multi-purpose entertainment ventures, office space, a hotel, park areas, and a fitness center along with a housing district. To put this plan in motion, they will rely on government funding. Should the project move forward, it could potentially create more than 48,000 jobs in the area and could have a $9.4 billion economic impact.
Arlington Heights trustees hire consultants for financial and traffic studies of Chicago Bears’ stadium plans
The Arlington Heights Village Board Tuesday approved two resolutions for consulting contracts to analyze the economic and traffic impacts of redeveloping Arlington Park International Racecourse into a new Chicago Bears stadium. Though no deal has been finalized, the Bears have entered into a purchase agreement with Churchill Downs, owners of the racecourse, to buy the property. Hiring the ...
Popculture
Chicago Bears Announce Major Update on New Stadium and Relocation
The Chicago Bears annoucned a big update on their plans to relocate and build and a new stadium. The team penned an open letter that shows the conceptual plans for the development of the 326-acre property on Arlington Park, which features the construction of a domed stadium. Arlington Park is located in Arlington Heights, Illinois, which is a suburb of Chicago. The team currently plays its games at Soldier Field on the Near South Side of the city.
theScore
Bears release renderings for enclosed suburban stadium
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears plan to build an enclosed suburban stadium that could host Super Bowls, College Football Playoff games and Final Fours. The Bears released conceptual illustrations Tuesday of the proposed stadium and entertainment complex that would be built on the site of a former horse racing track in Arlington Heights, Illinois. The Bears said the project could include restaurants, office space, a hotel, fitness center, new parks and open areas as well as “other improvements for the community to enjoy.”
CBS News
What we learned about Bears' Arlington Park plan at stadium meeting
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. – The Bears held their first informational community meeting about their exploration into developing Arlington Park into a multi-use property anchored by a new NFL stadium on Thursday. Bears chairman George McCaskey, CEO Ted Phillips, senior vice president of marketing Scott Hagel, and senior vice president...
Arlington Heights takes step toward Bears deal while some criticize ‘googly eyed’ mayor, board
Arlington Heights leaders unanimously approved a contract to work with Hunden Strategic Partners, a consulting firm which will advise Arlington Heights as it moves through its deal to bring the Chicago Bears to the former Arlington Park race track.
CBS News
Bears meet with community to discuss plan for new stadium in Arlington Heights
The focus of the evening was more on the bigger picture of how the stadium project could transform Arlington heights. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.
Chicago Bears Unveil Plans for New Stadium, Entertainment District
The Chicago Bears released conceptual plans Tuesday for a new domed stadium as part of the development of the 326-acre Arlington Park property. They call it “one of the largest development projects in Illinois state history,” — the Bears’ plan to build a multi-purpose entertainment district. The district will be anchored by a “new, best-in-class enclosed stadium, providing Chicagoland with a new home worthy of hosting global events such as the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff and Final Four,” per ESPN.
Bears don't anticipate retractable roof for enclosed Arlington Heights stadium
The Bears held a community meeting regarding the proposed Arlington Heights stadium on Thursday, where chairman George McCaskey, president/CEO Ted Phillips, senior vice president of marketing Scott Hagel, and senior vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion Tanesha Wade all spoke. While they didn’t reveal specifics about the stadium, one...
Details on Bears Soldier Field lease, Lightfoot’s plans
The Chicago Bears and the McCaskey family are moving forward with plans to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights. But the Bears’ contract with the Chicago Park District to play at Soldier Field running through 2033, how soon can they break their lease and how much will it cost?
The one (big) detail we know about Bears' design for Arlington Park stadium
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. – We didn’t learn a lot about the Bears’ new stadium plans Thursday during their first community meeting about the development of the Arlington Park property. There was a lot of talk about land use, transit-oriented spaces, tax benefits, and public perception. But talk...
