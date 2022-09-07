Marine educator Barbara Seaver Waters passed away on August 31, 2022 in Montague, MA. She was the wife of John F. Waters, who died in 2012. Barbara grew up in Duxbury, and completed her Bachelor's of Science degree at Smith College. During her 50s she achieved her Master’s Degree in Critical and Creative Thinking from UMASS Boston. Science has always been the focus of Barbara's life which included visiting elementary classrooms in Chatham and Harwich, setting up classroom aquariums and taking her daughter Sandy's kindergarten and first grade classes on field trips to Oyster Pond and to the Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge.

CHATHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO