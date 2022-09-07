ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable County, MA

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Cod Chronicle

Barbara Seaver Waters

Marine educator Barbara Seaver Waters passed away on August 31, 2022 in Montague, MA. She was the wife of John F. Waters, who died in 2012. Barbara grew up in Duxbury, and completed her Bachelor's of Science degree at Smith College. During her 50s she achieved her Master’s Degree in Critical and Creative Thinking from UMASS Boston. Science has always been the focus of Barbara's life which included visiting elementary classrooms in Chatham and Harwich, setting up classroom aquariums and taking her daughter Sandy's kindergarten and first grade classes on field trips to Oyster Pond and to the Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge.
CHATHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Oath Keeper membership in Massachusetts: What we know about David Sanders and Ron Beaty Jr., elected officials in report

Two elected officials in Wilbraham and Cape Cod are listed as being members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism received more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, according to the Associated Press. The extremist group is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
WILBRAHAM, MA
capeandislands.org

How did the vault get unlocked in Barnstable, and what does it say about election security?

A vault in Barnstable Town Hall containing ballots needed for yesterday’s primary election was finally cracked open by a specialist locksmith shortly before 8 p.m. last night, after almost nine hours of trying. As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the town has not yet released results from the primary because officials spent the overnight hours hand-counting ballots.
BARNSTABLE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chatham, MA
Government
City
Orleans, MA
City
Chatham, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Orleans, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
County
Barnstable County, MA
City
Brewster, MA
Harwich, MA
Government
City
Provincetown, MA
Barnstable County, MA
Government
City
Harwich, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Myrna (Hyland) Crowley

Myrna (Hyland) Crowley of Harwich, MA and Sun City Center, FL passed away on August 30, 2022. She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Francis Crowley. She was the loving mother of Michael Crowley of Yarmouth, MA, Kathleen Crowley and her partner Cecil of Hyannis, MA and Sharon Burns and her husband Thomas of Norfolk, MA. She was a proud grandmother to Anna, Noelle, Joshua, Cheyenne, Ryan, Emma, Henry and 5 great-grandchilden. She is also survived by her sister, Suzanne Chavez and her husband Ives of Beverly Hills, FL and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Kenneth Hyland.
HARWICH, MA
Berkeley Beacon

Cape Cod Bay will probably be polluted with radioactive waste within 10 years

It is projected that by 2027 Holtec International will have disposed of one million gallons of potentially radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. The self-described “diverse energy company” purchased the plant in 2019 with the ultimate goal of finishing the decommissioning process in a record eight years rather than in 60, like fellow nuclear energy company Entergy estimates the decommissioning will be done.
PLYMOUTH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Cyr
Person
Geoff Diehl
Person
Maura Healey
Person
Jack Stanton
Person
Daniel Higgins
Person
Jesse Brown
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Falmouth (MA)

Sometimes overlooked in favor of Cape Cod’s more famous destinations, Falmouth is an adorable town on the Upper Cape, with culture, shopping, cosmopolitan dining, marvelous coastal views and fine public beaches. Falmouth is a point of departure for ferries to Martha’s Vineyard, which is visible across the sound, and...
FALMOUTH, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Edward George Donovan, Jr.

Edward George Donovan, Jr. of Harwich Port passed away peacefully on September 1st at Cape Cod Hospital at the age of 82. Ed was born in Boston and grew up in Brookline. As a kid he loved the Boston Braves whose stadium was down the street from his house. He befriended the players and on occasion even served as their bat boy.
HARWICH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Ferries diverted from Oak Bluffs

On Tuesday the Steamship Authority diverted multiple ferries from Oak Bluffs to Vineyard Haven due to weather conditions. In an email to The Times, SSA general manager Robert Davis said issues with the Nantucket initiated the diversions. “With the winds out of the east and the tides/swells the decision was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Primary Challenge#Republican Primary#State#Democratic#House
Cape Cod Chronicle

Former Squire Owner Gifts Millions To Cape Nonprofits

Richard Costello's Bequests Benefit Seven Organizations. “Transformational,” “trusting,” “faith,” “a belief in you,” “thoughtful,” “a spirit of living and giving.”. These are a few of the words and phrases shared among the organizations and recipients of donations from the estate...
CHATHAM, MA
Boston

Black bear population booms in Massachusetts

Black bears are roaming further east than ever before, as researchers work to track their startling numbers. In Massachusetts, black bears are seemingly everywhere. This year, bears have been spotted cooling off in a Pepperell koi pond, near a summer day camp in Wilmington, and on a major avenue in Lowell. One animal was even injured while trying to cross Route 495 in Middleborough before officials had to euthanize it.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
idesignarch.com

Ultimate Cape Cod Dream Home with Ocean and Harbor Views

This newly built architectural masterpiece in Orleans, Massachusetts is the crown jewel of Nauset Heights. Designed by Polhemus Savery DaSilva Architects Builders, the house offers a classic Cape Cod casual elegance. Meticulous craftsmanship of the detailed architectural elements, including layered mill work, extensive moldings and artistically carved built-ins, are all...
ORLEANS, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Boston 25 News WFXT

Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England

BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

School transport van crashes into woods along Route 6 on Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A school transport van wound up in a wooded area along Route 6 after it was involved in a crash with an SUV in Barnstable on Wednesday. Massachusetts State Police officials said the crash happened at about 4:10 p.m. on Route 6 east, just before the exit for Route 149, and involved a 2019 Dodge Caravan and a 2019 Honda CRV.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Tax Break For Year-rounders Possible, But Not Yet

CHATHAM — Acknowledging that it’s too late to implement it for the current fiscal year, the select board plans to continue talks about a residential property tax exemption starting in fiscal year 2024. That’s a significant shift for the board, which has for many years summarily dismissed the idea of offering tax breaks for year-round residents.
CHATHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy