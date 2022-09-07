Read full article on original website
Wilbraham, Cape Cod elected officials on leaked Oath Keepers membership list
A former Wilbraham Planning Board member and onetime Barnstable County Commissioner appear on the leaked list of right-wing Oath Keepers membership, according to a spokesman for the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism. Longtime former Planning Board member David A. Sanders, who also ran unsuccessfully for seats on the Wilbraham Board...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Barbara Seaver Waters
Marine educator Barbara Seaver Waters passed away on August 31, 2022 in Montague, MA. She was the wife of John F. Waters, who died in 2012. Barbara grew up in Duxbury, and completed her Bachelor's of Science degree at Smith College. During her 50s she achieved her Master’s Degree in Critical and Creative Thinking from UMASS Boston. Science has always been the focus of Barbara's life which included visiting elementary classrooms in Chatham and Harwich, setting up classroom aquariums and taking her daughter Sandy's kindergarten and first grade classes on field trips to Oyster Pond and to the Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge.
Oath Keeper membership in Massachusetts: What we know about David Sanders and Ron Beaty Jr., elected officials in report
Two elected officials in Wilbraham and Cape Cod are listed as being members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism received more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, according to the Associated Press. The extremist group is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
capeandislands.org
How did the vault get unlocked in Barnstable, and what does it say about election security?
A vault in Barnstable Town Hall containing ballots needed for yesterday’s primary election was finally cracked open by a specialist locksmith shortly before 8 p.m. last night, after almost nine hours of trying. As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the town has not yet released results from the primary because officials spent the overnight hours hand-counting ballots.
Jumper Purportedly Leaped Off Sagamore Bridge On Cape Cod (DEVELOPING)
Massachusetts State Police along with Bourne Police and Bourne Fire were looking for a person who apparently jumped off the Sagamore Bridge on Cape Cod, the department said on Twitter. MSP's Marine Unit and Dive Team were said to be searching the waters of the Cape Cod Canal for the...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Myrna (Hyland) Crowley
Myrna (Hyland) Crowley of Harwich, MA and Sun City Center, FL passed away on August 30, 2022. She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Francis Crowley. She was the loving mother of Michael Crowley of Yarmouth, MA, Kathleen Crowley and her partner Cecil of Hyannis, MA and Sharon Burns and her husband Thomas of Norfolk, MA. She was a proud grandmother to Anna, Noelle, Joshua, Cheyenne, Ryan, Emma, Henry and 5 great-grandchilden. She is also survived by her sister, Suzanne Chavez and her husband Ives of Beverly Hills, FL and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Kenneth Hyland.
Berkeley Beacon
Cape Cod Bay will probably be polluted with radioactive waste within 10 years
It is projected that by 2027 Holtec International will have disposed of one million gallons of potentially radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. The self-described “diverse energy company” purchased the plant in 2019 with the ultimate goal of finishing the decommissioning process in a record eight years rather than in 60, like fellow nuclear energy company Entergy estimates the decommissioning will be done.
Barnstable County vault stalling Primary Election opened after almost 16 hours
The locked vault containing Barnstable County’s Primary Election ballots was opened Tuesday evening after almost 16 hours worth of effort to get inside. Boston 25′s Drew Karedes was on the scene when the vault was finally cracked open shortly before 8:00 p.m. Emergency paper ballots were distributed at...
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Falmouth (MA)
Sometimes overlooked in favor of Cape Cod’s more famous destinations, Falmouth is an adorable town on the Upper Cape, with culture, shopping, cosmopolitan dining, marvelous coastal views and fine public beaches. Falmouth is a point of departure for ferries to Martha’s Vineyard, which is visible across the sound, and...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Edward George Donovan, Jr.
Edward George Donovan, Jr. of Harwich Port passed away peacefully on September 1st at Cape Cod Hospital at the age of 82. Ed was born in Boston and grew up in Brookline. As a kid he loved the Boston Braves whose stadium was down the street from his house. He befriended the players and on occasion even served as their bat boy.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Ferries diverted from Oak Bluffs
On Tuesday the Steamship Authority diverted multiple ferries from Oak Bluffs to Vineyard Haven due to weather conditions. In an email to The Times, SSA general manager Robert Davis said issues with the Nantucket initiated the diversions. “With the winds out of the east and the tides/swells the decision was...
Cape Cod real estate transactions: Most expensive Barnstable County home sales for the week ending Sept. 3
A house in East Dennis that sold for $2.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Barnstable County between Aug. 28 and Sep. 3. In total, 87 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $820,542, $511 per square foot.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Former Squire Owner Gifts Millions To Cape Nonprofits
Richard Costello's Bequests Benefit Seven Organizations. “Transformational,” “trusting,” “faith,” “a belief in you,” “thoughtful,” “a spirit of living and giving.”. These are a few of the words and phrases shared among the organizations and recipients of donations from the estate...
Black bear population booms in Massachusetts
Black bears are roaming further east than ever before, as researchers work to track their startling numbers. In Massachusetts, black bears are seemingly everywhere. This year, bears have been spotted cooling off in a Pepperell koi pond, near a summer day camp in Wilmington, and on a major avenue in Lowell. One animal was even injured while trying to cross Route 495 in Middleborough before officials had to euthanize it.
idesignarch.com
Ultimate Cape Cod Dream Home with Ocean and Harbor Views
This newly built architectural masterpiece in Orleans, Massachusetts is the crown jewel of Nauset Heights. Designed by Polhemus Savery DaSilva Architects Builders, the house offers a classic Cape Cod casual elegance. Meticulous craftsmanship of the detailed architectural elements, including layered mill work, extensive moldings and artistically carved built-ins, are all...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Birthday gift from mother-in-law won New Hampshire woman $1 million
A New Hampshire woman celebrated her birthday by winning a $1 million lottery prize. On Aug. 19, Shannon Mee of Derry, New Hampshire, claimed a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. Mee’s mother-in-law had given her the lottery ticket...
Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England
BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
WCVB
School transport van crashes into woods along Route 6 on Cape Cod
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A school transport van wound up in a wooded area along Route 6 after it was involved in a crash with an SUV in Barnstable on Wednesday. Massachusetts State Police officials said the crash happened at about 4:10 p.m. on Route 6 east, just before the exit for Route 149, and involved a 2019 Dodge Caravan and a 2019 Honda CRV.
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Tax Break For Year-rounders Possible, But Not Yet
CHATHAM — Acknowledging that it’s too late to implement it for the current fiscal year, the select board plans to continue talks about a residential property tax exemption starting in fiscal year 2024. That’s a significant shift for the board, which has for many years summarily dismissed the idea of offering tax breaks for year-round residents.
