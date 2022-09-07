Read full article on original website
Highest paid NFL players in 2022: Super Bowl Champion is #1 among non-QBs
Who are the highest paid NFL players? As the salary cap climbs, the top NFL salaries soar every year with
Monday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season
Monday Night Football will look a lot different in the 2022 NFL season. This year, ESPN hired former Fox Sports duo Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to call MNF games on the four-letter network in addition to other important broadcasts. ESPN is set to broadcast 18 games under the Monday Night Football ...
Here are the favorites to win the AFC, NFC and Super Bowl 57
The Los Angeles Rams’ road to a repeat is about to begin. Just under seven months after winning Super Bowl 56 on their home turf, the Rams will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a primetime showdown versus the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night. It’s...
NFL schedule, scores for Week 1 games
NFL schedule, scores for Week 1 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Bills at RamsThurs., Sept. 8 | 8:20 p.m. | NBCLine: Bills -2.5FPI pick: Rams 49.9%Score: Bills 31, Rams 10 Saints at FalconsSun., Sept. 11 | 1 p.m. | FoxLine: Saints -5.5FPI pick: Saints 66.8% ...
Adrian Peterson interested in playing for 3 NFL teams
Adrian Peterson is preparing for his upcoming boxing match against Le’Veon Bell, but the star running back has not closed the book on playing in the NFL. He is still hoping to sign with a team at some point during the 2022 season, and he has a few in mind that he would like to play for.
NFL futures: Best value bets to make the Super Bowl
There's a difference between betting and real life. It's easy to predict a Bills and Buccaneers Super Bowl matchup, but the NFL is far too unpredictable to expect the two conference favorites to exhibit value throughout the season. Also, if you bet on a team to win the Super Bowl...
6 groups of players set to define the NFL season
The NFL season kicks off Thursday night in Los Angeles and gets moving in earnest Sunday. Expect these six sets of players - positional counterparts who are linked by team, conference, city, or circumstance - to influence playoff races across the league and decide who reaches Super Bowl LVII. AFC's...
Chris Simms Reveals His Official NFL Playoff Predictions, Super Bowl Picks
The 2022-23 NFL season officially kicks off this evening when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. With hours to go until game-time, NFL analyst Chris Simms has revealed his official NFL Playoff predictions and his Super Bowl picks. Simms has the Eagles, 49ers, Buccaneers, Packers,...
Mahomes: Predicting Chiefs' WR1 won't be easy for fantasy managers
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes expects fantasy football managers to have a hard time predicting who the team's No. 1 wide receiver will be following Tyreek Hill's departure. "The biggest thing is there's going to be a different player every single game that has the big game," Mahomes said,...
Dan Patrick Makes Stunning Super Bowl LVII Prediction
The 2022 NFL season officially gets underway this Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are trendy picks to win the 2022 Super Bowl. However, Dan Patrick doesn't foresee either playing in Super Bowl LVII. Dan Patrick has officially revealed his...
How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys: TV, live stream info for Sunday Night Football game
It’s the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys this Sunday, September 11. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch the game. Be sure to start your NFL Sunday with Matthew Berry’s...
NFL Predictions: Week 1 Picks for Every Game
The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday and for fans, Week 1 can't come soon enough. Fortunately, the schedule-makers made sure to serve up one heck of a season-opening matchup. The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams get the kickoff spotlight but it's their opponent, the Buffalo...
Week 1 picks: Bills vs. Rams, Broncos vs. Seahawks, and more
The 2022 NFL season is just about to get underway and if the offseason was any indication, this campaign is going to be a roller coaster. One consistent theme will be familiar names in new places. From Russell Wilson joining the Broncos to A.J. Brown landing with the Eagles, the landscape of the NFL looks much different than it did when the Los Angeles Rams hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in February.
Packers Might Have to Turn to Plan C at Receiver
Allen Lazard was supposed to be the Green Bay Packers' new No. 1 receiver. What if he can't play on Sunday at the Vikings?
Quarterback Rankings: NFL Fantasy Week 1
When looking at the Week 1 fantasy football quarterback rankings, remember that they are just that. I might have Matthew Stafford and Derek Carr at 18th and 17th, respectively, this week, but that doesn't mean I don't think they are top-15 QBs this season. It just means not this week, Stafford especially.
Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Betting odds, lines, picks and predictions
After losing to the Las Vegas Raiders and their chance to make the playoffs, Justin Herbert and the Chargers seek revenge as the betting favorites.
Our expert NFL picks for Week 1 of 2022
It’s football time baby. Time to toss around the pigskin, hurl the ol’ porkchop, grid the iron, and score some touchdowns with Captain Leatherface. I know only one of those is an actual thing people say, but dang it, I think we should all adopt “Captain Leatherface” as a new nickname for a football.
The Bills and Rams Kick off the NFL Season Tonight
Plus, fantasy football lineup help and Week 2 college football bets.
NFL 2022 season predictions from USA TODAY Sports: Super Bowl 57, playoffs, MVP and other awards
Our panel of experts covering the league share their picks for the playoffs, individual awards and the Lombardi Trophy as the season kickoff nears.
Patrick Mahomes has message about Chiefs for fantasy football owners
Patrick Mahomes has some bad news for anybody relying on the Kansas City Chiefs’ receivers in fantasy this season. The Chiefs quarterback Mahomes spoke with reporters this week and offered a message for fantasy football owners hoping to cash in on the team’s receiving situation in 2022. “Every...
