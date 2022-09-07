Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Watch the Pembroke Fireworks ShowDianna CarneyPembroke, MA
Here's How You Can Join the Release of Thousands of Floating LanternsDianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
Celebrate Howl-O-Ween at this Pup Party in the Park!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Pup Parents Won't Want To Miss This 5K Event For CaninesDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
You're Invited! Johnny Cupcakes Announces Grand ReopeningDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Related
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins 4 Worst Contracts for the 2022-23 Season
Earlier this week, we took a look at the best contracts that the 2022-23 Boston Bruins have. Now it’s time to go in the other direction and look at some of the worst contracts that general manager (GM) Don Sweeney has on the books. This season is the final...
The Hockey Writers
Rangers: 3 Potential Trading Partners for Nils Lundkvist
This past week, it became known that the New York Rangers are shopping defenseman Nils Lundkvist. According to reports, the young blueliner has grown frustrated with his role within the organization and is looking for a change of scenery. In fact, it is believed he is willing to skip training camp if a trade isn’t completed.
The Hockey Writers
3 Senators Who Could Be X-Factors in 2022-23
The Ottawa Senators have been one of the most aggressive teams this offseason and are entering an extremely important campaign for the core’s development. The addition of Alex Debrincat and the team’s young players who continue to develop are just a couple of reasons why fans should be excited about the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers 3 Biggest On-Going Worries Going Into 2022-23 Season
The Edmonton Oilers have a good team. In fact, they have a playoff team that is poised to make a run and anything less than a 2nd-round appearance in the postseason would be considered disappointing. That doesn’t mean the team is void of issues. With only a few weeks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Sabres, Stars, Ducks, Canadiens, Flyers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk the Edmonton Oilers might be among five or six teams interested in Jake Virtanen. Meanwhile, did the Buffalo Sabres sign Tage Thompson to ensure what happened in Calgary with the Flames didn’t happen to the Sabres?. There is an update...
The Hockey Writers
9 NHL Scorers Who May Regress in 2022-23
The NHL saw an explosion of offense and goal scoring in 2021-22. Some of that came from star players you’d expect to put up gaudy point totals, but it wasn’t all from Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, etc., lighting the lamp. More than a few players, specifically forwards, had career years. While the trend toward offense and goal scoring is probably here to stay, there are quite a few players around the league who may regress in 2022-23.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ 3 Untouchable Prospects for 2022-23
The Calgary Flames are very set on defence with a ton of options, including NHL talent and players in the system. The areas that will need reinforcements soon are upfront and in net. The Flames have a few pieces that should help in that regard in the near future. The...
The Hockey Writers
3 Best Moves Canadiens Made During 2022 Offseason
Kent Hughes’ first offseason as general manager of the Montreal Canadiens was a successful one for multiple reasons. It started with a strong 2022 NHL Draft, which included selecting Juraj Slafkovsky first overall and making ten subsequent picks. Their newest draft class was largely praised by prospect experts and awarded very high marks across the board.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
5 Bold Predictions for the Islanders 2022-23 Season
The 2022-23 NHL season is around the corner and despite a quiet offseason, the New York Islanders enter the year with high expectations. The veteran-heavy roster built on good defense and great goaltending is looking to rebound from last season where they missed the playoffs but will have to do so in arguably the toughest division in the league. While the division has improved, the Islanders are still a playoff team and look to be competitive throughout the season and prove that last year was an outlier.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ 3 Best Contracts for the 2022-23 Season
The New Jersey Devils are in unfamiliar territory: they are up against the salary cap. With a projected increase for next season, it should not be too much of a worry. However, general manager (GM) Tom Fitzgerald and his predecessor, Ray Shero, made sure they had flexibility, and it’s paying off. The Devils have an astonishing 13 free agents to re-sign after this season, but this is mainly because their best players were signed to great contracts. Here are the team’s three best entering the 2022-23 campaign.
The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons Why the Red Wings Will Make the Playoffs in 2022-23
The Detroit Red Wings have not made the playoffs since 2016. Following a first-round loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning that year, they began their rebuild and have not come close to returning to the postseason since. Yet, as we head into the 2022-23 season, it seems like this will be the year that things change on that front. In my opinion, they look like a legitimate playoff team, and here’s why.
The Hockey Writers
5 Reasons the Oilers Will Win the Stanley Cup in 2022-23
After a very entertaining and successful 2021-22 season, the Edmonton Oilers are looking to go even further. The Oilers have made the Stanley Cup Final only once (2006) since their last Cup championship in 1990. The greatest trophy in sports has also not been raised by a Canadian team since the Montreal Canadiens in 1993. However, the Oilers should be among the favourites to hoist the Cup in 2023, and here’s why.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers
3 Issues the Canucks Must Address to Reach 2023 Postseason
The Vancouver Canucks are definitely an improved team on paper going into the 2022-23 season. But as the old adage goes, hockey is not played on paper. As such, fans and media alike won’t know if they are truly a better squad until the puck drops for the first game of the regular season in October.
The Hockey Writers
3 Ducks Facing a Make-or-Break 2022-23 Season
The Anaheim Ducks are well into a multi-year rebuilding effort but are beginning to show signs of competitiveness. As a result, there are a handful of players who will be feeling the pressure to find their place on the roster as the franchise turns the corner. Some will feel the weight of a contract season, while others have high-end prospects fighting for the same position. Here are three Ducks players facing a make-or-break 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Maple Leafs Regression Candidates in 2022-23
The Toronto Maple Leafs are coming off a historic regular season performance, including career-highs for many players. That high means there is plenty of room to fall for several players who can’t keep up the pace. While the superstars may be young, there are some old-timers on the roster who are competing against father time and the opposition. As a result, Toronto is ripe for many players to regress from their personal standards and the levels expected by the team.
The Hockey Writers
Edmonton Oilers Hot Takes for the 2022-23 Season
Though they have been overshadowed by their provincial rival Calgary Flames, the Edmonton Oilers have had a terrific offseason. They were able to improve their goaltending situation by adding Jack Campbell as a free agent, while also being able to re-sign both Evander Kane and Brett Kulak at very cheap costs. Other additions such as Mattias Janmark and Ryan Murray will help add to their depth both up front as well as the back end.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hockey Writers
Edmonton Oilers 4 Must-Watch Games in 2022-23
We’re just over a month away from the start of the regular season. For the Edmonton Oilers and Oil Country, there’s a lot to be excited about. The team finished as one of the final four teams in last season’s playoffs and is transitioning into legitimate Stanley Cup contenders.
The 3 Best Teams to Win the Stanley Cup Next Season
Hey! Your favorite cup, The Stanley Cup, is here again. Playoffs are just about here, and there are many teams that you will be highly enthusiastic about. Only one of the 16 teams that get to the playoffs will win the Stanley Cup. Also, several teams are well-positioned to win the title, but trophies are not made for sharing. Only one hockey club gets to take home the cup. Hence, this article was curated for one purpose – to highlight the three teams that are most likely to take home the cup.
The Hockey Writers
Ducks News & Rumors: Zegras, Kulikov & More
As training camp and preseason start to approach, the Anaheim Ducks are putting the finishing touches on what will presumably be their training camp roster. After a news-heavy start to their offseason, they’re following it up with a news-heavy finish. Former Duck Boyle Announces Retirement. Kevin Boyle isn’t a...
The Hockey Writers
Senators Signal an Organizational Shift With Stützle Extension
On Wednesday, Sept. 7, the Ottawa Senators signed former third-overall pick Tim Stützle to an eight-year extension worth $8.35 million in average annual value (AAV). The aggressive offseason for the Senators continues, as they previously added Alex Debrincat and Claude Giroux to boost their forward core. These moves, along with the extension, represent a shift in the franchise’s direction.
Comments / 0