Carson-Newman University invites the public to the 2022 East TN Evangelism Rally, Sunday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. The event is free and will be held in Holt Fieldhouse located on Branner Ave. on campus. Leading worship is award-winning Christian artists Nic Gonzales and Jaci Velasquez. Gonzales is a producer,...

JEFFERSON CITY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO