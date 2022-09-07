Read full article on original website
Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | September 09, 2022
The bearish pressure on gold prices has receded today and the price looks moving upward. Traders flocking to the long side as the U.S dollar index start a bearish pullback. On the upside, $1,780 – $1,800 is the target area to watch. At the current time, the price will continue the ranging movement between $1,680 – $1,800.
ValueWalk
Reversals In Gold And Silver Are More Bearish Than Declines
Gold’s fall after US Labor Day is not the only thing that happened in the precious metals market. Other events paint the near future in bearish colors. In yesterday’s analysis, I explained how extremely likely it was for gold to decline after U.S. Labor Day, and that’s exactly what happened – gold declined.
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
kitco.com
Will the ETH Merge Help Crypto? How Fed Policy and The Merge Will Affect Markets - Benjamin Cowen
Benjamin Cowen is Founder of Into the CryptoVerse. He discussed the upcoming ETH Merge, Fed policy, and geopolitical events with David Lin, Anchor and Producer at Kitco News. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco") for informational purposes only and is not intended as any form of advice, whether legal, accounting, investment, financial or tax advice. Therefore, it cannot be relied upon as such. Should you require such advice, contact a licensed professional. The content provided herein is provided on an "as is" basis without any warranty of any kind, whether express or implied and your use of the information provided in said content is entirely at your own risk. In no event will Kitco be held liable for any indirect, special, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of the use of the content on this website.
Dow Jumps 450 Points; UiPath Shares Slide
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones adding around 450 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.45% to 31,596.87 while the NASDAQ rose 1.99% to 11,774.77. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.74% to 3,976.30. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares jumped by...
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever
A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
kitco.com
Crypto gaming firm Animoca Brands raises $110 million
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Singapore-based blockchain gaming developer Animoca Brands has raised $110 million from investors, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The company said the fund raising values the company "similar to its previous funding round" but did not specify its new valuation. In July, Animoca...
kitco.com
Nobel laureate in economics: Bitcoin is worth nothing - Eugene Fama
Guest(s): Eugene Fama Robert R. McCormick Distinguished Professor of Finance, University of Chica. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco") for informational purposes only and is not intended as any form of advice, whether legal, accounting, investment, financial or tax advice. Therefore, it cannot be relied upon as such. Should you require such advice, contact a licensed professional. The content provided herein is provided on an "as is" basis without any warranty of any kind, whether express or implied and your use of the information provided in said content is entirely at your own risk. In no event will Kitco be held liable for any indirect, special, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of the use of the content on this website.
Billionaire 'Bond King' Bill Gross is betting on the pound to gain against the dollar
Bill Gross is betting on the UK pound to gain against the US dollar, which hit a 20-year high this week. The US trade deficit and fewer interest-rate hikes than expected will weigh on the dollar, he believes. Gross described Britain as a "must to avoid" based on its huge...
msn.com
U.S. stock futures tick lower on report Fed headed for 75 basis point hike
U.S. stock futures slipped back into negative territory Wednesday after The Wall Street Journal said policy makers appeared to be on track to deliver another 75 basis point rate increase this month. Investors were also awaiting a speech from Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard, among other senior Fed officials,...
US News and World Report
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Fall to Three-Month Low
(Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week to a three-month low, underscoring the robustness of the labor market even as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits declined 6,000 to a seasonally adjusted 222,000 for the week...
tipranks.com
Australian Stock Market Today – Friday September 9: What You Need to Know
Australian miners lead market gains in afternoon trading. The S&P/ASX200 gained in afternoon trading – increasing 28.00 points or 0.41% to 6,876.70. Australian share trading is following US market movements, which saw Wall Street record gains overnight, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increasing by 0.61%, 0.66%, and 0.5%, respectively.
Stocks, bond yields rise after record ECB rate hike, Powell comments
NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Global stocks and government bond yields rose on Thursday after the European Central Bank raised interest rates by a record 75 basis points and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank was "strongly committed" to controlling inflation.
Gold Finds Strong Support at 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The gold price on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average to trade at about $1,717 after pulling back off $1,726. The price of the yellow metal continues to trade within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The gold price has now advanced to trade slightly above...
Asian shares rise after Wall Street rise, Fed Chair comments
The stock market recovered from a midday stumble and ended higher, staying on track for its first weekly gain in four weeks. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Thursday. The Nasdaq composite and the Dow Jones Industrial average also ended higher after bumpy rides of their own. Interest rate policies were in focus as the European Central Bank made its largest-ever rate increase, in line with moves from the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks to fight inflation. Meanwhile Fed Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed the Fed’s commitment to keep rates high “until the job is done” in getting inflation under control. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. Stocks are modestly higher on Wall Street in choppy afternoon trading Thursday, on pace for a weekly gain. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 3:31 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index wavered through much of the early going between a low of 0.9% and a high of 0.8%. It’s holding on to a 1.8% gain for the week after coming off a three-week losing streak.
msn.com
Zillow stock gains after Jefferies says company has 'attractive setup into 2023'
Shares of Zillow Group Inc. were headed nearly 6% higher in Thursday afternoon trading. Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni reiterated his bullish view of the online real-estate company earlier Thursday, writing that he saw "upside potential" for the third quarter based on housing data. He remains upbeat about Zillow's long-term story given the company's investments in areas like touring, financing, and seller services, as well as a partnership with Opendoor. "We also believe Z's dominant share of [real-estate] traffic provides various pathways to above-market growth," Colantuoni wrote. "While macro concerns could keep the stock rangebound [near term], we see an attractive setup into 2023 stemming from near-trough valuation, a 7% FCF [free-cash-flow] yield, and potential improvement in housing data." Zillow shares have declined 42% so far this year as the S&P 500 has lost 17%.
Wall Street futures modestly higher after ECB rate hike
NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street moved higher before the opening bell after the European Central Bank made its largest-ever interest rate increase to combat record inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing the 19 countries that use the euro currency toward recession. The bank’s 25-member governing...
US Dollar Index (DXY) Surges Again on Hawkish Federal Reserve, Mixed Data
The US dollar soared again to kick off the holiday-shortened trading week as the international reserve currency shows no signs of reversing its meteoric gains. The greenback surged on mixed economic data, weaker equities, and growing expectations of an ultra-hawkish Federal Reserve. What is next for the buck?. The S&P...
investing.com
Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 1.43%
Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Retail, Telecoms and Transportation & Logistics sectors led shares higher. At the close in Frankfurt, the DAX rose 1.43%, while the MDAX index gained 2.29%, and the TecDAX index climbed 1.87%. The best performers...
US News and World Report
South Africa's MTN Taps Bond Market for $145 Million
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's MTN has raised 2.5 billion rand ($145 million) in three bonds as a way of lengthening its debt maturity profile, the mobile operator said on Friday. In an auction held on Tuesday, MTN issued 540 million rand, 1.04 billion rand and 984 million rand respectively...
